DUBOIS — Pitching and defense.
That is the foundation Tom Calliari has built the Penn State DuBois baseball program on, and that was on full display once again Saturday afternoon as the three-time defending Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) champions opened postseason play with a 4-0 win against PSU Mont Alto at Showers Field.
A trio of Penn State DuBois pitchers combined on a nine-hit shutout as DuBois bested Mont Alto and reigning PSUAC Pitcher of the Year Zach Garlin. While Garlin garnered that top honor a year ago, the mound belonged to DuBois’ Taylor Boland on Saturday.
Boland threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out three and walking none to get the win as West Division top seed DuBois advanced to the winners’ bracket final of the PSAUC Tournament, which resumes this Sunday at Showers Field.
Trevor Hanna relieved Boland in the sixth and got the final two outs, leaving the bases loaded, before Dan Stauffer finished things off with a scoreless seventh. The DuBois defense played flawless defense behind the trio to help then work around the nine hits.
DuBois got the only run it in the first on a RBI double by Cory Lehman but later added three huge insurance in the fifth to put the game out of reach and knock Garlin out of the game. Lehman led the offense, going 3-for-3 with the double and RBIs. Stauffer was 2-for-2 with two walks in the leadoff spot.
“Pitching and defense wins ... flat out,” said Penn State DuBois coach Tom Calliari. “When you’re playing teams with equal caliber, which they are. They are a very good club. Garlin is the returning pitcher of the year for a reason. He’s a top-notch pitcher in our conference. So, you have to play the best defense you possibly can and play clean to give yourself a chance. And, we gave ourselves a chance.
“Taylor Boland was the star today, though. That’s now 12 2/3 innings without giving up a run to that team. Trevor, a senior, and Dan, a senior, cleaned it up. We definitely went by our pitching today for sure.”
Boland worked around a two-out single by Caiden Smith in the top of the first against a Mont Alto squad (No. 2 in the West) that had already beaten PSU Fayette, 6-2, in the opening gamew Saturday to reach the double-elimination portion of the tourney.
DuBois wasted little time jumping on Garlin in the bottom half.
Stauffer led off with a shot up the middle that Garlin knocked down. Garlin tracked down the ball but made a late, errant throw that allowed Stauffer to take second on what would have only been an infield single. Cole Breon replaced Stauffer on the bases and took third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Lehman double.
That proved to be the lone run DuBois got as Garlin picked Lehman off second to end in the inning after getting a pair of quick outs.
“For us to get up early on them was big and take some steam out of them,” said Callairi. “If they get up early on us, maybe it’s a different ball game because they ride on emotion like we do. I tip my cap to them.
“They are very good and very well-coached, and getting that run early was big. They also weren’t going to let Danny (Stauffer) beat them. We knew that going in and why if they were going to let him on base, we were going to hit and run and do everything we could.”
DuBois had that its chances to add on in the second and third but came up empty.
DuBois got unlucky in the bottom of the second as Colby Bodtorf lined into an inning double-play on a hit and run play that took the shortstop up the middle to catch the ball. Garlin then worked around four walks in the third to not allow a run, as he picked Breon off first after walking Stauffer to open the inning.
As for Boland, he worked around a one-out single in the second, stranding a runner at second, whole his defense turned an inning-ending double play itself in the third when third baseman Tyler Yough snagged a low liner to his right, then stepped on third for the final out.
Both pitchers enjoyed 1-2-3 fourths, while Boland allowed only an infield single with two outs in the fifth. That’s when DuBois really took control of the game with its three-run bottom of the fifth.
Stauffer once again drew a leadoff walk and hustled around to third on a single by Lehman. Yough then singled home Stauffer on a designed play. Calliari had noticed Mont Alto was having its shortstop hustle in to cover a potential bunt and kept its third baseman back. Yough faked a bunt on the first pitch, then on the second pulled back and smacked a pitch through the infield where the shortstop would have been.
That spelled the end for Garlin, as Mont Alto went to fellow lefty Trystan Housman on the mound. He promptly struck out Logan Wagner for the first out, but then walked Hanna and Brett Beith, with Beith’s free pass forcing home Lehman. Thayne Morgan capped the inning by plating Yough on a groundout to make it 4-0.
Mont Alto tried to respond in the sixth, getting singles from Hayden Kissel and Tyler Moreland around a popup. Moreland’s hit ended Boland’s day as Hanna came on in relief. He struck out the first batter he faced but then allowed a single to Jonathan Lentvorsky that loaded the bases. Hanna stopped any thoughts of a big rally there, as he got Gavin Kissel to pop up to second baseman Breon for the final out.
DuBois threatened to extend its lead in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases wit not outs on singles by Bodtorf, Stauffer and Lehman. However, a double play and flyout quickly ended the inning.
Mont Alto made a little noise in the seventh against Stauffer, getting a leadoff single by Darion Mort and a two-out walk from Hayden Kissel. But, the visitors never got a runner to third in the frame as Stauffer struck out Smith to end the game.
The teams returns to Showers Field on Sunday.
Mont Alto plays East No. 1 seed PSU Schuylkill in an elimination game at 11 a.m., then DuBois battles East No. 3 PSU Brandywine in the winners’ bracket final at 1:45 p.m. The loser of that contest faces an elimination game at 4:30 p.m.
The championship game will not be played at Showers this year, and instead will be held Monday at noon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on the Penn State main campus in State College. An if-necessary title game would be played at 2:45 p.m.
PENN STATE DUBOIS 4,
PENN STATE MONT ALTO 0
Score by Innings
Mont Alto 000 000 0 — 0
DuBois 100 030 x — 4
PSU Mont Alto—0
Jared Pine ss 4010, Jayden Kissel 2b 3020, Caiden Smith dh 4010, Zach Garlin p 0000, Trystan Housman p 0000, Tyler Moreland 3b 3010, Jarrett Goodyear 1b 3000, Jonathan Lentvorsky c 3020, Brady Cullen cr 0000, Gavin Kissel rf 2000, Darion Mort lf 3010, Brady Bigler cf 3010. Totals: 28-09-0.
PSU DuBois—4
Dan Stauffer c-p 2120, Cory Lehman 1b-c 3131, Tyler Yough 3b 2111, Logan Wagner dh 3000, Taylor Boland p 0000, Cole Breon cr-2b 0100, Dylan Treaster 1b 0000, Cole Slaugenhoup ph 1000, Trevor Hanna 2b-p-2b 1000, Brett Beith cf 1000, Bryce Dobson ph 0001, Thayne Morgan rf 3001, Brandon Sicheri lf 2010, Gavin Zoelle ph 1000, Colby Bodtorf ss 3010. Totals: 22-4-8-4.
Errors: Mont Alto 1, DuBois 0. LOB: Mont Alto 9. Dubois 9. DP: Mont Alto 2, DuBois 1. 2B: Lehman. HBP: Yough (by Garlin). PO: Lehman (by Garlin), Breon (by Garlin).
Pitching
Mont Alto: Zach Garlin-4+ IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Trystan Housman-2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Taylor Boland-5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Trevor Hanna-1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Dan Stauffer-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pitcher: Garlin.