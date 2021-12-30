PAFootballNews.com announced the first half of its 3rd Annual Coaches Select All-State Football Teams on Wednesday with the release of its small school squads for Class 1A, 2A and 3A, and the Tri-County Area was well represented with 16 players and one players earning recognition.
The announcement of the website’s small school All-State teams comes a day after the Pennsylvania Football Writers unveiled their All-State picks for the same three classifications, with nine players and a coach garnering accolades on those All-State squads.
While the Football Writers choose one larger team, the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select squad, voted on by coaches across the state, tries to incorporate an original offense/defense scheme for each team with a first team and a second team. The website tried to stick to a certain number of players per position, such as three wide receivers per team,
Headlining the 10 locals on the 1A All-State teams is a large group from state runner-up Redbank Valley.
The Bulldogs had four First Team selections — two on offense in senior Tate Minich (slot/HB) and sophomore Ashton Kahle (kick/punt returner) and two on defense in seniors Joe Mansfield (defensive end) and Marquese Gardlock (cornerback). Redbank head man Blane Gol also was named Co-Coach of the Year along with Justin Wheeler, whose Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders bested the Bulldogs, 21-14, in the state title game.
Redbank also had a trio of Second Team picks in seniors Chris Marshall (wide receiver), Gunner Mangiantini (long snapper) and Kolby Barrett (nose guard).
Elk County Catholic senior Jake Parrish made the First Team offense at center, while Curwensville senior Jake Mullins was voted to the Second Team as a placekicker.
The area had no players make the All-State squads in Class 2A, but seven dot the teams in Class 3A.
Clearfield senior Oliver Billotte was the lone First Team selection in Class 3A, earning honors as a defensive tackle.
Six players garnered Second Team recognition, including four St. Marys Flying Dutchmen — seniors Christian Coudriet (quarterback), Colton Swanson (offensive guard) and Connor Bullers (center) and junior Carter Chadsey (cornerback).
Clearfield also had a pair of Second Teamers in seniors Karson Kline (wide receiver) and Hayden Kovalick (outside linebacker).
The PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select teams for Class 4A, 5A and 6A will be announced on Thursday.
Here is a look at the website’s full All-State teams for three small school classifictions:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Karson Kiesewetter 6-0, 185 Jr.
Running Back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds 6-0, 175 Jr.
Logan Kent, Conemaugh Valley 5-10, 170 Sr.
Fullback
John Greenfield, Old Forge 5-11, 235 Sr.
SLOT/HB
Tate Minich, Redbank Valley 5-1-, 140 Sr.
Wide Receiver
Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire 6-2, 180 Sr.
Colton Hans, Montgomery 6-0, 150 Sr.
Cooper Rother, Bishop Guilfoyle 5-10, 175 Jr.
Tight End
Eli Rich, Leechburg 6-5, 235 Sr.
Offensive Guard
Andrew Erby Jr, Steelton Highspire 6-3, 300 Soph.
Anthony Edwards, Bishop Guilfoyle 5-11, 265 Sr.
Offensive Tackle
Isaac Harris, Muncy 6-4, 265 Sr.
Nick Rasmus, Old Forge 6-1, 250 Sr.
Center
Jake Parrish, Elk County Catholic 5-10, 165 Sr.
Long Snapper
Colin Campbell, Bishop Guilfoyle 6-1, 185 Sr.
Kicker
Deven Wyandt, Bishop Guilfoyle 5-10, 175 Sr.
KR/PR
Ashton Kahie, Redbank Valley 6-0, 131 Soph.
Offensive Athlete
Tim Henderson, Cornell 5-10, 180 Sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Nick Rasmus, Old Forge 6-1, 250 Sr.
Colin Butler, Bishop Guilfoyle 6-1, 250 Sr.
Defensive End
Joseph Mansfield, Redbank Valley 6-2, 192 Sr.
EJ Dawson, Cornell 6-0, 205 Jr.
Nose Guard
Gaven Aley, Reynolds 6-0, 270 Sr.
Outside Linebacker
Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy 6-0, 215 Sr.
Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle 5-11, 180 Jr.
