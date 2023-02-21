CLARION — The pairings for the District 9 Class AA Wrestling Championships were released on Sunday, and this year’s tournament shapes up to be a real battle when it comes to the team race.
Five different schools — Brockway, Brookville, Clearfield, Johnsonburg and Cranberry — each garnered a pair of top seeds. Throw in St. Marys, which has one top seed, and those five local schools outside of Cranberry combined for 22 top three seeds in the tourney.
The field will certainly feature a lot of firepower, as 13 district champs from a year ago return, several of whom didn’t even earn top seeds for this year.
There are nine AA champs back in Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick (106), Seth Stewart (189) and Gavin Thompson (285); Brookville’s Cole Householder (120); Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman (160) and Kaden Dennis (172), Cranberry’s Elijah Brocius (106); Kane’s Reece Bechakas (145) and Curwensville’s Logan Aughenbaugh (152).
However, there are also four returning District 4/9 Class AAA champs throw into the mix with Clearfield and St. Marys both having moved down to AA for the first time this year. Bison Brady Collins (126) and Carter Chamberlain (189) each won 3A crowns last year, as did Fling Dutchmen Aiden Beimel (106) and Waylon Wehler (172).
Pisarchick (20-0, 114) is one of two Rovers to grab a top seed along with younger brother Parker Pisarchick (27-5), who is at 133 this year.
Neither Stewart or Thompson find themselves at the top of their respective brackets.
Stewart is part of arguably the toughest weight in the event at 189, where Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman (29-4) garnered the top seed. Stewart (24-5), who bested Zimmerman in last year’s final, is the second seed, while Clearfield’s Chamberlain (29-4) drew a tough third seed.
Stewart and Chamberlain both won state medals in their respective classes a year ago, while Zimmerman fell just short of the podium in Hershey. So, the fight for gold at 189 is one all fans should keep an eye on.
Householder (29-5) is Brookville’s other top seed and finds himself at 127 this year.
Collins (29-3, 139) and Evan Davis (22-8, 121) received top seeds for Clearfield, as did Aiden Zimmerman (26-5, 160) and Avery Bittler (23-9, 145) for Johnsonburg. Davis got the top spot over Brocius 24-8) at 121.
Johnsonburg’s Dennis (20-7) is just the fifth seed at 152 after winning a title at 172 a year ago. Even returning champ Bechakas (27-5) of Kane is only the two seed at 152 as Clarion sophomore Mason Gourley (27-4) got top billing.
Wehler (28-3) is the lone Dutchmen who got a No. 1 seed and headlines the 172-pound bracket.
Weston Pisarchick, Aiden Zimmerman and Wehler are all searching for their third district titles.
Local wrestlers to get second seeds at their weights are Brockway’s Stewart and Thompson (28-5, 285); Brookville’s Jared Popson (24-11, 114) and Brecken Cieleski (21-11, 133); Clearfield’s Cash Diehl (23-9, 107) and Colton Ryan (18-11, 127); Johnsonburg’s Rayce Milliard (28-9, 172) and St. Marys’ Jaden Wehler (20-9, 145).
Action gets underway Friday at Clarion University Friday at 4 p.m., then resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. with the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals.
The third and fifth-place matches will be wrestled at 3 p.m. Saturday, with the finals slated to begin at 5 p.m.
CLARION — Here are the first-round/quarterfinal pairings for the District 9 Class AA Wrestling Championships to be held Friday and Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. Wrestlers are listed according to seed, name, school, grade and record. Top 4 placewinners advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament next weekend in Sharon.
TEAM KEY: Brockway (BW), Brookville (BV), Cameron County (CC), Clarion (C), Clearfield (CF), Cranberry (CR), Coudersport (CO), Curwensville (CU), Johnsonburg (J), Kane (K), Oswayo Valley (OV), Port Allegany (PA), Redbank Valley (RV), Ridgway (R), Sheffield (SH), Smethport (SME), St. Marys (SMA)
107 pounds
(1) Dalton Wenner, CR, 9, 26-3 vs. (8) Gage Singer, J, 9, 9-12; (5) Michael Copello, R, 9, 17-6 vs, (4) Austin Gilliland, CU, 10, 19-11; (3) Andrew Coriaty, OV, 10, 16-4 vs. (6) Gage Park, BW, 9, 17-8; (7) Caden Burns, RV, 9, 8-6 vs. (2) Cash Diehl, CF, 23-9.
