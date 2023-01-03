PAFootballNews.com announced its 4th Annual Coaches Select All-State Football Teams on Saturday, and the Tri-County Area once again had solid representation on the small school squads (Class A, 2A and 3A) as seven local players earned recognition.
The release of the Coaches Select squads, like in previous years, comes on the heels of the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State teams. While the football writers choose one larger team, the Coaches Select squad, nominated and voted on by nearly 300 coaches across the state, tries to incorporate an original offense/defense scheme for each classification with a first team and a second team.
A pair of area players — Brookville senior Peterson and Curwensville senior Dan McGarry — received their second All-State selections of the week by garnering Coaches Select honors in their respective classifications.
Peterson was the lone local player to be voted a First Teamer as the Raider landed on the Class 2A top defensive squad as a cornerback. Peterson, who helped lead the Raiders to the D-9 title game, was the area’s lone representative in 2A.
As for McGarry, he was one of five area players to land Second Team All-State honors on offense in Class A — doing so at quarterback.
Brockway, the D-9 runner-up, had a pair of All-Staters in senior Alex Carlson (receiver) and junior Reese Yahner (guard), as did Redbank Valley in seniors Tate Minich (slot back/H-back) and Carsen Rupp (long snapper).
The area’s final All-State member on the Coaches Select team was St. Marys senior Logan Mosier, was who was voted as a Second Team safety despite missing two games and being limited in a couple others because of a knee injury. The Dutchmen were the D-9 runner-up to Clearfield, which didn’t have a player voted to the Coaches Select squad this year.
The Tri-County Area didn’t have a player earn All-State honors in Class 4A, which is the only other classification an area team (DuBois) plays in.
The local contingent made up half of District 9’s selections, as seven players from outside the area also captured All-State honors.
Port Allegany, which won a D-9 title and made a run to the state semifinals, had three selections in Class A in seniors Blaine Moses (First Team middle linebacker) and Noah Archer (Second Team offensive athlete) and junior Miska Young (Second Team defensive end). Keystone senior Tyler Albright also made the Class A First Team as a slotback/H-back.
District 9 Class 2A champion Central Clarion also had a trio of All-States in senior Ashton Rex (First Team receiver), sophomore Jase Ferguson (First Team Offensive Athlete) and senior Ryan Hummell (Second Team Linebacker).
Here is a look at the website’s full Coaches Select All-State teams for three small school classifications:
CLASS 1A
Player of the Year
Alex Erby, Steel-High
Coach of the Year
Kim Niedbala, Union Scotties
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire Rollers, 6-4, 210, JR.
QB – Owen Bougher, Northern Cambria Colts, 5-10, 180, SR.
RB – John Shuster, Windber Ramblers 5-11, 190, SR.
RB – Jalen Wagner, Reynolds Raiders, 6-2, 195, SR.
FB – Austin Johnson, Muncy Indians, 6-1, 210, SO.
SB/HB – Tyler Albright, Keystone Panthers, 6-0, 185, SR.
WR – Durrell Cease, Steelton-Highspire Rollers, 6-0, 170, JR.
WR – Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin Crusaders, 5-9 165, SR.
WR – Peyton Myers, Northern Cambria Colts, 5-9, 170, SR.
TE – Austin Smyth, Northern Lehigh Bulldogs, 6-3, 210, SR.
OG – Mason Nelson, Canton Warriors 6-1, 305, SR.
OG – Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire Rollers 6-4, 280, JR.
OT – Ryan Farrell, OLSH Chargers, 6-3, 290, SR.
OT – Nate Leksell, Reynolds Raiders, 6-0, 260, SR.
C – Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh Bulldogs, 6-2, 245, JR.
LS – Gavin Musser, Juniata Valley Green Hornets, 6-2, 180, SR.
KR/PR – Aaron Bowers, Northern Bedford Panthers, 6-3, 185, SO.
K – Collin Yeatts, Northern Bedford Panthers, 5-8, 160, SR.
OFF ATH – Max Hill, Penns Manor Comets, 6-1, 192, SR.
OFF ATH – Jaeion Perry, Steelton-Highspire Rollers, 6-1, 180, JR.
DEFENSE
DT – Tyshaun Hollins-Ali, Steelton-Highspire Rollers, 6-2, 235, SR.
DT – Cade Schultz, Minersville Battlin’ Miners, 6-0, 240, JR.
DE – Eugene Green, Steelton-Highspire Rollers, 6-4, 205, JR.
DE – AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh Bulldogs, 6–1, 220, SR.
NG – Vinny Tagliati Homer-Center Wildcats 5-10, 236 SR.
OLB – Hudson Ward, Canton Warriors, 5-9, 160, JR.