Middle Linebacker
Mitchell Cook, Fort Cherry 5-10, 225 Sr.
Nathan Schilling, Blacklick Valley 5-11, 195 Sr.
Cornerback
Michael Krejocic, Homer-Center 5-10, 162 Jr.
Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley 6-3, 180 Sr.
Safety
Aaron Bowers, Northern Bedford 6-3, 185 Fr.
Ross Eyer, Muncy 6-4, 175 Jr.
Punter
Micah Dickerson, Cornell 6-3, 230 Sr.
Defensive Athlete
Zander McHenry, Keystone 5-8, 159 Sr.
Player of the Year
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle
Co-Coach of the Year
Blane Gold, Redbank Valley
Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire 6-4, 207 Soph.
Running Back
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley 5-10, 160 Soph.
Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg 6-3, 192 Jr.
Fullback
Corey Wise, West Greene 5-11, 235 Sr.
Wide Receiver
Brady Evans, Williams Valley 6-3, 180 Jr.
Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley 6-3, 190 Sr.
Tyler Foley, Leechburg 5-11, 165 Jr.
Tight End
Nathan Orndoff, West Greene 6-3, 190 Sr.
Offensive Guard
Mitchell Mason, Reynolds6-1, 215 Sr.
Cyllel Rose, Old Forge 6-0, 225 Jr.
Offensive Tackle
Nate Leksell, Reynolds 6-0, 260 Jr.
Remington Bowser, Northern Bedford 6-3, 215 Sr.
Long Snapper
Gunner Mangiantini, Redbank Valley 5-11, 190 Sr.
Kicker
Jake Mullins, Curwensville, 5-8, 132 Sr.
KR/PR
Kolten Szymusak, Blacklick Valley 5-11, 175 Sr.
Offensive Athlete
Cody Miller, Nativity BVM 6-1, 170 Sr.
Bronson Eyer, Muncy 6-1, 170 Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Sante Bambocci, Bishop Guilfoyle 5-11, 196 Jr.
Defensive End
Eziriah Hite, Williams Valley 6-2, 230 Jr.
Isaac Wagner, Northern Cambria 6-1, 265 Sr.
Nose Guard
Kolby Barrett, Redbank Valley 5-9, 260 Sr.
Outside Linebacker
Jackson Yoder, Williams Valley 6-11, 190 Sr.
Josh Spindler, Old Forge 5-10, 195 Jr.
Middle Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton 5-10, 160 Jr.
Justin Walbeck, Homer-Center 6-1, 183 Sr.
CornerBack
Clayton Rhoades, Reynolds 5-9, 160 Sr.
Jerome Mullins, Rochester 6-1, 175 Jr.
Safety
Daivin Pryor, Steelton-Highspire 5-9, 170 Sr.
Casey Holzman, Old Forge 5-9, 170 Jr.
Punter
Michael Davis, Canton 6-1, 190 Soph.
Defensive Athlete
Bryant Allison, Juniata Valley 6-2, 190 Sr.
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Robert Footman, Columbia 6-0, 185 Sr.
Running Back
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia 5-9, 185, Sr.
Damon Crawley, Forest Hills 5-11, 195 Sr.
Fullback
Luke Garing, Karns City 6-2, 215 Sr.
SLOT/Hback
Braedan Wisloski, Southern Columbia 5-11, 185
Wide Receiver
Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic 6-0, 175 Sr.
Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls 6-1, 165 Sr.
Jason Cullen, Minersville 5-11, 190 Sr.
Tight End
Cooper Keen, Bellwood-Antis 6-2, 210 Sr.
Offensive Guard
Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel 6-1, 260, Jr.
Joe Quinton, Southern Columbia 6-0, 200 Sr.
Offensive Tackle
Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia 6-2, 250 Sr.
Matthew Kelley, Mount Carmel 6-4, 320 Jr.
Center
Jude Grzywinski, Ligonier Valley 6-3, 303 Sr.
Long Snapper
Austin Brown, Karns City 6-0, 200 Sr.
KR/PR
Gavin Eckley, Bald Eagle Area 5-8, 155 Jr.