114 pounds
(1) Weston Pisarchick, BW, 11, 20-0-Daniel Evans, RV, 11, 14-12 winner vs. Brady Porter, J, 9, 6-4-(8) Kayin Bard, K, 10, 20-13 winner; (5) Bryndin Chamberlain, CF, 9, 18-13 vs. (4) Logan Powell, C, 10, 22-6; (3) Aiden Beimel, SM, 10, 20-6 vs. (6) Ian O’Shea, PA, 10, 20-10; (7) Alex McLaughlin, CR, 9, 13-10-Eli Potts, R, 9, 3-3 winner vs. (2) Jared Popson, BV, 11, 24-11.
121 pounds
(1) Evan Davis, CF, 12, 22-9 vs. (8) Grayson Aaron, C, 9, 13-10; (5) Antonio Thornton, BV, 11, 9-16-Evan Swanson, K,10, 11-13 winner vs. (4) AJ Barnes, SH, 9, 17-6; (3) Cole Bish, RV, 12, 23-7-Damian Brady, CU, 12, 11-15 winner vs. (6) Jayce Walter, SM, 9, 13-10; (7) Nick Wilfong, PA, 9, 14-11-Gino Casilio, J, 9, 4-8 winner vs. (2) Elijah Brosius, CR, 10, 24-8.
127 pounds
(1) Cole Householder, BV, 10, 29-5 vs. (8) Clayton Kiser, PA< 9, 5-5; (5) Brett Moses, CO, 12, 14-12 vs. (4) Brandon Murray, CR, 9, 17-9; (3) Cole Neil, SM, 12, 14-8 vs. (6) Hayden Holden, SH, 9, 20-10; (7) Dylan Deluccia, CU, 10, 19-9 vs. Seth Weckerly, C, 11, 5-12-(2) Colton Ryan, CF, 9, 18-11 winner.
133 pounds
(1) Parker Pisarchick, BW, 10, 27-5 vs. (8) Brendon Wright, C, 11, 11-15; (5) Colton Baumbarger, CF, 9 ,11-16-Leci Shick, RV, 11, 10-14 winner vs. Riley May, SH, 12, 4-14-(4) Collin Brown, SH, 12, 26-6 winner; (3) Connor Rezkowski, CR, 10, 25-8 vs Wyatt Daisley, CO, 12, 5-6-(6) Cullen Catalone, SM, 9, 9-2 winner; (7) Ryder Kuklinskie, CU, 11, 10-4-Colton Furgeson, PA, 10, 7-20 winner vs. (2) Brecken Cieleski, BV, 12, 21-11.
139 pounds
(1) Brady Collins, CF, 10, 29-3 vs. (8) Colt Ciccarelli, RV, 10, 2-5; (5) Colton Ross, BW, 10, 19-10 vs. Austin Young, R, 10, 2-9-(4) Chase Kyler, SH, 11, 21-9 winner; (3) Ben Reynolds, SM, 10, 12-9 vs. (6) Tony Ceriani, BV, 10, 9-12; (7) Jett Finch, CO, 9, 7-10 vs. (2) Dane Wenner, CR, 10, 28-7.
145 pounds
(1) Avery Bittler, J, 9, 23-9-Zach Barnes, SH, 9, 12-17 winner vs. Blaine Good, K, 10, 5-21-(8) Jacob Henry, C, 9, 21-8 winner; (5) Nolan Barnett, RV, 9, 13-14 vs. (4) Ty Aveni, CF, 10, 20-9; (3) NIk Fegert, CU, 12, 23-10 vs. (6) Burke Fleming, BV, 11, 15-12; (7) Owen Deutschlander, CO, 11, 15-10-Danny DeLong, CR, 10, 19-11 winner vs. Aiden Furgeson, PA, 10, 16-12-(2) Jaden Wehler, SM, 10, 20-9 winner.