OLB –Luke Stevenosky, Minersville Battlin’ Miners, 5-9, 210, JR.
MLB –Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area, 6-2, 215, SR.
MLB –Blaine Moses, Port Allegany Gators, 6-2 205, SR.
CB –Austin Allen, Canton Warriors, 6-2, 185, SR.
CB –Ray Snyder, Jr. Minersville Battlin’ Miners, 5-8, 150, SR.
S –Brock Polinsky, Minersville Battlin’ Miners, 5-11, 175, SR.
S –Ross Eyer Muncy Indians, 6-5, 195, SR.
P –Bryson Costa, Windber Ramblers, 5-10, 165, JR.
DEF ATH –Weston Bellows, Canton Warriors, 5-10, 190, SR.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Dan McGarry, Curwensville Golden Tide, 5-10, 175, SR.
QB – Braylon Thomas, Union Scotties, 6-2, 180, JR.
RB – Riley Parker, Canton Warriors, 6-0, 190, SR.
RB – Benji Bauer, Eisenhower Knights, 6-1, 195, SR.
FB – Taevon Legrande, Steelton-Highspire Rollers, 5-10, 215, JR.
SB/HB – Tate Minich, Redbank Valley Bulldogs, 5-11, 173, SR.
WR – Logan Kline, Leechburg Blue Devils, 6-1, 195, SR.
WR – Daquan McCraw, Steelton-Highspire, 6-3, 180, SR.
WR – Alex Carlson Brockway Rovers, 6-1 180, SR.
TE – Kris Bunk, Eisenhower Knights, 6-3, 200, JR.
OG – Reese Yahner, Brockway Rovers, 6-4 270, JR.
OG – Alex Winklevoss, Reynolds Raiders, 6-0, 250, SR.
OT – Isaiah Bence, Homer-Center Wildcats, 6-5, 282, SR.
OT – Dominic Bifano, Windber Ramblers, 6-1, 235, SR.
C – Kolton Wilkinson, Reynolds Raiders, 5-11, 220, JR.
LS – Carsen Rupp, Redbank Valley Bulldogs, 6-3, 235, SR.
K – Bryson Costa, Windber Ramblers, 5-11, 165, JR.
OFF ATH – Noah Archer, Port Allegany Gators, 5’10, 170, SR.
OFF ATH – Izaiah Ramos, Northern Lehigh Bulldogs, 6-2, 205, SR.
DEFENSE
DT – Gage Pepper, Canton Warriors, 6-1, 230, SR.
DT – Cagney Smith, Cornell Raiders, 6-4 265, SR.
DE – Daiveon Taylor, Bishop Canevin, 6-1 200, FR.
DE – Miska Young, Port Allegany Gators, 6-3 245, JR.
NG – Luke Woodley, Windber Ramblers, 6-0, 220, SR.
OLB – Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh Bulldogs, 6-1, 215, SR.
OLB – Caleb Penley, Eisenhower Knights, 6-1, 185, SR.
MLB – Hayden Ward, Canton Warriors, 5-10, 170, SR.
MLB – Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria Colts, 5-9, 180, SR.
CB – Amari Mack, Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions, 5-11, 185, SR.
CB – Tyler Foley, Leechburg Blue Devils, 6-0, 165, SR.
S – Ty Dumm, Northern Cambria Colts, 6-1, 170, SO.
S – Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh Bulldogs, 6-2, 205, SR.
P – Bailey Smith, Northern Lehigh Bulldogs, 6-1, 210, SR.
DEF ATH – Logan Cree, Glendale Vikings, 6-2 , 205, SR.
DEF ATH – Andrew McMonagle, Juniata Valley Green Hornets, 5-10, 190, JR.
