TYRONE — The North All-Stars got off to a strong start Sunday night in the 38th Annual Lezzer Lumber Classic, but penalties and turnovers ultimately proved to be their undoing as the South All-Stars used a strong second half surge to come away with a 45-20 victory at Gray Veterans Memorial Field in Tyrone.
After a scoreless first quarter, the North — which featured 13 players from the Tri-County Area — jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter when Curwensville’s Dan McGarry hit Bald Eagle Area’s Gavin Eckley on a 7-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good.
The North defense then forced a third straight South punt before the South returned the favor. Disaster then struck the North as a bad snap on the punt gave the South prime field position at the 7-yard line.
The major miscue was a sign of things to come for the North, as the South promptly took advantage.
Hollidaysburg’s Tucker Rossman lofted a pass into the right corner of the end zone on the ensuing play, and Central’s Eli Lingenfelter came up with a nice catch while under heavy pressure from the defensive back. The extra point failed as the game was tied at 6-6 with 6:18 remaining in the first half.
The teams then traded possessions, with the North overcoming a fumble in South territory on a play that was ruled a lateral. After forcing a turnover on downs at the 21, the North came up with a big play as McGarry hit Penns Valley’s Mikes Brooks for 27 yards.
However, the North had to punt the ball away, and the South came up with a big play of its own as Southern Huntingdon’s Nate Myers connected with Bishop Guilfoyle’s Dominic Yanoshak for 36 yards.
That duo hooked up again a couple plays later for an 11-yard touchdown as Yanoshak made an over the should grab in the left corner of the end zone late in the half. A 2-point extra point kick (based on distance) by Altoona’s Ian Palilla put the South up 14-6.
The second half started much like the first, with the defenses ruling.
Yanoshak did haul in an 18-yard touchdown just past the midway point of the third, with Palilla’s kick making it 22-6. The score remained that way going into the fourth quarter before a scoring fest broke out in the final 12 minutes.
After the teams combined for 28 points through three quarters, they put up 37 points in the final 10:15 of the game.
The North got within one score early in the fourth on a 53-yard TD bomb from McGarry to Brooks, with the 2-point kick by Clearfield’s Evan Davis making it 22-14. That’s as close as the North got, though, as the South ended the game on a 23-6 run over the last 9:15 of the game to win going away to end the North’s four-game winning streak in the Classic.
Mistakes bit the North in that closing stretch as the South got a 42-yard pick six from Juniata’s Caleb Smith. Penalties also negated several long North completions, including two long touchdowns by Brooks. All told, the North was called for 12 penalties for 125 yards (compared to 5-43 for South) and had four turnovers (3 in 2nd half) along with the bad punt snap.
Brooks and McGarry both enjoyed big nights in the loss for the North playing in an offense run by Curwensville offensive coordinator Justin Marshall, who was part of the North staff led by the Golden Tide’s Jim Thompson.
Brooks hauled in eight catches for 175 yards and a score while adding a 7-yard run en route to being voted the North’s offensive MVP. McGarry completed 22 of 37 passes for 318 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. He also had 15 carries for a team-high 46 yards.
Brooks’ 175 receiving yards set a new Lezzer Game record, while McGarry tied the record for passing yards (318) and the old passing TDs (3) record, which was also broken Sunday night.
The South was led by Yanoshak and Lingenfelter, who took home their team’s Offensive and Defensive MVPs, respectively.
Yanoshak had four grabs for 113 yards and three TDs, while Lingenfelter had two catches for 44 yards and a pair of scores. He also made a diving interception on a tipped pass in the end zone to halt a North drive late in the third quarter when it was still a 22-6 game.
Myers enjoyed an efficient evening as the South QB, going 8 of 13 for 208 yards and four touchdowns, which set a new Lezzer Classic record.
As high-powered as the night started, it was anything but at the start — especially for the South, which ran just six plays in the first quarter as two long North drives ate up a vast majority of the opening 12 minutes.
However, the North’s opening drive (10 plays, 63 yards) ultimately ended on downs at the South 5 with 4:48 on the clock. Brooks had two grabs for 24 yards on the drive, while DuBois’ Cam-Ron Hays had a 23-yard catch. Hays hauled in six balls for 74 yards to be the North’s second leading receiver.
The North capitalized on that second long drive, which spanned the end of the first and start of the second quarter, but needed 12 plays to go 45 yards.
McGarry had a key 3-yard run on fourth-and-2, while Hays caught a 6-yard pass on another 4-and-3 play. Two McGarry runs for 13 yards after that gave the North first-and-goal at the South 7, and McGarry hit Eckley on a swing pass for the game’s first points with 10:24 left in the half.
The bad punt snap on the North’s next possession opened the door for the South to tie the game on Lingenfelter’s 7-yard TD grab. Yanoshak’s 11-yard score late in the half gave the South the momentum going into the break and helped offset a strong defensive effort by the North in the opening two quarters.