Kicker
Bret Misera, Northern Lehigh 6-2, 200 Sr.
Offensive Athlete
Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon 5-10, 190 Jr.
Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh 6-1, 170 Sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Matthew Scicchitano, Mount Carmel 6-4, 260 Jr.
Mason Imbt, Troy 6-3, 310 Sr.
Defensive End
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia 6-2, 245 Sr.
Ryan Brooks, Serra Catholic 6-3, 220 Sr.
Nose Guard
Hunter McCool, Bald Eagle Area 6-0, 245 Sr.
Outside Linebacker
Lucas Heydt, Palmerton 5-10, 180 Sr.
Carlos Harper, Washington, 6-2, 210 Jr.
Middle Linebacker
Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia 6-0, 190 Soph.
Corner Back
Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh 6-2, 200 Sr.
Dylan Tomlinson, Windber 5-10, 160 Sr.
Safety
Melchi Clark, Beaver Falls 6-1, 175 Sr
Grayden Lewis, Richland 5-11, 180 Jr.
Defensive Athlete
Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh 6-2, 190 Jr
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Gavin Garcia Southern Columbia
Coach of the Year
Jose Regus –Serra Catholic
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Kellan Stahl, Richland 5-11, 185 Sr.
Running Back
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell 6-0, 205 Sr.
Luke McCoy, Laurel 5-9, 185 Sr.
Slot/Hback
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge 5-11, 175 Sr.
Wide Receiver
Omar Stewart, Farrell 6-2, 195 Sr.
Joe Vervasis, Shenandoah Valley 5-8, 160 Sr.
Tj Lynn, Marion Center 5-11, 175 Sr.
Tight End
Austin Smyth, Northern Lehigh 6-4, 220 Jr.
Offensive Guard
Preston Williams, Farrell 6-2, 360 Sr.
Anthony Cousar, Beaver Falls 6-2, 225 Sr.
Offensive Tackle
Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge 6-5, 267 Sr.
Gaven Blough, Forest Hills, 6-3, 270 Sr.
Center
Nathan Grohol, Windber 5-0, 248 Sr.
KR/PR
Connor Gibbons, Bellwood-Antis 5-7, 150 Sr.
Offensive Athlete
Matt Machalik, Palmerton 6-0, 195 Soph.
Kylon Wilson, Farrell 5-10, 181 Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Isiah Franklin, West Catholic 6-2, 200 Sr.
Aidan Thomas, Richland 6-0, 265 Sr.
Defensive End
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh 6-0, 205 Jr.
Colten Danel, Forest Hills 5-10, 210 Jr.
Outside Linebacker
Easton Toth, Forest Hills 5-11, 155 Sr.
Treshaun Barron, Sto-Rox 6-1, 205 Sr.
Middle Linebacker
Tai’don Strickland, Farrell 6-0, 215 Sr.
Cornerback
Griffin Larue, Richland
Brady Christ, Forest Hills 5-9, 150 Sr.
Safety
Keith Charney, Windber 6-3, 190 Sr.
Dre Miller Ross, Sto-Rox 5-11, 175 Jr.
Defensive Athlete
Zymeen Howell, West Catholic 5-8, 175 Sr.
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jeff Hoenstine, Central 5-10, 170 Jr.
Running Back
Landon Alexander, Central Valley 6-0, 188 Sr.
London Montgomery, Scranton Prep 5-11, 190 Jr.
Fullback
Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing 6-0, 200 Sr.
Slot/Halfback
Rocco Pizano, Wyoming Area 5-9, 170 Sr.
Wide Receiver
Carson Persing, Danville 5-9, 175 Jr.
Rian Glunk, Loyalsock 6-2, 175 Jr.
Eli Lingenfelter, Central 6-0, 171 Jr.
Tight End
Aiden Mack, Wyomissing 6-4, 220 Sr.
Offensive Guard
Nick Elko, Wyoming Area 6-4, 295 Sr.
Anthony Nicotera, Scranton Prep 6-2, 270 Jr.
Offensive Tackle
J-Ven Williams, Wyomissing 6-5, 310 Jr.