CLASS 2A
Coach of the Year
Donta Green – Westinghouse
Player of the Year
Braeden Wislowski – Southern Columbia
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Keyshwan Morsillo, Westinghouse Bulldogs, 6-2 190, SR
QB – Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders, 6-1, 190, SR
RB – Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 5-11, 185, SR
RB – Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley Vikings, 5-10 178, JR
FB – Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona Dutchmen, 5-8, 180, SR
SB/HB – Kahale Burns, Bald Eagle Area, 5-7 140, JR
WR – Ashton Rex, Central Clarion Wildcats, 6-0, 175, SR
WR – Sincere Smith, Westinghouse, 6-1, 185, SR
WR – Owen Winter, Southern Huntingdon, 6-1 180, SR
TE – Lacota Dippre, Lakeland Chiefs, 6-4, 240, SR
OG – Nick Nestico, Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes, 6-1, 275, SR
OG – Sheadon Carr, Palisades Pirates, 6-2, 300, SR
OT – Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia, 6-2, 280, SR
OT – Greg Smith, Steel Valley Ironmen, 6-5, 310, SR
C – James Mitsch Palisades Pirates 6-0, 230 SR
LS – Ian Bennett, Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders, 5-10, 160, SR
KR/PR – Miles Brooks, Penns Valley Rams 6-0, 165, SR
K – Nick D’Amico, Riverside Vikings, 6-0 185, SR
OFF ATH – Kylon Wilson, Farrell, 5-9 175, SR
OFF ATH – Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion Wildcats, 6-0, 175, SO
DEFENSE
DT – Sean Sokolowski, Mercyhurst Prep Lakers, 6-4, 255, JR
DT – Matthew Scicchitano, Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes 6-4, 275, SR
DE – Jordan Nichols, Richland Rams, 6-1 190, SR
DE – Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders, 6-2, 210, SR
NG – Joseph Eckenrode, Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders 6-2, 270, SO
OLB – Max Schlager, Trinity Shamrocks, 6-0 197, SR
OLB – Marion Norris, Farrell, 5’10 185, JR
MLB – Dominick Fetterolf, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 205, SO
MLB – Mason Hoppes, Hughesville Spartans, 6-2, 210, SR
CB – Noah Peterson, Brookville Raiders, 5-9, 170, SR
CB – Brandon Chambers, Farrell, 6-1 195, JR
S – Garrett Varano, Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes, 5-10, 170, SR
S – Cruce Brookins, SteelValley Ironmen, 6-2, 185, SR
P – Ryan Blubaugh, Berlin Mountaineers, 6-1, 176, SR
DEF ATH – Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse, 5-9, 175, SR
DEF ATH – Lamont Samuels, Farrell 5-10 160, SR
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon, 6-0 210, SR
QB – Dominico Spataro, Lakeland Chiefs, 5-9 180 ,SR
RB – Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia, 5-9, 180, SR
RB – Ethan Weber, Bedford Bisons, 6-0, 190, SR
FB – Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven Hurricanes, 6-0, 205, SR
SB/HB – Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders 5’11 180, SR
WR – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls Tigers, 6-1, 175, SR
WR – Cooper Rother, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10 180, SR
WR – Reese Gaughan, Riverside Vikings, 6-0, 180, JR
TE – Jacob Schultz, Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes 6-2, 185, JR
OG – Grant Mathias, Berlin Mountaineers, 6-0, 198, SR
OG – Jeremiah Britford, West Catholic Prep, 5-10, 255, SR
OT – Colin Smith, Ligonier Valley Rams, 6-0, 260, SR
OT – Noah Shimko, Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes, 6-5, 290, SO
K – Max Hunt, Dunmore Bucks, 5-11, 160, SR
OFF ATH – Ty Watson, Penns Valley Rams, 5-11, 165, JR
OFF ATH – Sam Penna, Richland Rams, 5-8, 165, SR
DEFENSE
DT – Sy’Mauri McCoy, Beaver Falls Tigers, 6-4, 270, JR
DT – Sante Bambocci, Bishop Guilfoyle, 175 5-9, SR
DE – Luke Parise, Camp Hill Lions, 6-1, 190, SR
DE – Jon Shay, Annville-Cleona Dutchmen, 6-2, 185, SO
OLB – Alex Long, Annville-Cleona Dutchmen, 5-10, 200, SR
OLB – Robby Garvey, Riverside Vikings, 5-11, 205, JR
MLB – Ryan Hummell, Central Clarion Wildcats, 6-0, 190, SR
MLB – Christian Snyder, Sharpsville, Blue Devils, 5-11, 170, SR
CB – Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona Dutchmen, 5-9, 150, JR
CB – Maxwell Washington, Bedford Bisons, 5-11, 190, SR
S – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley Rams, 6-0, 180, SR
S – Pace Prosser, Berlin Mountaineers, 6-1, 176, JR
P – Gabe Wagner, Hughesville Spartans, 6-2, 215, SR
