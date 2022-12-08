PUNXSUTAWNEY — A new year has brought with it a bigger roster and new sense of optimism for the Punxsutawney wrestling team, despite the Chucks losing three seniors to graduation and another returning starter who decided not to come out this year.
Two of those seniors, Hunter Harris (7-11) and Vincenzo Scott (12-8), were starters themselves, meaning Punxsy lost more than a quarter of its roster from last year. Despite those losing, second year head coach DJ Gould has his roster increase to 17 (was 14 last year) while featuring a nice mix of veterans and newcomers.
Headlining that group of returnees is junior Dysen Gould (22-10), the Chucks’ lone regional qualifier a year ago. The younger Gould, son of DJ, finished one win short of making states after putting together an impressive regional tourney that saw him place fourth after being third at the District 4/9 Class AAA Tournament.
Seniors Grant Miller (14-5) and Brice Rowan (8-9) also are returning starters as is junior Landon Martz (17-9), who is the other returnee with a winning record.
“Seventeen is a real good number for us,” said DJ Gould. “Looking at it (lineup), we’ll probably have one hole the entire year, so that’s going to be good step for Punxsy. And with our junior high program, I think we have 22, things are looking up (for the future).
“We have solid leadership with Grant Miller and Bryce Rowan, the two main seniors this year. They’re kind of quiet leaders, but I expect a lot of out them this year. Dysen is back too after finishing fourth in the region last year.
“He had a real nice run and was unexpected as a parent and coach to be honest. So, that was fun to see. He’s been motivated but also put little bit of (added) pressure on himself, so that will have to work itself out. I’m also looking forward to seeing what Landon Martz can do this season.”
As for the lineup, it will open with sophomore Hunter Dobson at 107 and Nina Twigg at 114. Twigg is one of two Purchase Line students on the team through the schools’ co-op. The other is John Flick, who will start at 160. Gould said Flick was the first Purchase Line wrestler to come over a couple years ago at the junior high level.
Freshman Jordan Rutan, who Gould is excited about, will be at 121, while Dysen Gould will be in the mix from 114-127. He will likely be at 121 or 127 to start the year, with the potential to drop to 114 by season’s end.
Junior Nicholas Motter is at 133, with 139 being that likely hole Gould talked about. In the middle weights, junior David Kunselman (4-16), Rowan and Flick will be at 145, 152 and 160, respectively.
Miller moves from 160 up to 172 this year, while Martz makes the bump from 172 to 189. The juniors combo of Austin Fischer (3-10) and Aiden Shaffer (0-3) will round out the lineup at either 215 or heavyweight.
Gould also has some depth outside those starters, which will aide in making moves in dual meets this season — something that wasn’t always possible in recent years. Sophomore Jael Miller, a highly accomplished girls wrestler — both at the state and national level — is currently dealing with an injury and may not see high school action this year.
“We’re going to have a couple brand new kids in the lineup, but I’m excited about being able to compete in matches a little better,” said Gould. “Them being new doesn’t matter because that might mean a forfeit (win) somewhere. It’s better to put a body out there instead of nobody. It also makes you able to move around a little too if you want to.
“For me being a second year high school coach, that’s the one thing that I learned from last year. In junior high, you’re trying to get as many matches as you can. In high school, you’re trying to win more, but I still have that philosophy that I’m trying to get kids matches.
“There’s a fine line there. You’re trying to win (duals) because that’s the ultimate goal. But, if I have to sacrifice two or three kids who don’t get to wrestle, then did that really accomplish anything because maybe they don’t come out the next year because of that.
‘What is really good is we have a nice set of kids for practice now, so you’re not having a 107-pounder having to practice with a 121-pounder all the time. We have bunch of middleweights who can mix it up too. That’s an impoartnat thing too, when you can fill these weights you have practice partners also.”
The Chucks will still be part of the new-look District 4/9 Class AAA postseason scene the next two years. Punxsy, which is actually a AA school enrollment-wise along with Clearfield and St. Marys, made the decision to stay up in Class AAA again this year while Clearfield and St. Marys have made the drop to AA for the first time ever.
That means District 4 will now house both the team and individual district tournaments, both of which will be held at Jersey Shore High School. The Bulldogs jumped back up to Class AAA for this cycle after spending some time in AA.
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech also is AAA this year, meaning D-4 now has five of the eight schools in the combined district (for postseason), which led to the shift in both postseason events being held at a D-4 school. DuBois and Bradford are the other D-9 schools.
“It’s going to be different for districts because we lost two (Clearfield, St. Marys) but added two in District 4 with Jersey Shore back and Columbia Montour Vo-Tech,” said Gould. “We’re actually going to Jersey Shore (for districts), which in itself is a little different. We’ve been talking already about are we going over there Friday night, and if so, where can be practice.
“I also saw something that said they might be taking five to regionals (in Altoona) this year also. If so, the goals and expectations for some of these kids can change becaue might be able to get more out with that extra spot.”
The timing of the District 4/9 Tournaments also will be different, with both happening a week earlier than normal. District will be at Jersey Shore on Saturday, Feb. 18, with the Northwest Regional in Altoona being Feb. 24-25. The wrestlers will then have nearly two weeks off before states start on March 9.
The Class AA postseason tournaments will be the weekend of Feb. 24-25 and March 3-4.
Punxsy opens its season tonight at St. Marys.
ROSTER
Seniors: Zeke Bennett, Jared Meeks, Grant Miller, Brice Rowan. Juniors: Brett Dean, Austin Fischer, Dysen Gould, Ryan Kanouff, David Kunselman, Landon Martz, Nicholas Motter, Aiden Shaffer. Sophomores: Hunter Dobson, Jael Miller, Nina Twigg. Freshman: Jordan Rutan.