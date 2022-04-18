The Penn State State DuBois softball team made a trek out east for a pair of conference doubleheaders this weekend before celebrating the easter holiday and came home with a split, going 2-2.
DuBois lost a pair of pitchers’ duels, 1-0 and 4-0, Friday at PSU Hazleton but rebounded Saturday to notch a pair of lopsided 5-inning mercy rule victories at PSU Scranton, 25-0 and 22-0.
Friday’s games as Hazleton were huge wins in terms of the conference tournament as DuBois, Hazleton and PSU Schuylkill were all battling for the second through fourth seeds. Finishing second and third means you avoid playing at top-seeded Brandywine on the opening weekend of the PSUAC Tournament.
Hazleton’s Rebecca Baum outdueled DuBois’ Lizzy Scott in the opener Friday, as the home team pulled out a hard fought 1-0 victory despite being outhit, 6-5.
That lone run scored in the bottom of the second thanks to a pair of Hazleton hits. Sky Esterly’s single plated Athena Matenkoski, who had reached on a fielder’s choice earlier in the inning.
Baum made that one run stand up from there. DuBois’ biggest threat came in the seventh when Cayleigh Huffman hit a one-out double to left-center and was replaced by pinch runner Megrah Suhan.
Pinch-hitter Brianna Bone followed with a single to right, but Suhan got caught up between third and home trying to score in the tying run and was eventually tagged out to end a rundown.
Baum then got Jordan Bundy to fly out to right to end the game with Bone on second. Baum tossed a six-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking none.
Scott wound up the hard-luck loser once again this season, allowing the one earned run on five hits while striking out eight and walking four.
Hazleton then completed the sweep by winning game two 4-0 in a game the hosts were outhit 5-3 in. Hazleton capitalized on six DuBois errors to score four unearned runs against starter Kelsey Stuart — two in the second and one each in the fourth and sixth.
Stuart was saddle with the loss after allowing those four unearned runs on three hits while striking out three and walking two in 5 2/3 innings. Maura Fledderman eventually got DuBois out of the sixth with a strikeout.
DuBois couldn’t solve Cassidy Lentz, though, as she tossed Halzeton’s second shutout of the day. She gave up just five hits while striking out nine.
Fledderman was 2-for-3 with a double for DuBois in the loss as she started the game as the designated player.
The two wins for Hazleton (7-3) were huge, as it now leads DuBois by two games in the loss column for the third seed. However, Hazleton still has two games left with Brandywine on the schedule.
Coming off the two shutout losses, DuBois took its frustration out on PSU Scranton Saturday as it scored a combined 47 runs on 46 hits. Scranton finds itself at the bottom of the conference standings with a 0-10 record (0-16 overall).
DuBois scored runs in every inning but the fifth in Game 1, with the big inning being the second when they pushed 13 runs across.
Abby Pentz led the DuBois attack, going 5-for-6 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored. Stuart was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Skylar Ceprish, Fledderman and Makena Baney all had two hits, with Baney having a double and three RBIs and Fledderman two RBIs. Shyanne Lundy blasted a grand slam during her team’s huge 13-run second and finished with five RBIs.
Scott tossed a 5-inning no-hitter to get the win, striking out nine and walking a pair.
The DuBois offense continued to roll in game 2, as this time the visitors put up 12 runs in the first inning to grab control before scoring at least once in all five innings.
Ceprish and Huffman each went 4-for-5 with a double. Huffman had four RBIs and two runs, while Ceprsih plated three and scored four times.
Bone went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and three runs, while Paige Pleta, Pentz, Tanisha Myers and Stuart all had a pair of hits. Stuart had a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while Pentz tripled.
Five DuBois pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout. Aleigha Geer tossed two inning of scoreless relief to get the win. She allowed one hit while striking out three and walking none.
Penn State DuBois, now 9-5 in conference play (11-15 overall), are back in action Tuesday with a doubleheader at PSU Fayette. DuBois is currently in fourth place in the PSUAC.