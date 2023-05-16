The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) announced its 2023 All-American and Academic All-American honors Sunday evening during the Home Run Derby competitions that kicked off the Small College World Series and Penn State DuBois had several players earn accolades.
On the baseball side, Penn State DuBois had two players garner All-American status for their play on the field.
Freshman catcher Grant Lillard was named a Second Team All-American as part of stellar first collegiate season. L
Lillard sports a .385 average (third on the team) entering World Series play while also leading the team in hits (45) and tying for the lead in triples (3). He ranks third in RBIs (31) while also posting four doubles and 29 run scored.
Junior center fielder Brett Beith garnered Honorable Mention All-American honors.
Beith leads the team in average (.391), home runs (2) and stolen bases (24) and is tied for the lead in triples (3) and RBIs (33). He also is second in hits (43) and has eight doubles.
Off the field, Penn State DuBois had six players earn Academic All-American accolades for their work in the classroom. Those players are Cole Breon, Sr.; Cole Knable, Soph.; Lucas Salvo, Sr.; Casey Serine, So.; Dylan Treaster, Sr. and Tyler Yough, Sr.
Treaster not only was named an Academic All-American but also took home the 2023 USCAA Student Athlete of the Year Award.
The honor recognizes an athlete not only for his or her his athletic participation but also for tremendous academic standing and involvement in their campus community.
Treaster recently graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in applied materials engineering with a 3.99 GPA. He has applied to Carnegie Mellon, Penn State, the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Universities to their Masters/PhD programs for materials science and engineering with a focus on additive manufacturing.
Treaster’s freshman season was eliminated by the Covid-19 Pandemic, while his sophomore season was derailed when he fractured a finger in his throwing hand the night before the team left for spring break trip to Myrtle Beach. Though he couldn’t play, Treaster was an instrumental part of the team’s run at a third straight PSUAC and USCAA Championship.
He played primarily first base in 24 games in 2021-22 baseball season with a batting average of .357, with one home run, 10 RBIs and an excellent .984 fielding percentage.
Treaster’s importance and impact to the team isn’t necessarily what he does on the field, it’s what he brings every day to the culture of a winning program with high academic and moral standards.
He has played in 18 games this year and sports a .333 average (8-for-24) with five RBIs, two doubles and a triple.
Treaster is the fourth Penn State DuBois student-athlete in the last six years to win the award and third baseball player joining Brandon Gettig (’17 grad) and Brandon Orsich (’21 grad). Rebecca Maine, a cross country runner who graduated in 2017 also won the award.
On the softball side, Penn State DuBois also had six players receive Academic All-American honors in Makena Baney, Soph.; Jordan Bundy, Sr.; Aleigha Geer, Soph.; Larissa James-LaBranche, Sr.; Tanisha Myers, Jr. and Abby Pentz, Soph.