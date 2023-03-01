KANE — The No. 4 seed DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team had itself a tough test in the District 9 Class A semifinals against No. 1 Otto-Eldred Tuesday night at Kane High School, particularly with Lady Terror guard Katie Sheeler. Sheeler showed why she’s one of the premier players in District 9 on Tuesday night as she dropped 32 points — including 11-for-11 from the foul line — as the Lady Terrors sent DCC to the third place game with a 61-40 win.
Sheeler had 21 of her 32 points in the first half while Lady Terror teammate Anna Merry also had 17 points as the duo kept DCC off-balance for the majority of the evening.
“We didn’t necessarily do too well in the first half on her,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said of Sheeler. “Obviously we’re aware of how good she is. But I thought that their other shooters shot well off of it. That put a lot of pressure on our help defense and ... we tried to go triangle and two but obviously (Merry) also shoots well. They punished us in a hurry.”
Sheeler set the tone with a three about 25 seconds into the game to go up 3-0 and completed an and-one just a minute and a half into the contest for a quick 6-0 lead.
DuBois Central Catholic’s Lexi Berta answered with a three of her own to get the Lady Cardinals on the board before Otto-Eldred went up 12-3 after Carrie Drummond made a runner after getting her own rebound on a missed three.
A 6-0 DCC run was capped by free throws from Jessy Frank to get within four but the Lady Terrors stretched out the first quarter lead to 20-9 as Merry drilled a corner three.
“Defensively, we obviously didn’t do a good job in the first half,” Hoover said. “But we also left — with pacing a team like that that’s probably the best offensive team in the district — you can’t leave a lot of baskets out there and we left plenty of them in that first half. It affected where we were at going into halftime — we should’ve been down 10 and not 21.”
The Lady Cardinals would keep the deficit at 11 midway through the second quarter as Marina Hanes knocked down to make it 26-15, but a 14-4 Otto-Eldred run at the end of the half gave the Lady Terrors a comfortable lead heading into the third quarter.
Otto-Eldred then got the PIAA mercy rule in play with three minutes to go in the third quarter as another Merry triple made it 53-23. But after the Lady Cardinals were down by 32, DCC started hitting shots and forcing Otto-Eldred turnovers — something that coach Hoover hopes they can continue for the rest of the playoff run.
“I thought when we got really frantic in the second half, good things started to happen,” Hoover said. “I was disappointed in the first half but overall, the fact that we literally put some game pressure on them with a running clock is a strange thing to witness — but we really did. There were some threes there (that missed) that we really had a chance to cut that game to about 10 at one point. I told the girls that the consistency is what we have to get a little better at.”
Hope Jacob scored four points in the third quarter with Kayley Risser in foul trouble after Risser scored six points inside the paint prior. DuBois Central Catholic cut the Otto-Eldred lead to 57-40 with 3:25 left before the Lady Terrors were able to eventually close things out as the shots started to miss the mark for DCC late as the Lady Terrors won, 61-40.
“We keep moving forward and I thought we had a lot of positive things to build on in that second half,” Hoover said. “I didn’t think we had our best stuff on the defensive end but (Otto-Eldred) is so good offensively. Going forward, I’ve been trying to sell the message that our season’s not over. This team is good enough to win state games. We just didn’t have it tonight and early and it happens.”
Faith Jacob had eight points and eight rebounds while the trio of Risser, Hanes and Hope Jacob had six points each.
DuBois Central Catholic (13-12) will now play No. 3 North Clarion on Thursday with the winner getting the third seed in the PIAA Class A playoffs. The third seed will then play the District 10 champion while the fourth seed would play the District 5 champ.
“It’s a big third place game,” Hoover said of Thursday’s matchup with North Clarion. “When you look at the bracket, the District 10 teams have struggled so the 10-1 matchup is something we could probably exploit if we get that.”
