DUBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team answered the bell for an early morning wake-up call Tuesday and used another workhorse pitching performance to knock off top-seeded Miami-Hamilton, 5-4, to open USCAA Small College World Series play 2-0.
This time around it was junior Taylor Boland who added another big game victory to his resume as he went the distance to help the ninth-seeded Nittany Lions (27-13) send the returning World Series runner-up Miami-Hamilton (38-12) into the losers’ bracket.
Boland kept the Harriers off-balance for most of the day as he allowed just six hits. However, the righty but was hurt by the longball, as the Harriers hit three home runs to account for all four of their runs. All nine runs the Lions have allowed in their two victories have come courtesy of home runs.
Fortunately for Boland and the Lions, two of those homers Tuesday were solo shots as his offense did enough to back in strong outing. Boland, who threw 105 pitches, struck out six and walked just one.
His performance came on the heels of teammate Connor Cherry throwing 119 pitches in going the distance Monday in a 10-5 win against eighth-seeded D’Youville.
Offensively, DuBois scored in bunches against Harrier starter Dylan Beal, who came in with a 6-4 record with a 4.74 ERA in 57 innings. The Lions scored twice in the second before putting together a big three-run top of the fifth, all with two outs, that prove to be the difference.
The big blow in that fifth inning was a pinch-hit, two-run single by junior Logan Wagner that plated what proved to be the game-winning run.
Tuesday’s huge victory for PSU DuBois, which proved to be a highly emotional game for an early morning start, also avenged a 14-7 loss to the Harriers in its second game of last year’s World Series.
Miami-Hamilton jumped on the scoreboard first when Chris Hoffman belted a solo homer to right-center with two outs in the bottom of the first.
Boland then worked out of a major jam in the second to keep it a 1-0 game.
Bradley Vargas led off the inning with a double for the Harriers but over slid second base and was tagged out by Colby Bodtorf. That play proved key as he Harriers proceeded to load the bases with two outs on a single, hit by pitch and error.
Boland halted the rally there though, as he struck out leadoff man Stephen Stigler looking for the second time in the game.
DuBois carried that momentum into the top of the third and pushed two runs across to grab a 2-1 advantage.
Bodtorf got things started with a walk with one away. Brett Beith then ripped a double off the wall in right-center that scored Bodtorf from first. Grant Lillard followed with a double of his own down the left-field line to plate Beith to make it a 2-1 game.
After a flyout, Cory Lehman and Brandon Sicheri drew two-out walks to load the bases for Kyle Elensky, who ripped a pitch the other way. However, right fielder Thomas Boster ran it down near the line to leave the bases loaded.
The Harriers answered right back in the bottom half of the inning as Daulton Miller singled with two outs before Vargas hit a two-homer to right to put Miami-Hamilton back up 3-2.
The score stayed that way into the fifth before DuBois chased Beal from the game with its three-run rally that regained the lead.
The inning started off innocently enough as Beal retired the first two hitters. However, Lehman kept the inning alive with single up the middle that jump-started things. Sicheri followed with a single of his own, while a walk by Elensky loaded the bases.
Head coach Tom Calliari then went to his bench.
Pinch-hitter Tylor Herzing was hit by a pitch to force home Lehman to tie the game before Wagner delivered his clutch two-run pinch hit single to put the Lions up 5-3. That hit spelled the end for Beal, as Jake Pera came on in relief.
Boland then himself in the bottom of the fifth when he picked off Stigler after he had drawn a leadoff walk.
Pera worked around a double by Lillard with one out in the sixth to keep it a two-run game. Lillard had yet another big game at the plate for the Lions, as he went 3-for-4 with a RBI and two doubles.
Miami-Hamilton cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the sixth when Daulton Miller led off the inning with a homer into the observation deck above left field.
Miller proved to be the Harriers’ final base runner, though, as Boland retired the final six batters he faced to finish off his gritty complete-game effort. Miller and Vargas each had two hits for the Harriers.
The win earned DuBois a matchup with PSUAC rival Penn State Mont Alto in the winners’ bracket semifinals Tuesday night.
PENN STATE DUBOIS 5,
MIAMI-HAMILTON 4
Score by Innings
DuBois 002 030 0 — 5
Miami-Hamilton 102 001 0 — 4
PSU DuBois—5
Colby Bodtorf ss 3100, Brett Beith cf 4111, Grant Lillard c 4031, Bryce Dobson rf 4000, Cory Lehman 1b 3110, Brandon Sicheri lf 3110, Kyle Elensky 3b 3100, Tyler Yough dh 2000, Tylor Hering ph-dh 0001, Taylor Boland p 0000, Alex Gavlock 2b 3010, Logan Wagner ph 1012. Totals: 30-5-8-5.
Miami-Hamilton—4
Stephen Stigler ss 3000, Joe Requarth lf 3000, Chris Hoffman 1b 3111, Daulton Miller cf 3221, Bradley Vargas 3b 3122, Kaden Kimbrell dh 3000, Dylan Beal p 0000, Jake Pera p 0000, Thomas Boster rf 3010, Anthony Lawson c 2000, Danny Mangin 2b 3000. Totals: 26-4-6-4.
Errors: DuBois 1, Miami-Hamilton 1. LOB: DuBois 10, Miami-Hamilton 3. 2B: Beith, Lillard 2; Vargas. HR: Hoffman, Miller, Vargas. HBP: Herzing (by Beal); Hoffman (by Boland). PO: Stigler (by Boland).
Pitching
DuBois: Taylor Boland-7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Miami-Hamilton: Dylan Beal-4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Jake Pera-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB,1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pitcher: Beal.