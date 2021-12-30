PAFootballNews.com announced the first half of its 3rd Annual Coaches Select All-State Football Teams on Wednesday with the release of its small school squads for Class 1A, 2A and 3A, and the Tri-County Area was well represented with 16 players and one players earning recognition.

The announcement of the website’s small school All-State teams comes a day after the Pennsylvania Football Writers unveiled their All-State picks for the same three classifications, with nine players and a coach garnering accolades on those All-State squads.

While the Football Writers choose one larger team, the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select squad, voted on by coaches across the state, tries to incorporate an original offense/defense scheme for each team with a first team and a second team. The website tried to stick to a certain number of players per position, such as three wide receivers per team,

Headlining the 10 locals on the 1A All-State teams is a large group from state runner-up Redbank Valley.

The Bulldogs had four First Team selections — two on offense in senior Tate Minich (slot/HB) and sophomore Ashton Kahle (kick/punt returner) and two on defense in seniors Joe Mansfield (defensive end) and Marquese Gardlock (cornerback). Redbank head man Blane Gol also was named Co-Coach of the Year along with Justin Wheeler, whose Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders bested the Bulldogs, 21-14, in the state title game.

Redbank also had a trio of Second Team picks in seniors Chris Marshall (wide receiver), Gunner Mangiantini (long snapper) and Kolby Barrett (nose guard).

Elk County Catholic senior Jake Parrish made the First Team offense at center, while Curwensville senior Jake Mullins was voted to the Second Team as a placekicker.

The area had no players make the All-State squads in Class 2A, but seven dot the teams in Class 3A.

Clearfield senior Oliver Billotte was the lone First Team selection in Class 3A, earning honors as a defensive tackle.

Six players garnered Second Team recognition, including four St. Marys Flying Dutchmen — seniors Christian Coudriet (quarterback), Colton Swanson (offensive guard) and Connor Bullers (center) and junior Carter Chadsey (cornerback).

Clearfield also had a pair of Second Teamers in seniors Karson Kline (wide receiver) and Hayden Kovalick (outside linebacker).

The PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select teams for Class 4A, 5A and 6A will be announced on Thursday.

Here is a look at the website’s full All-State teams for three small school classifictions:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Karson Kiesewetter 6-0, 185 Jr.

Running Back

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds 6-0, 175 Jr.

Logan Kent, Conemaugh Valley 5-10, 170 Sr.

Fullback

John Greenfield, Old Forge 5-11, 235 Sr.

SLOT/HB

Tate Minich, Redbank Valley 5-1-, 140 Sr.

Wide Receiver

Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire 6-2, 180 Sr.

Colton Hans, Montgomery 6-0, 150 Sr.

Cooper Rother, Bishop Guilfoyle 5-10, 175 Jr.

Tight End

Eli Rich, Leechburg 6-5, 235 Sr.

Offensive Guard

Andrew Erby Jr, Steelton Highspire 6-3, 300 Soph.

Anthony Edwards, Bishop Guilfoyle 5-11, 265 Sr.

Offensive Tackle

Isaac Harris, Muncy 6-4, 265 Sr.

Nick Rasmus, Old Forge 6-1, 250 Sr.

Center

Jake Parrish, Elk County Catholic 5-10, 165 Sr.

Long Snapper

Colin Campbell, Bishop Guilfoyle 6-1, 185 Sr.

Kicker

Deven Wyandt, Bishop Guilfoyle 5-10, 175 Sr.

KR/PR

Ashton Kahie, Redbank Valley 6-0, 131 Soph.

Offensive Athlete

Tim Henderson, Cornell 5-10, 180 Sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Nick Rasmus, Old Forge 6-1, 250 Sr.

Colin Butler, Bishop Guilfoyle 6-1, 250 Sr.

Defensive End

Joseph Mansfield, Redbank Valley 6-2, 192 Sr.

EJ Dawson, Cornell 6-0, 205 Jr.

Nose Guard

Gaven Aley, Reynolds 6-0, 270 Sr.

Outside Linebacker

Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy 6-0, 215 Sr.

Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle 5-11, 180 Jr.

