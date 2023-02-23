DUBOIS — For the first time in five years, the Penn State DuBois baseball program and veteran head coach Tom Calliari enter the season as the hunter instead of the hunted, as the Nittany Lions saw their four-year reign as USCAA National Champions come to end last spring.
Penn State DuBois made USCAA history in 2021 when it became the first program in the association’s current form (2000-present) to win a third straight Small College World Series title. That meant the Nittany Lions’ national championship reign reached a fourth year since the 2020 season lost to COVID-19.
The Lions made their sixth trip in sixth years to the World Series in 2022 under Calliari since the school reinstated the sport prior to the 2016 season.
However, a fourth straight national title wasn’t in the cards for Penn State DuBois as the Lions reached the Final 4 once again before eliminated with a 7-0 loss to eventual national champion The Apprentice School. DuBois’ other loss in the tourney was a 14-7 setback to to runner-up Miami-Hamilton.
The Nittany Lions’ ultimate undoing last year was their lack of pitching depth — something that carried Penn State DuBois in its championship seasons, and even in its earlier years.
Pitching was something Calliari prioritized in recruiting in the offseason and gas brought in a slew of young and talented arms in what looks to be a very strong freshmen class — both on the mound and in the field.
“Pitching was the weakest part of our team, and we still were the No. 1-seeded team (in World Series) and finished in the Top 4,” said Calliari. “We just ran into a buzzsaw with The Apprentice School, and they were really good and were throwing a guy who was at 94 . They got on top of us and we couldn’t come back.”
The Lions do return ace Taylor Boland, who went 8-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 innings, but lost four of its next five pitchers in terms in innings pitched — including Trevor Hanna (4-2, 5.30 ERA, 37.1 innings) and Nolan Walters (4-1, 6.03 ERA, 37.1 innings).
“Taylor Boland is back and was undefeated in the conference and won the opening game (of Series),” said Calliari. “After that, we were throwing positional players and guys who were really, really young. And, those guys had a hard time coming in and filling up the zone and commanding the strike zone. So, we were playing catch up a lot.”
That new crop of freshmen pitchers is headlined by West Branch products Zach Tiracorda and Owen Graham, Penns Valley’s McLain Weishan and Christian Hopp from Columbus, Ohio. Hopp’s father Brian is originally from DuBois.
Sophomore returnees Connor Cherry (Mifflin County) and Mason Lieb (Penns Valley) will also play factors on the mound.
Cherry went 0-2 with a 6.07 ERA in 26 2/3 innings a year ago, while the lefty Lieb had a 3.78 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings in March and April before having season-ending surgery he is working back from.
“I think our strength this year will be the pitching honestly,” said Callairi. “Boland is our experienced guy and will get the nod to lead the staff, and we’ll see if he loses (that role). We also have an extremely talented freshmen class on the mound who all will make an impact.
“Zach Tiracorda, Christian Hopp, Owen Graham and Welshan are all freshman who will see time, along with a couple sophomores in Connor Cherry and Mason Lieb. Cherry has shown great improvement, and Lieb is a big lefty from Penns Valley who was mid-80s coming out of high school. He had surgery last year, and he’s slowly getting back there.”
Starting shortstop Colby Bodtorf (sophomore, Mifflin County) is another arm Calliari can run out there if needed, while junior center fielder Brett Beith (Lakeview) could be option to close for the Lions.
Calliari said he’s more comfortable to use them on the mound this year because of the presence of freshmen middle infielder Kyle Elensky (Clearfield) and freshmen outfielder Austin Mitchell (DuBois), who also can pitch.
When it comes to position players, Hanna — who also started at second base when not pitching, was one the team’s top overall leaders lost to graduation along with outfielder Thayne Morgan and Dan Stauffer — a catcher by trade who played all over the field for the Lions.
Stauffer was the team’s big gun at the plate a season ago, hitting .389 (44-for-113) with 10 doubles, 9 home runs, 35 RBIs and 33 runs scored.
