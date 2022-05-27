DuBOIS — Rolling into the District 9 Class 2A Championship game on Memorial Day, the Johnsonburg Rams baseball team is humming right along.
Thursday’s 11-4 win over Brookville at Stern Field in DuBois hiked the Rams’ record to 15-3. They’re looking to make it two straight D9 titles and while first things are first, getting back to the state playoffs is where the Rams want to be in June.
Last year’s 22-1 season ended with a second-round loss to Shenango in extra innings.
“Last year we lost a game we thought we should win against Shenango and we felt like we outplayed him and just come up on the short end of the stick,” Rams head coach Mike Porter said. “We had our big lefty (Gabe Watts) in there for the semifinals and finals if it goes down, but you know, that’s baseball.”
So the Rams went back to work this year and other than two losses to DuBois Central Catholic and another to Punxsutawney, they’ve been basically flawless.
Next up: Redbank Valley at Showers Field on Monday starting at 1 p.m.
Against the Raiders, the Rams took advantage of 10 Raiders walks from three pitchers and rapped out another 12 hits. They stranded 12 runners and had a runner thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the sixth that would’ve ended things via the 10-Run Rule, so it could’ve been over much quicker.
Meanwhile, Rams starter Collin Porter worked into the seventh and in his six-plus innings of work on the mound, he scattered five hits while striking out just two but walking only two and hitting a batter.
“Brookville was a scary No. 5 seed,” Porter said. “I watched them play Moniteau and I talked to Collin. Brookville could hit and they put the ball in play against (Branson) Carson. They put it into play. Moniteau doesn’t field as well, probably and we looked at the spray charts and had guys in positions that they weren’t normally in.”
The Rams got to Raiders starter Jamison Rhoades early, scoring four runs in the first on two hits while working him for four walks and talking advantage of some infield defensive miscues on a bunt coverage.
Carson Weaver relieved Rhoades in the Rams’ scoreless second, then put up four more runs in the third after batting around. Dom Allegretto singled in a run, Aiden Zimmerman’s infield single pushed home the second run and Cam Marciniak doubled in Allegretto and Zimmerman to put it at 8-0.
The Raiders got on the board in the top of the fourth when Bryce Rafferty knocked a home run over the right-field fence with Hunter Geer on base after he reached on an infield error to start the inning.
A bases-loaded walk to Jefferson Freeberg hiked the Rams’ lead to 9-2 and in the bottom of the sixth, the Rams threatened to end it early. Kaden Dennis singled in two runs to set what was the final score. He was thrown out at the plate by Weaver trying to score on Ethan Wells’ single to left field.
The Raiders scored twice in the seventh one coming home on Hunter Roney’s second single of the game.
The season ends at 10-9 for the Raiders.
“We had to play very clean baseball to beat a team of that caliber,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “It’s no secret how talented the team was in the other dugout and we just didn’t do it.
“We had a really good practice last night, the energy level was up and we start off with two guys on and nobody out and then it just kind of went from there. We never really sniffed any success again. Credit Porter. He really kept us off balance and as soon as we got stuff going, he seemed to shut it down.
“It wasn’t as much as us beating ourselves. That’s just a good baseball team.”
NOTES: Aiden Zimmerman went 4-for-5 with three runs scored to lead the Rams. Ethan Wells had three hits while Kaden Dennis singled twice and walked three times. … The Bulldogs beat Karns City, 3-2, in Punxsutawney to advance to the final. … Monday’s loser gets another game as well, dropping into a play-in game against the District 3 runner-up next Wednesday at Mount Aloysius College at a time to be announced.
JOHNSONBURG 11, BROOKVILLE 4
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 200 2 — 4
Johnsonburg 404 012 x — 11
Brookville –4
Hunter Roney 2b 3021, Owen Caylor 3b 3010, Jamison Rhoades p-c 3000, Griffin Ruhlman rf-1b 4000, Hunter Geer cf 3100, Carson Weaver c-p-lf 3000, Bryce Rafferty 1b-p 3112, Carter Kessler lf-rf 3100, Riley Smith ss 3110. Totals: 28-4-5-3.
Johnsonburg –11
Dom Allegretto 1b 4311, Aiden Zimmerman ss-p 5341, Cam Marciniak cf 4122, Kaden Dennis 2b 2022, Ethan Wells c 4121, Luke Zimmerman lf 4010, Jefferson Freeberg 3b-ss 1101, Caden Smiley rf-c 2000, Collin Porter 3010, Eric Panebianco cr 0100. Totals: 29-11-13-9.
Errors: Johnsonburg 3, Brookville 2. LOB: Johnsonburg 12, Brookville 5. 2B; Marciniak. HR: Rafferty. SAC: Smiley. SB: L. Zimmerman, Dennis, A. Zimmerman 2. HBP: Caylor (by Porter), Smiley (by Weaver).
Pitching
Brookville: Rhoades 1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 SO, 5 BB; Weaver 2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; Rafferty 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB.
Johnsonburg: Porter 6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB; A. Zimmerman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Porter. Losing pitcher: Rhoades.