Middle Linebacker

Mitchell Cook, Fort Cherry 5-10, 225 Sr.

Nathan Schilling, Blacklick Valley 5-11, 195 Sr.

Cornerback

Michael Krejocic, Homer-Center 5-10, 162 Jr.

Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley 6-3, 180 Sr.

Safety

Aaron Bowers, Northern Bedford 6-3, 185 Fr.

Ross Eyer, Muncy 6-4, 175 Jr.

Punter

Micah Dickerson, Cornell 6-3, 230 Sr.

Defensive Athlete

Zander McHenry, Keystone 5-8, 159 Sr.

Player of the Year

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle

Co-Coach of the Year

Blane Gold, Redbank Valley

Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire 6-4, 207 Soph.

Running Back

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley 5-10, 160 Soph.

Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg 6-3, 192 Jr.

Fullback

Corey Wise, West Greene 5-11, 235 Sr.

Wide Receiver

Brady Evans, Williams Valley 6-3, 180 Jr.

Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley 6-3, 190 Sr.

Tyler Foley, Leechburg 5-11, 165 Jr.

Tight End

Nathan Orndoff, West Greene 6-3, 190 Sr.

Offensive Guard

Mitchell Mason, Reynolds6-1, 215 Sr.

Cyllel Rose, Old Forge 6-0, 225 Jr.

Offensive Tackle

Nate Leksell, Reynolds 6-0, 260 Jr.

Remington Bowser, Northern Bedford 6-3, 215 Sr.

Long Snapper

Gunner Mangiantini, Redbank Valley 5-11, 190 Sr.

Kicker

Jake Mullins, Curwensville, 5-8, 132 Sr.

KR/PR

Kolten Szymusak, Blacklick Valley 5-11, 175 Sr.

Offensive Athlete

Cody Miller, Nativity BVM 6-1, 170 Sr.

Bronson Eyer, Muncy 6-1, 170 Jr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Sante Bambocci, Bishop Guilfoyle 5-11, 196 Jr.

Defensive End

Eziriah Hite, Williams Valley 6-2, 230 Jr.

Isaac Wagner, Northern Cambria 6-1, 265 Sr.

Nose Guard

Kolby Barrett, Redbank Valley 5-9, 260 Sr.

Outside Linebacker

Jackson Yoder, Williams Valley 6-11, 190 Sr.

Josh Spindler, Old Forge 5-10, 195 Jr.

Middle Linebacker

Hayden Ward, Canton 5-10, 160 Jr.

Justin Walbeck, Homer-Center 6-1, 183 Sr.

CornerBack

Clayton Rhoades, Reynolds 5-9, 160 Sr.

Jerome Mullins, Rochester 6-1, 175 Jr.

Safety

Daivin Pryor, Steelton-Highspire 5-9, 170 Sr.

Casey Holzman, Old Forge 5-9, 170 Jr.

Punter

Michael Davis, Canton 6-1, 190 Soph.

Defensive Athlete

Bryant Allison, Juniata Valley 6-2, 190 Sr.

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Robert Footman, Columbia 6-0, 185 Sr.

Running Back

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia 5-9, 185, Sr.

Damon Crawley, Forest Hills 5-11, 195 Sr.

Fullback

Luke Garing, Karns City 6-2, 215 Sr.

SLOT/Hback

Braedan Wisloski, Southern Columbia 5-11, 185

Wide Receiver

Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic 6-0, 175 Sr.

Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls 6-1, 165 Sr.

Jason Cullen, Minersville 5-11, 190 Sr.

Tight End

Cooper Keen, Bellwood-Antis 6-2, 210 Sr.

Offensive Guard

Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel 6-1, 260, Jr.

Joe Quinton, Southern Columbia 6-0, 200 Sr.

Offensive Tackle

Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia 6-2, 250 Sr.

Matthew Kelley, Mount Carmel 6-4, 320 Jr.

Center

Jude Grzywinski, Ligonier Valley 6-3, 303 Sr.

Long Snapper

Austin Brown, Karns City 6-0, 200 Sr.

KR/PR

Gavin Eckley, Bald Eagle Area 5-8, 155 Jr.