“Our biggest loss in leadership was probably Thayne and Trevor,” said Calliari. “Dan wasn’t a vocal leader, he was just an unbelievable presence with his play, where as Trevor and Thayne were the vocal leaders. You can’t replace those three, but I think we’re still gong to be okay.”
Senior Cory Lehman will look to take on that leadership role this year after being one of the team’s top hitters as a junior. Lehman hit .357 (41-for-115) with 10 doubles, 23 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
Lehman returns behind the plate at catcher but also can play first base and the corner outfield spots if needed. Calliari could rest Lehman’s legs some because of a strong group of catchers behind him, even with fellow senior Luke Salvo being injured.
Chief among Lehman’s backups are freshman Grant Lillard and sophomore Jeff Romano from Twinsburg, Ohio. Lillard was a First Team All-State catcher at a small high school in Virginia.
The rest of the infield may have a different look from what even Calliari had hoped for as the status of Bodtorf (shortstop) and returning third baseman Tyler Yough are up in the air to open the season.
Senior Tanner LaBenne (.348, 3 home runs, 11 RBIs), a Brookville grad, returns to man first base, while fellow senior Cole Breon (.235, 12 RBIs) will get the first crack to replace Hanna at second base, with freshman Alelx Gavlock (Bald Eagle Area) also likely to see time. LaBenne could also see some time at designated hitter.
If Bodtorf can’t open the season, freshman Elensky could get the nod tat shortstop, with there still being a battle for time at third in the absence of Yough.
The outfield will once be anchored by Beith (.295, 4 homers, 33 RBIs, 30 runs) in center, with junior Brandon Sicheri, a St. Marys, grad, is back in left. Sicheri hit. 282 last year with 23 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
There currently is a battle for the starting spot in right field with the departure of Morgan (.234, 14 RBIs, 35 runs, 25 stolen bases) and even Stauffer, who saw time there.
Sophomore Bryce Dobson (.313, 8 RBIs), a Mifflin County product, and Elk County Catholic grad Tylor Herzing (.237, 10 RBIs), a junior, are among those in the mix for that spot along with some of the freshmen. Both had under 40 at-bats a year ago. Lehman could also move out there when not catching.
“I’m super-excited about the freshmen mixed in with our older guys,” said Calliari. “It’s going to be a different style of baseball for us though. Comparing this team to the championship teams — we could play gorilla ball (hit home runs) with the championship teams with the Vinny McDowell, Joey DiPietro and Toner Corl, and Talon Falls of the world. Even last year with Dan Stauffer.
“That’s not this style of team. We’ll be more small ball and have a ton of athleticism. We’ll be doing more hitting behind runners and a lot of gap-to-gap stuff. We have some questions marks, and in the first 10-15 games we’re going to get everyone some playing and let some guys win or lose positions.
“But, I’m really excited to get started, and I believe we’re going to competitive.”
Calliari’s coaching staff is pretty much the same as in the past, with the addition of some former players who also are helping out. Michael Nesbitt, TJ Gornati, Garrett Brown, Jeff Gasbarre and Aaron Peters all return as main assistant coaches.
Recent graduates Brandon Orsich, Dan Morgan, Thayne Morgan and Stauffer are also helping out in volunteer roles.
ROSTER
Seniors: Cole Breon, Tanner LaBenne, Cory Lehman, Luke Salvo, Brandon Sicheri, Dylan Treaster, Tyler Yough. Juniors: Brett Beith, Taylor Boland, Samuel Cheng, Tylor Herzing, james Spengler, Logan Wagner. Sophomores: Colby Bodtorf, Nicholas Cagliola, Connor Cherry, Bryce Dobson, Cole Knable, Mason Lieb, Ezeck Olinger, Jeff Romano, Cole Slaughenhoup, Casey Serine. Freshmen: Kyle Elensky, Alex Gavlock, Owen Graham, Christian Hopp, Grant Lillard, Aaron Miller, Austin Mitchell, Jorge Rodriguez, Zach Tiracorda Hayden Vaughn, McLain Welshan.