The North tried to counter right back at the start of the third, getting a 23-yard catch by Brooks but he fumbled on the play and the South recovered. The North forced a punt though, thanks to a big 8-yard sack by Moshannon Valley’s Connor Williams, who was voted the North Defensive MVP.
The South promptly returned the favor as a sack by Central’s Jason Clark forced the North to punt, a kick that pinned the South at its own 5.
However, the South needed just five plays to go 95 yards to paydirt.
Twelve yard runs by Myers and Central’s Kade Rugle jump-started the drive before Yanoshak hauled on a long 48-yard catch. That big play set up Yanoshak’s 18-yard TD grab with 5:39 left in the third, which made it 22-6 and made the North play catch up the rest of the night.
The North tried to answer right back, driving from its own 20 down to the South 8 thanks to catches of 25 and 17 yards by Hays and a 33-yarder by Brooks. The North overcame a chop block penalty at one point, but a holding penalty at the 8 helped doom the drive. Lingenfelter came up with his diving interception in the end zone on a tipped pass two plays later.
The South was forced to punt early in the fourth before the fireworks really started.
Brooks’ 53-yard touchdown quickly made it a one-score game at 22-14 but the South answered right back with a 55-yard TD pass from Myers to Altoona’s Tyson Reid.
The North needed just two plays to hit paydirt again — a 25-yard run by Glendale’s Zeke Dubler followed by a 39-yard TD pass by McGarry to Central Clarion’s Ashton Rex, which made it 30-20 with 8:50 to play. Dubler eight carries for 44 yards on the night.
Under game rules, the North got the ball right back trailing by 10 in the fourth, but Smith’s pick six on the ensuing play put the South up for god at 37-20 with 8:28 remaining.
The South added one final score on a 37-yard touchdown catch by Lingenfelter with 2:37 to play.
The North now holds a 20-18 advantage in the 38-year history of the game.
During halftime of the game, 10 $500 scholarships were awarded and four area players were recipients — DuBois’ Carson Dombroski (M&T Bank Scholarship), McGarry (Lezzer Lumber Company North Scholarship), Clearfield’s Isaac Samsel (Jack Bailey Memorial Scholarship) and Clearfield’s Eric Myers (J. Gawen Stoker Memorial Scholarship).
NORTH ALL-STARS 45,
SOUTH ALL-STARS 20
Score by Quarters
North 0 6 0 14 — 20
South 0 14 8 23 — 45
Second Quarter
N—Gavin Eckley 7 pass from Dan McGarry (kick failed), 10:24.
S—Eli Lingenfelter 7 pass from Tucker Rossman (kick failed), 6:18.
S—Dominic Yanoshak 11 pass from Nate Myers (Ian Palilla 2-point kick).
Third Quarter
S—Dominic Yanoshak 18 pass from Nate Myers (Ian Palilla 2-point kick), 5:39.
Fourth Quarter
N—Miles Brooks 53 pass from Dan McGarry (Evan Davis 2-point kick), 10:15.
S—Tyson Reid 55 pass from Nate Myers (Ian Palilla 2-point kick), 9:15.
N—Ashton Rex 39 pass from Dan McGarry (kick failed), 8:50.
S—Caleb Smith 42 interception return (Ian Palilla kick), 8:28.
S—Eli Lingenfelter 37 pass from Nate Myers (Ian Patilla 2-point kick), 2:37.
N S
First downs 17 12
Rushes-yards 29-119 21-42
Comp-Att-Int 23-38-2 9-20-0
Passing Yards 326 215
Total Plays-Yards 67-445 41-257
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0
Punts 2-35.0 5-33.0
Penalties-Yards 12-125 5-43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
North—Zeke Dubler 8-44, Dan McGarry 15-46, Edward Greene 4-16, Miles Brooks 1-7, Austin Henery 1-6.
South—Kade Ruhle 4-21, Tyson Reid 7-2, Nate Myers 7-28, Dominic Yanoshak 2-(-2), Team 1-(-7).
PASSING
North—Dan McGarry 22 of 37, 318 yards, 3 TDs, 2 Ints.; Cam-Ron Hays 1 of 1, 8 yards.
South—Nate Myers 8 of 13, 208 yards, 4 TDs, 0 Int.; Tucker Rossman 1 of 7, 7 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING
North—Miles Brooks 8-175, Cam-Ron Hays 6-74, Ashton Rex 2-40, Gavin Eckley 1-7, Zeke Dubler 1-9, Edward Greene 4-13, Dan McGarry 1-8.
South—Dominic Yanoshak 4-113, Tyson Reid 2-67, Eli Lingenfelter 2-44, Kade Ruhle 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
North—Eli Lingenfelter, Caleb Smith.
South—None.