SHARON — Placing five of their seven regional qualifiers in the top five spots, including four state qualifiers in senior Mark Palmer, sophomore Weston Pisarchick, junior Seth Stewart and freshman Parker Pisarchick, the Brockway Rovers wrestlers had a good enough of a performance to land them in third place in the team standings at Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School.
The Rovers’ 94.5 points, was just behind runner-up Reynolds’ 98 points and just ahead of fourth-place Hickory (93) and fifth-place Saegertown (92). All four trailed Brookville, which ran away with the team title.
Translation? A great weekend for head coach Eric Grecco’s squad.
“To be a small school like us and come into this environment at the regional tournament and come out of here with a third-place finish, yeah, that’s the best weekend we’ve ever had since I’ve been coaching … we’re very pleased,” said Grecco, whose team finished fourth in 2019 and 2020.
It’s the best finish since back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2002 and 2003.
The No. 18-ranked Palmer as per papowerwrestling.com claimed the regional title at 126 pounds, following the Rovers’ last regional champion Anthony Glasl in 2020, while Weston Pisarchick and Seth Stewart reached the finals at 113 and 189 pounds and finished second.
Weston’s younger brother, Parker, qualified with a fourth-place finish at 132.
For Palmer, it was a dominating finish to a strong weekend as he majored Fort LeBoeuf’s No. 4-ranked JoJo Przybycien in the final. Palmer went up 5-0 in the first period on a five-point move off a takedown, added an escape in the second period, then took down the District 10 champion in the third to set the final score.
“I’ve been telling Mark the past couple weeks he’s the best kid in the 126-pound weight class in the region and been drilling that into his head and he proved it,” Grecco said. “He had a first-period pin in the semifinals and then a major in the finals, I mean he controlled match, didn’t give up position and had a fabulous weekend.
“He works super-hard in our wrestling room and you get out what you put in.”
Palmer (31-7) wrestles the winner of the Timmy Cafrelli of South Side vs. Noah Doi of Camp Hill in Thursday’s first-round matchup at Hershey. They were ranked Nos. 20 and 24 going into the weekend.
The No. 7-ranked Weston Pisarchick heads to states for the second time after his runner-up finish to Saegertown’s No. 4-ranked Hunter Robison at 113. Pisarchick led 3-2 going into the third period before Robison reversed him 17 seconds into the period and held off a late reversal attempt for his second regional title.
Robison heads to states for the third time. He was fifth on podium last year.
“That was a great match,” Grecco said. “I thought that was a very high-level wrestling match. We just didn’t kind of come out on top. He got to his hip there late in the third. Had we bettered our position just a little bit there, we get that reversal and probably win that match 5-4. But regardless, it was a great match and nice to know where we’re at going to Hershey.”
Parker Pisarchick (29-11) dropped into the 132 consolation bracket after an 18-4 major decision loss to eventual runner-up Jack Martinec of Cochranton in the semifinals. Needing one win to punch a ticket to states, Pisarchick needed just an escape for a 1-0 win over Curwensville’s Nik Fegert.
In the third-place bout, Pisarchick dropped a 9-0 major decision to Commodore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar.
“I can’t speak enough volume about Parker,” Grecco said. “He wrestled at 126 all year, Mark decided to go down and he winds up going to 132. He’s undersized for a 132-pounder, but you have to make to do. What’s he do? Comes out as a freshman, bumps up a weight class and and gets to Hershey. What a grinder. He doesn’t let things get him down and is always mentally prepared.”
Stewart (32-7), ranked No. 10 at 189, ran into a buzz-saw in Greenville’s D10 champion and top-ranked Cole Karpinski and was pinned in the second period. Karpinski heads to states for a third time where he was sixth last year.
“Beating (No. 3 Landon Caldwell of Saegertown) in the semifinals 2-1, that was a very, very big win for us and Seth was a pretty good underdog there,” Grecco said of the win that helped navigate to a state berth. “We would’ve liked to have seen him battle a little more in the final, but it is what it is and we’re moving on to next weekend and we are thrilled to be doing that.”
Stewart faces Central Valley’s No. 20-ranked Brenan Morgan in the first round on Thursday.
Rovers junior heavyweight Gavin Thompson, the D9 champion and 10th-ranked wrestler in the state, came up a win shy of a state berth. He dropped his opener in the quarterfinals Friday night in a 2-1 loss to No. 13 Mike Mazurek of Sharon, then won two bouts to get to the consolation semifinals.
In the bout for a state berth, Thompson was majored 10-1 by Hickory’s Nicholas Nosko. He rebounded with a 16-second pin of Ramy Sample of Cochranton to finish fifth.
Colton Ross and Jack Smith also saw action at Sharon. Ross was 1-2 at 120 while Smith finished 0-2 at 172.