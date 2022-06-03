The Northern Allegheny League recently released its 2022 baseball and softball All-Stars for both the Large School and Small divisions, and the Tri-County Area had a heavy presence on all four South Division squads between the two sports.
A total of 43 local players were voted to those South Division All-Star teams, a contingent that featured all four Most Valuable Players. All four division titles were also won by area schools.
The 43 All-Stars were nearly split right down the middle, with 22 coming in softball and 21 in baseball.
On the baseball side, Punxsutawney’s Isaac London and DuBois Central Catholic’s Carter Hickman garnered MVP honors in the Large School and Small School divisions while helping lead their teams to division crowns.
London headlined what was an all-Tri-County Area Large School All-Star team. He was joined on the squad by Punxsy teammates Carter Savage, Josh Tyger and Jake Sikora.
St. Marys had three selections in Christian Coudriet, Conner Straub and Charlie Coudriet, while DuBois had two in Kaden Clark and Alex Pasternak. Brookville also had two in Jamison Rhoades and Hunter Geer.
In the Small School Division, Hickman was one of three Cardinals to earn All-Star honors along with Brayden Fox and Cole Sansom.
Johnsonburg had the most selections with five — Camron Marciniak, Aiden Zimmerman, Ethan Wells, Kaden Dennis and Luke Zimmerman.
Elk County had two All-Stars in Tommy Slay and Joe Tettis, while the Kane duo of Andrew Jekielek and Harley Morris rounded out the Small School squad.
Division member Brockway did not have a selection.
When it comes to softball in the South, St. Marys’ Kendall Young (Large School) and Johnsonburg’s Julie Peterson (Small School) took home the MVP awards.
Young was one of four Lady Dutch All-Stars and was joined on the Large School team by Kara Hanslovan, Rosa DePrater and Eckels.
Division champ DuBois had five All-Stars in Jaden Swatsworth, Sarah Henninger, Bella Gregory, Allie Snyder and Morgan Pasternak.
Rounding out the squad is the Punxsy trio of Ciara Toven, Avary Powell and Emily Dobbins. Brookville and Bradford did not have any selections.
In the Small School South, Peterson was joined as an All-Star by Ramette teammates Julia Jones and Natalie Dunworth.
Division champ DuBois Central Catholic had four selections in Jessy Frank, Madison Hoyt, Emma Suplizio and Morgan Tyler.
Elk County Catholic’s Emily Mourer and Lucy Klawuhn landed on the squad, as did Brockway’s Danielle Wood. Kane’s Maya Smith rounded out the Small School squad.
St. Marys’ Young was the lone repeat MVP in the four South divisions.
The two Small School North Divisions don’t feature any teams from the Tri-County Area.
On the baseball side, Smethport’s Alex Ognen was voted the MVP and was joined as an All-Star by Hubber teammates Travis Cooney, Barden Higley and Noah Lent.
Otto-Eldred had two All-Stars (Max Splain, Braden Maholic), as did Port Allegany (Sawyer Price, Drew Evens). Cameron County’s Eastyn Solveson, Coudersport’s Garrett Kellert and Oswayo Valley’s Cayden Black rounded out the squad.
Smethport’s Danielle Nelson headlined the Small Schoo North softball All-Stars after being voted MVP. She was the lone Lady Hubber to make the squad.
Otto-Eldred had three All-Stars in Bri Heller, Katie Sheeler and Abby Wolfe, while Oswayo Valley also had three selections in Lay Phillips, Makenzie Mesler and Brooke George.
Coudersport was a third team with three selections, as Sierra Myers. Savannah Myers and Emma Saulter all earned honors. Galeton’s Macey Crowell rounded out the team.