Adam Kenny, Scranton Prep 6-2, 275 Sr.
Center
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley 6-1, 228 Jr.
Long Snapper
Blaise Sokach-Minnick, Wyoming Area 6-3, 215 Sr.
Kicker
Nick Garrido, Notre Dame GP 5-9, 170 Sr.
KR/PR
Ethan Weber, Bedford 5-11, 185 Jr.
Offensive Athlete
Parker Gregg, Central 6-0, 206 Sr.
Mercury Swaim, Bedford 6-0, 195 Sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Sean Fitzsimmons, Central Valley 6-3, 270 Sr.
Oliver Billotte, Clearfield 6-4, 245 Sr.
Defensive End
Tajae Broadie, Middletown 6-3, 240 Sr.
Joey Fazzone, Hickory 6-2, 225 Sr.
Nose Guard
Julian DiMiao, Wyomissing 5-10, 200 Sr.
Outside Linebacker
Matt Merritt, Central Valley 6-2, 223 Sr.
Alex Long, Annville-Cleona 5-11, 200 Jr.
Middle Linebacker
Mike Golay, Scranton Prep 6-2, 245 Sr.
Anthony Johnson, Neumann Goretti 6-1, 240 Sr.
Cornerback
Amory Thompson, Wyomissing 6-1, 185 Sr.
Raleigh Collins, Newmann Goretti 6-2, 190 Sr.
Safety
Javin Thompson, Central Valley 6-3, 190 Jr.
Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing 5-11, 185 Jr
Defensive Athlete
Shawn Battle, Neumann Goretti 5-11, 180 Jr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sean Fitzsimmons –Central Valley
Coach of the Year
Mark Lyons –Central Valley
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Christian Coudriet, St. Marys 6-1, 197 Sr.
Jake Hall, North Schuylkill 5-11, 210 Sr.
Running Back
Josh Chowanowsky, North Schuylkill 5-7, 165 Sr.
Ty Stauffer, Danville 5-10, 185 Jr.
Fullback
Hunter Smith, Central 6-2, 207 So.
Slot/Halfback
Lamere Dewey Bird, Mercyhurst Prep 5-9, 165 Sr.
Wide Receiver
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill 6-0, 180 So.
Karson Kline, Clearfield 6-0, 160 Sr.
Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory 6-2, 170 Sr.
Gavin Lutz, Grove City 5-11, 165 So.
Tight End
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland 6-3, 230 Jr.
Offensive Guard
Colton Swanson, St. Marys 6-3, 299 Sr.
Ryan Gilpin, Wyoming Area 6-0, 275 Sr.
Offensive Tackle
Josh Waite, Central 6-3, 275 Sr.
Aiden Compton, Notre Dame GP 6-2, 270 Jr.
Center
Connor Bullers, St Marys 6-1, 228 Sr.
Long Snapper
Josh Biesinger, Central 5-9, 146 Sr.
Offensive Athlete
Leo Haros, Wyoming Area 5-10, 180 Sr.
Xavier Minium, Milton 6-1, 175 Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe 6-5, 240 So.
Kade Sottolano, Cowanesque Valley 6-3, 285 Sr.
Defensive End
Logan Castellano, Notre Dame GP 6-2, 220
Josiah Weyandt, Bedford 6-0, 210 Sr.
Nose Guard
Ryan Carroll, Notre Dame GP 5-10, 250 Sr.
Outside Linebacker
Hayden Kovalick, Clearfield 5-11, 225 Sr.
Thomas Langer, Mercyhurst Prep 6-2, 205 Jr.
Middle Linebacker
Mason Raup, Danville 6-0, 195 Jr.
Jackson Pryts, Hickory 6-4, 210 Sr.
Cornerback
Maxwell Washington, Bedford 5-10, 170 Jr.
Carter Chadsey, St. Marys 6-1, 174 Jr.
Safety
Robert Rossi, Scranton Prep 6-4, 200 Sr.
Ryan Montgomery, Slippery Rock 5-10, 175 Sr.
Defensive Athlete
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland 5-9, 180 Sr.