Kicker

Bret Misera, Northern Lehigh 6-2, 200 Sr.

Offensive Athlete

Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon 5-10, 190 Jr.

Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh 6-1, 170 Sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Matthew Scicchitano, Mount Carmel 6-4, 260 Jr.

Mason Imbt, Troy 6-3, 310 Sr.

Defensive End

Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia 6-2, 245 Sr.

Ryan Brooks, Serra Catholic 6-3, 220 Sr.

Nose Guard

Hunter McCool, Bald Eagle Area 6-0, 245 Sr.

Outside Linebacker

Lucas Heydt, Palmerton 5-10, 180 Sr.

Carlos Harper, Washington, 6-2, 210 Jr.

Middle Linebacker

Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia 6-0, 190 Soph.

Corner Back

Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh 6-2, 200 Sr.

Dylan Tomlinson, Windber 5-10, 160 Sr.

Safety

Melchi Clark, Beaver Falls 6-1, 175 Sr

Grayden Lewis, Richland 5-11, 180 Jr.

Defensive Athlete

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh 6-2, 190 Jr

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Gavin Garcia Southern Columbia

Coach of the Year

Jose Regus –Serra Catholic

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Kellan Stahl, Richland 5-11, 185 Sr.

Running Back

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell 6-0, 205 Sr.

Luke McCoy, Laurel 5-9, 185 Sr.

Slot/Hback

Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge 5-11, 175 Sr.

Wide Receiver

Omar Stewart, Farrell 6-2, 195 Sr.

Joe Vervasis, Shenandoah Valley 5-8, 160 Sr.

Tj Lynn, Marion Center 5-11, 175 Sr.

Tight End

Austin Smyth, Northern Lehigh 6-4, 220 Jr.

Offensive Guard

Preston Williams, Farrell 6-2, 360 Sr.

Anthony Cousar, Beaver Falls 6-2, 225 Sr.

Offensive Tackle

Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge 6-5, 267 Sr.

Gaven Blough, Forest Hills, 6-3, 270 Sr.

Center

Nathan Grohol, Windber 5-0, 248 Sr.

KR/PR

Connor Gibbons, Bellwood-Antis 5-7, 150 Sr.

Offensive Athlete

Matt Machalik, Palmerton 6-0, 195 Soph.

Kylon Wilson, Farrell 5-10, 181 Jr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Isiah Franklin, West Catholic 6-2, 200 Sr.

Aidan Thomas, Richland 6-0, 265 Sr.

Defensive End

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh 6-0, 205 Jr.

Colten Danel, Forest Hills 5-10, 210 Jr.

Outside Linebacker

Easton Toth, Forest Hills 5-11, 155 Sr.

Treshaun Barron, Sto-Rox 6-1, 205 Sr.

Middle Linebacker

Tai’don Strickland, Farrell 6-0, 215 Sr.

Cornerback

Griffin Larue, Richland

Brady Christ, Forest Hills 5-9, 150 Sr.

Safety

Keith Charney, Windber 6-3, 190 Sr.

Dre Miller Ross, Sto-Rox 5-11, 175 Jr.

Defensive Athlete

Zymeen Howell, West Catholic 5-8, 175 Sr.

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jeff Hoenstine, Central 5-10, 170 Jr.

Running Back

Landon Alexander, Central Valley 6-0, 188 Sr.

London Montgomery, Scranton Prep 5-11, 190 Jr.

Fullback

Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing 6-0, 200 Sr.

Slot/Halfback

Rocco Pizano, Wyoming Area 5-9, 170 Sr.

Wide Receiver

Carson Persing, Danville 5-9, 175 Jr.

Rian Glunk, Loyalsock 6-2, 175 Jr.

Eli Lingenfelter, Central 6-0, 171 Jr.

Tight End

Aiden Mack, Wyomissing 6-4, 220 Sr.

Offensive Guard

Nick Elko, Wyoming Area 6-4, 295 Sr.

Anthony Nicotera, Scranton Prep 6-2, 270 Jr.

Offensive Tackle

J-Ven Williams, Wyomissing 6-5, 310 Jr.

