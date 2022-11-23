The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association recently announced its District 9 Class A All-Stars for the 2022 season.
Out of the Tri-County Area teams, Elk County Catholic junior Tori Newton made the first team as an outside hitter.
Newton was a part of an ECC team that finished the year 16-2 as they finished runner-up to District 9 champion Oswayo Valley. The Lady Crusaders then fell in the first round of the PIAA state tournament to District 10 champion Maplewood — who would go on to become the Class A state champion.
Newton was joined on the first team by Johnsonburg senior Alaina Sherry (outside hitter), who helped lead her team to the District 9 Class A semifinals, and Clarion-Limestone senior Kendall Dunn (setter).
Others on the first team included Oswayo Valley’s Olivia Cook (junior, middle hitter) and Avaree Kellert (senior, middle hitter) and Clarion senior Aryanna Girvan (outside hitter).
Lady Crusader junior Reagan Bauer and senior Madison Marzullo made the second team at outside hitter and middle hitter, respectively, as Redbank Valley senior Alivia Huffman (outside hitter) joins them on the squad.
The remainder of the second team includes Oswayo Valley’s Trinity Lundy (senior, setter) and Praylan Perkins (junior, outside hitter) and Clarion sophomore Hadlee Campbell (outside hitter).
Another trio of Tri-County Area players rounded out the third team selections. Johnsonburg senior Annasophia Stauffer made it as an outside hitter. Sophomore Kalina Powell of Brockway picked up honors as a libero and fellow sophomore Jenna Dunn of Clarion-Limestone made it as an outside hitter.
Others rounding out the third team selections include Otto-Eldred’s Katie Sheeler (senior, outside hitter) and Carrie Drummond (sophomore, outside hitter) and Sheffield junior Kassidy Orinko (middle hitter).