In the other Class A semifinal matchup Tuesday evening:
(2) ECC 51,
(3) NO. CLARION 31
KANE — The second leg of Tuesday’s doubleheader saw No. 2 ECC (23-3) run away from No. 3 North Clarion (20-5).
North Clarion gave the Lady Crusaders early fits with a press defense that broke into a zone. ECC broke out of its funk in the first half, however, and cruised to a 51-31 victory from there.
“I thought our effort was great tonight and I thought we took excellent shots,” ECC coach Ken Pistner said. “There are times you can come into these games and take the first shot available and start chucking them up, but all of our threes were on inside-out ball reversals and we looked inside. We didn’t shoot that great but we shot well enough to get the win.”
North Clarion led at the end of the first quarter and continued to frustrate the Lady Crusaders in the second. After Pistner called timeout with five minutes left in the second stanza, however, ECC out-scored the She Wolves 14-3 the rest of the half.
“We just changed how we attacked their zone,” Pistner said. “We tried to attack it from the baseline a little more and we got some really nice looks. We also put more pressure on defensively and got them to turn the ball over a little bit more.”
Lucy Klawuhn led ECC with 15 points. Emily Mourer scored 10, Tori Newton had nine and Syd Alexander had eight, as its offense came from a variety of sources.
ECC knocked down open shots from the outside and fed its forwards when possible. That, paired with the continued forcing of turnovers, allowed the Lady Crusaders to go up by 15 points mid-third quarter and not look back.
“Balance is the key to us being successful, and every night, it’s somebody different,” Pistner said.
Elk County Catholic will now take on Otto-Eldred on Saturday at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium for the Class A title on Saturday at a time yet to be determined.
q q q
Jeff Uveino from the Bradford Era contributed to information for this story.
OTTO-ELDRED 61,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 40
Score by Quarters
DCC 9 10 13 8 — 40
Otto 20 20 15 6 — 61
DuBois Central Catholic—40
Faith Jacob 3 2-6 8, Kayley Risser 3 0-0 6, Jessy Frank 1 2-2 4, Lexi Berta 3 1-2 10, Marina Hanes 2 0-0 6, Emma Elensky 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 2 2-2 6, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Mattie Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Baummer 0 0-0 0, Ella Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7-12 40.
Otto-Eldred—61
Anna Merry 6 2-2 17, Brooke Close 0 0-0 0, Katie Sheeler 9 11-11 32, Carrie Drummond 2 4-6 9, Bri Heller 1 0-0 2, Kate Rhinehart 0 0-0 0, Heidi Gordon 0 0-0 0, Addie Bell 0 1-2 1, Emily Wheaton 0 0-0 0, Leau Perry 0-0 0 0, Lexi Prince 0 0-0 0, MacKenzie Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 18-22 61.
Three-pointers: DCC 5 (Berta 3, Hanes 2), Otto 7 (Sheeler 3, Merry 3, Drummond).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51,
NORTH CLARION 31
Score by Quarters
N. Clarion 12 5 8 6 — 31
ECC 9 16 14 12 — 51
North Clarion—31
Madison McFarland 1 2-2 4, Maria Bauer 4 2-2 10, Emma McFarland 1 0-0 2, Ainsley Hartle 2 1-2 5, Lauren Lutz 4 0-0 8, Akeela Greenawalt 0 0-0 0, Jadyn Resinger 0 0-0 0, Kyler Freeman 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Castner 0 0-0 0, Brooke Steinman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 7-10 31.
Elk County Catholic—51
Sami Straub 2 0-2 5, Tori Newton 4 1-2 9, Syd Alexander 3 0-2 8, Lucy Klawuhn 5 2-3 15, Emily Mourer 4 2-2 10, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0, Gracee Breindel 1 0-0 2, Sarah Hasselman 1 0-0 2, Alexa Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-11 51.
Three-pointers: N. Clarion 0, ECC 5 (Alexander 2, Klawuhn 2, Straub).