152 pounds
(1) Mason Gourley, C, 10, 27-4 vs. (8) Alex Martink, SH, 10, 12-20; (5) Kaden Dennis, J, 12, 20-7 vs. JD Strong, CU, 12, 4-12-(4) Andrew Wolfanger, SM, 11, 30-8 winner; (3) Devyn Fleeger, CR, 11, 23-11 vs. (6) Rylan Arnold, PA, 11, 22-8; (7) Kolton Griffin, BV, 10, 16-11-Pat Knepp, CF, 12, 5-19 winner vs. Jordan Smith, RV, 9, 3-17-(2) Reece Bechakas, K, 11, 27-5 winner.
160 pounds
(1) Aiden Zimmerman, J, 12, 26-5 vs. (8) Drew Byers, RV, 10, 11-16; (5) Mason Gorden, PA, 10, 13-14-Jack Nuhler, CR, 9, 8-11 winner vs. (4) Logan Aughenbaugh, CU, 11,27-8; (3) Coyha Brown, BV, 12, 25-8 vs. (6) Carter Freeland, CF, 10, 20-9; (7) Tristan Dilley, SM, 11, 9-8 vs. Jacob Naser, C, 9, 6-11-(2) Luke Ely, K, 12, 23-10 winner.
172 pounds
(1) Waylon Wehler, SM, 12, 28-3-Jarrett Anderson, CU, 11, 6-16 winner vs. (8) Jack Smith, BW, 11, 3-6; (5) Trenton Mead, SH, 11, 19-13-Hunter Ressler, CF, 10, 8-9 winner vs. Benji Truchan, R, 10, 9-8-(4) John Wright, CO, 19-8 winner; (3) Addison Plants, K, 12, 17-7-Johnathan Slack, RV, 10, 4-13 winner vs. (6) Easton Belfiore, BV, 10, 13-12; (7) Aiden Bliss, PA, 9, 16-10-Jaden Smalley, CR, 11, 3-16 winner vs. Matt Alston, C, 10, 11-15-(2) Rayce Milliard, J, 12, 28-9 winner.
189 pounds
(1) Jackson Zimmerman, BV, 12, 29-4 vs. Abram Austin, OV, 11, 5-17-(8) Hunter Chilelli, SM, 12, 11-8 winner; (5) Chase Irwin, CU, 12, 22-12 vs. Gavin Hannold, C, 10, 3-8-(4) Jusso Young, PA, 10, 15-4 winner; (3) Carter Chamberlain, CF, 11, 29-4-Beau Azzato, CC, 12, 12-4 winner vs. (6) Ben Walter, K, 11, 23-11; (7) Matt Lobdell, SH, 12, 14-2 vs. (2) Seth Stewart, BW, 12, 24-5.
215 pounds
(1) Brayden McFetridge, CR, 12, 28-4-Eric Myers, CF, 12, 6-18 winner vs. Gavin Carroll, RV, 11, 1-11-(8) Quincy Boose, SH, 11, 10-9 winner; (5) Logan Edmonds, C, 12, 18-8 vs. (4) Trenton Guiher, CU, 11, 21-10; (3) Gavyn Ayers, CO, 11, 14-2-Jonathan Winnings, BW, 9, 6-7 winner vs. (6) Gavin Hannah, BV, 10, 22-8; (7) Bryson Tucker, SM, 11, 10-8 vs. Evan Smith, K, 10, 2-23-(2) Miska Young, PA, 11, 23-3 winner.
285 pounds
(1) Carson Neely, PA, 10, 27-0 vs. (8) Henry Milford, CR, 11, 8-11; (5) Gabe Carroll, RV, 12, 16-8-Ethan Ott, SM, 10, 2-3 winner vs. (4) Baily Miller, BV, 12, 18-7; (3) Cooper Rossman, CO, 12, 20-5 vs. (6) Josh Beal, C, 11, 18-5; (7) Nick Bailor, CF, 10, 7-9 vs. Gavin Thompson, BW, 12, 28-5.