Adam Kenny, Scranton Prep 6-2, 275 Sr.

Center

Jackson Tonya, Central Valley 6-1, 228 Jr.

Long Snapper

Blaise Sokach-Minnick, Wyoming Area 6-3, 215 Sr.

Kicker

Nick Garrido, Notre Dame GP 5-9, 170 Sr.

KR/PR

Ethan Weber, Bedford 5-11, 185 Jr.

Offensive Athlete

Parker Gregg, Central 6-0, 206 Sr.

Mercury Swaim, Bedford 6-0, 195 Sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Sean Fitzsimmons, Central Valley 6-3, 270 Sr.

Oliver Billotte, Clearfield 6-4, 245 Sr.

Defensive End

Tajae Broadie, Middletown 6-3, 240 Sr.

Joey Fazzone, Hickory 6-2, 225 Sr.

Nose Guard

Julian DiMiao, Wyomissing 5-10, 200 Sr.

Outside Linebacker

Matt Merritt, Central Valley 6-2, 223 Sr.

Alex Long, Annville-Cleona 5-11, 200 Jr.

Middle Linebacker

Mike Golay, Scranton Prep 6-2, 245 Sr.

Anthony Johnson, Neumann Goretti 6-1, 240 Sr.

Cornerback

Amory Thompson, Wyomissing 6-1, 185 Sr.

Raleigh Collins, Newmann Goretti 6-2, 190 Sr.

Safety

Javin Thompson, Central Valley 6-3, 190 Jr.

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing 5-11, 185 Jr

Defensive Athlete

Shawn Battle, Neumann Goretti 5-11, 180 Jr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sean Fitzsimmons –Central Valley

Coach of the Year

Mark Lyons –Central Valley

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Christian Coudriet, St. Marys 6-1, 197 Sr.

Jake Hall, North Schuylkill 5-11, 210 Sr.

Running Back

Josh Chowanowsky, North Schuylkill 5-7, 165 Sr.

Ty Stauffer, Danville 5-10, 185 Jr.

Fullback

Hunter Smith, Central 6-2, 207 So.

Slot/Halfback

Lamere Dewey Bird, Mercyhurst Prep 5-9, 165 Sr.

Wide Receiver

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill 6-0, 180 So.

Karson Kline, Clearfield 6-0, 160 Sr.

Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory 6-2, 170 Sr.

Gavin Lutz, Grove City 5-11, 165 So.

Tight End

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland 6-3, 230 Jr.

Offensive Guard

Colton Swanson, St. Marys 6-3, 299 Sr.

Ryan Gilpin, Wyoming Area 6-0, 275 Sr.

Offensive Tackle

Josh Waite, Central 6-3, 275 Sr.

Aiden Compton, Notre Dame GP 6-2, 270 Jr.

Center

Connor Bullers, St Marys 6-1, 228 Sr.

Long Snapper

Josh Biesinger, Central 5-9, 146 Sr.

Offensive Athlete

Leo Haros, Wyoming Area 5-10, 180 Sr.

Xavier Minium, Milton 6-1, 175 Jr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe 6-5, 240 So.

Kade Sottolano, Cowanesque Valley 6-3, 285 Sr.

Defensive End

Logan Castellano, Notre Dame GP 6-2, 220

Josiah Weyandt, Bedford 6-0, 210 Sr.

Nose Guard

Ryan Carroll, Notre Dame GP 5-10, 250 Sr.

Outside Linebacker

Hayden Kovalick, Clearfield 5-11, 225 Sr.

Thomas Langer, Mercyhurst Prep 6-2, 205 Jr.

Middle Linebacker

Mason Raup, Danville 6-0, 195 Jr.

Jackson Pryts, Hickory 6-4, 210 Sr.

Cornerback

Maxwell Washington, Bedford 5-10, 170 Jr.

Carter Chadsey, St. Marys 6-1, 174 Jr.

Safety

Robert Rossi, Scranton Prep 6-4, 200 Sr.

Ryan Montgomery, Slippery Rock 5-10, 175 Sr.

Defensive Athlete

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland 5-9, 180 Sr.