DEF ATH – Gavin Eckley, Bald Eagle Area, 5-8, 155, SR
DEF ATH – Michael Farronato, Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes, 5-11, 175, SR
CLASS 3A
Coach of the Year
Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon
Player of the Year
Ethen Knox – Oil City
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg Dragons, 5-9, 174, SR
QB – Danny Darno, Notre Dame Green Pond Crusaders, 6-2, 190, JR
RB – Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville Ironmen, 5-10, 205, SR
RB – Ethan Knox, Oil City Oilers, 6-0, 188, JR
RB – Davion Hill, Loyalsock Lancers, 6-2, 215, SR
SB/HB – Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing Area Spartans, 6-0 185, SR
FB – Matthew Kramer, Wyomissing Area Spartans, 6-1, 215, SR
WR – Eli Lingenfelter, Central Martinsburg Dragons, 6-1, 175, SR
WR – Carson Persing, Danville Ironmen, 5-8, 185, SR
WR – Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock Lancers 6-3, 185, JR
TE – Ross Gampe, Tyrone Golden Eagles, 6-4 1/2, 237, SR
OG – J’Ven Williams, Wyomissing Area Spartans, 6-4, 300, SR
OG – Anthony Nicotera, Scranton Prep Cavaliers, 6-1, 275, SR
OT -Nick Krahe Harbor, Creek Huskies, 6-5 1/2, 290, SR
OT – Pacen Ziegler, Wyomissing Area Spartans, 6-4, 275, SR
C – Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock Lancers, 6-6, 305, SR
LS – Chase Arthur, Carbondale Area Chargers, 6-0, 190, SR
K I- an Levering Wyomissing, Area Spartans, 5-10, 195, SR
OFF ATH – Matt Machalik, Palmerton Blue Bombers, 6-1, 190, JR
OFF ATH – Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh, 5-11, 175, SR
DEFENSE
DT – Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe Olympians, 6-5, 260, JR
DT – Mason Raymond, Penn Cambria Panthers, 6-1, 245, SR
DE – Jason Clark, Central Martinsburg Dragons, 5-11, 195, SR
DE – Steven Davis, North Schuylkill Spartans, 6-1, 255, SR
NG – Mason Ludlow, Notre Dame Green Pond Crusaders, 5-10, 225, SR
OLB – Cameron Kiersch, Danville Ironmen, 6-1, 210, SO
OLB – James Cartier, Notre Dame Green Pond Crusaders, 6-0, 200, SR
MLB – Mason Raup, Danville Ironmen 6-0, 210, SR
MLB – Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame Green Pond Crusaders, 6-2, 225, JR
CB – Gavin Lutz, Grove City Eagles, 5-11, 165, JR
CB – Khari Reid, Neuman Goretti Saints, 5-8, 160, JR
S – Adam Lacarte, Belle Vernon Area Leopards, 6-1, 185, JR
S – Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing Area Spartans, 5-10 185, SR
DEF ATH – Andrew Kuban, Avonworth Antelopes, 5-10, 185, JR
SECOND TEAM
QB – Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria Panthers, 6-4, 200, SR
QB – Xander Menapace, Hamburg Hawks, 6-5, 211
RB – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon Area Leopards, 6-3, 200, JR
RB – Shawn Battle, Neumann Goretti Saints, 5-11, 187, SR
SB/HB – Daniel Lucykanish, Palmerton Blue Bombers, 5-7, 165, SR
FB – Hunter Smith, Central Martinsburg Dragons, 6-2 210, JR
WR – Ian Goodling, West Perry Mustangs, 6-1 170, JR
WR – Joey Flail North, Schuylkill Spartans, 6-0, 190, JR
WR – Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic Crusaders, 6-0, 170, SR
TE – Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing Area Spartans, 6-6, 290, JR
OG – Jack Cameron, Notre Dame Green Pond Crusaders, 6-3, 265, JR
OG – Dane Levi, Belle Vernon Area Leopards, 6-3, 260, JR
OT – Peyton Wentzel, Upper Dauphin Trojans, 6–3, 250, SR
OT – Declan Aikens, Danville Ironmen, 6-2, 260, SR
C – Louis Governatore, Neumann Goretti Saints, 5-10, 260, SR
K – Isaiah Dyer, Upper Dauphin Trojans, 5-6, 145, SR
OFF ATH – TJ Cadden, Episcopal Academy, 6-0, 190, SR
DEFENSE
DT – Justin Kutcher, Danville Ironmen, 6-2, 275, JR
DT – Koren Robinson, Neuman Goretti Saints, 6-1, 250, JR
DE – Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg Wildcats, 6-0, 220, SR
DE – Gabe Bonnet, Avonworth Antelopes, 6-4, 205, SR
NG – Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg Wildcats, 6-0, 277, SR
OLB – Jake Gedekoh, Belle Vernon Area Leopards, 6-0, 205, JR
OLB – Hunter Hohman, Grove City Eagles, 5-10, 175, JR
MLB – Samuel Hobbs, Neuman Goretti Saints, 6-1, 192,
MLB – Mick O’Malley, Scranton Prep Cavaliers, 6-2, 235, SR
CB – Yasir Williams, Neuman Goretti Saints, 5-6, 149, SR
S – Nathan Greer, Grove City Eagles, 6-2, 160, SO
S – Logan Mosier, St. Marys Dutchmen, 6-0, 174, SR
DEF ATH – Aidan Colleran, Scranton Prep Cavaliers, 6-0, 185, SR