KANE — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team finally reached a District 9 Class A championship game without nemesis Clarion standing on the other side of the net Thursday night, but the Lady Crusaders still fell short of capturing their first title since 1996 as a new kryptonite has popped — Oswayo Valley.
The second-seeded Lady Green Wave, who dispatched of two-time defending state champ Clarion in the semifinals, put together another strong effort Thursday to sweep ECC, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 in a battle of unbeatens to capture the first D-9 title in program history.
Oswayo Valley also swept Elk County out of the postseason a year ago in the district semifinals. This time around the Lady Crusaders will live to play another day, as they also qualified for the PIAA Tournament, but ECC was still left lamenting the chance to end a 26-year title drought.
The Lady Crusaders have now reached six District 9 Class A finals since 2010, having lost the first five of those to Clarion. Unforced errors, and a lack of communication, were ultimately ECC’s undoing this time around — especially in the first two sets when Oswayo pulled out 25-23 wins after the games were tied at 23-23 in both.
“They were not meshing,” said ECC coach Tricia Bauer. “This is the first game we’ve ever played where they weren’t trusting each other and weren’t communicating. It’s a little disappointing. We just made the road (states) and little tougher, but we’ll regroup tomorrow (Friday) and be okay.
“We played this season with minimal errors most games, but some of us struggled with out mental toughness out there tonight. We’ll regroup, but I know the seniors didn’t want to go out that way (not winning a title). But we’ll regroup and get a chance to redeem ourselves (in states).”
The match started with a ling string of sideouts as the two team felt each other out. Oswayo got a little breathing room at 11-8 on two points by Trinity Lundy before Olivia Cook ripped off a six point run to make it 19-10. Cook led the Lady Green Wave with 14 points to go along with 11 kills.
Elk County answered right back with a sideout and four points by Tori Newton, one an ace, to make it 19-15 before Gabby Weisner gave the Lady Crusaders a 22-21 lead with four straight points, one of which was an ace.
The teams then traded sideouts around a Green Wave point to make it 23-23 before Oswayo notched the next two to pull out a hard fought set, 25-23.
Set No. 2 had an eerily familiar feel to it, as the teams again traded sideouts and points here or there in the early going. Oswayo eventually grabbed a 16-11 lead on a three-point spurt by Praylan Perkins.
The Lady Crusaders once again had a run in them late in the set, as two points by Lucy Klawuhn and one by Weisner made it 22-19 before Reagan Bauer rattled off three in a row to pull ECC even again at 23-23. Bauer led ECC with nine kills to go along with six points.
Back-to-back kills by Cook gave Oswayo Valley another 25-23 win, though, and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Oswayo carried that momentum into the third set and jumped out to an early 9-4 lead thanks in large part to three points by Cook and two from Sophia Komenda. Avaree Kellert and Lundy then added two points of their own to push the lead to 16-9.
Elk County had no late run in it this time around, as Cook and Komenda each posted two more points each before Kellert hammered home a kill for a sideout on match point to finish off the sweep.
Kellert posted a match-high 13 kills for Oswayo, while Tori Newton and Madison Marzullo had seven and six kills, respectively, for ECC.
Both teams return to action in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs on Tuesday.
Elk County Catholic will travel to play at the District 10 champion. Maplewood and Cochranton battle for the D-10 title Saturday at Meadville at noon.
As for Oswayo Valley, it will host the WPIAL runner-up — either Serra Catholic or Frazier, who play for the D-7 crown on Saturday at Robert Morris University at 11 a.m.