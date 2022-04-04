DUBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team hosted conference-leading Penn State Brandywine for a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Heindl Field and suffered a pair of loss, albeit in totally different fashion.
Brandywine dominated the opener, coming away with an 11-2 mercy-rule victory in six inning, then stole a victory in Game 2 to complete the sweep when it looked like DuBois was on its way to earning a split.
Penn State DuBois’ Lizzy Scott took a no-hitter into the seventh in the second game with her team holding a 1-0 lead. However, things unraveling for the home team in the seventh, as Brandywine coupled four hits with a big error to plate four runs and come away with a 4-1 victory.
Scott wound up the hard-luck loser after finding herself on the verge of throwing a no-hitter vs. the conference’s best team. In the end, Scott allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out five and walking one.
DuBois had the lead entering the seventh thanks to a RBI single by Cayleigh Huffman in the bottom of the third. That hit was one of nine DuBois had against Brandywine starter Crystal Cassario.
Unfortunately for the home team, it wasn’t able to bunch those hits together to produce more than the one run. Skylar Ceprish and Larissa James-LaBranche both had doubles for DuBois.
Cassario allowed just the one earned run on nine hits to earn her second win of the day, as she tossed all 13 innings for Brandywine in the two contests. She struck out five and walked one in game two. She allowed two earned runs on three hits in the opener.
Brandywine jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first in the first game and never looked back. It added two more runs in the third before ultimately pushing three runs across the plate in the fifth and sixth innings to eventually invoke the eight-run mercy rule.
Paige Pleta, Abby Pentz and Makena Baney had the three hits in the opener for DuBois, with Scott collecting the lone RBI as the team’s designated player for the game.
DuBois threw four different pitchers in the opener, with Kelsey Stuart starting and suffering the loss after allowing four runs, all earned, on four hits in two innings of work. She struck out three and walked three.
Penn State DuBois (4-10, 2-2 in PSUAC) are back in action today with a doubleheader against PSU Schuylkill at noon and 2 p.m. at Heindl Field.
Brandywine improved to 16-8 overall and 6-0 in conference play.