DUBOIS — DuBois boys coach Dave Bennett always says things are much easier when the ball goes in the hoop, and that was certainly the case Tuesday as the Beavers drained 13 3-pointers in a 58-39 Senior Night victory against visiting Bradford.
DuBois honored its five seniors — August Franzen, Drew Gudalis, Ben Hickman, Andrew Shaffer-Doan and Max Smith — prior to the contest, the sent that quintet out to start that game. That included Shaffer-Doan and foreign exchange student Franzen, who have missed the entire season due to injuries.
The Beavers (9-10) won the opening tip and the game was immediately stopped so the injured duo could be taken off the court. They were replaced by juniors Cam Thompson and Tyson Kennis, who played big roles in the win along with the three healthy seniors. That group combined to score 41 of the Beavers’ 58 points and hit 8 treys.
DuBois jumped out to an 8-3 lead and never trailed in the the game. Bradford got as close as 10-9 late in the opening quarter, but the Beavers ripped off a 22-12 run the rest of the half to take an 11-point lead (32-21) to the break.
Bradford (6-13), which closed the first half on a 6-0 spurt, got back within nine (39-30) midway through the third, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Thompson and Aiden West promptly righted the ship and made it 45-30. The Owls got no closer than 12 the rest of the way as the Beavers ultimately won by 19 points.
Thompson led all scorers with 17 points, including four treys, while Kennis and West added 12 and 11, respectively. West hit three 3-pointers, as did Gudalis who finished with nine points. Kennis posted a double-double as he also pulled down 10 rebounds.
“We shot the ball really well in the first half, and I thought we defended well also,” said Bennett. “But, the last minute or two of the first half got away from us a little bit. i think we were up 17 and they cut it to 12 (at half).
“So, we weren’t happy about that, but we got control of the game early in the second half. We didn’t shoot it as well in the second half but made enough shots and got enough stops to win. It was a great Senior Night win.”
Bennett also happy the team was able to get Shaffer-Doan and Franzen on the court to start the game on Senior Night.
“It was so bittersweet, and a lot of emotions with that,” he said. “Andrew ... through the offseason he was the backbone of our program and the leader on our team. Then to see him go down and not be able to play at all in his senior year was tough.
“And August, since he got here he has been fantastic and a joy to be around. And again, he didn’t get to step on the floor for his senior year,. But, to see them both out there today was emotional and maybe what could have been.
“Drew shot the ball well tonight, and all the seniors contributed in a big way to the win.”
Kennis jump-started the Beavers in the first quarter after coming quickly coming off the bench. He opened the scoring with a hoop in the first minute and book-ended the 8-3 run by completing and old-fashion 3-point play. Thompson also added a trey in that opening stretch.
However, Bradford countered with a 6-2 spurt to get within a point at 10-9 when Lucas Johnson scored with 1:42 left in the first quarter. DuBois countered with threes by West and Gudalis in the final minute as they led 16-11 after one.
DuBois pushed that lead to double figures at 27-11 with an 11-0 run to start the second quarter. Gudalis hit two treys in that spurt, while Rudy Williams added a triple of his own. DuBois hit seven first-half 3-pointers.
Bradford finally ended that run when Chase Wineberg scored with 2:59 left in the half, but five points by West helped extend the DuBois lead to 17 points at 32-15 in the final two minutes.
The Owls didn’t fold though and scored six straight to end the half to cut their deficit to 32-21 at the break. The Beavers quickly got those points right back to open the third as Maddox Bennett hit a trey and Thompson scored inside.
Bradford again battled back, this time using a 9-2 spurt to make it 39-30 just before the midway point of the quarter. The Owls could get no closer though, as DuBois promptly used the 3-ball on back-to-back shots by Thompson and West to go back up 15.
DuBois took a 12-point lead (45-33) to the fourth and it never dipped below that number in the final eight minutes as the Beavers outscored the Owls 13-6 to finish off the win.
Thompson and Smith book-ended the fourth-quarter scoring with 3-pointers. In between, Thompson added five more points and Kennis two as Thompson notched eight of his 17 in the fourth.
DuBois is back in action Friday night at Punxsutawney.
DUBOIS 58,
BRADFORD 39
Score by Quarters
Bradford 11 10 12 6 — 39
DuBois 16 16 13 13 — 58
Bradford—39
Talan Reese 1 1-2 3, Jake Franz 4 4-5 12, Brenden Warner 3 2-2 8, Chase Wineberg 4 0-0 8, AJ Gleason 2 0-0 4, Adam Ward 0 0-0 0,Lucas Johnson 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Fitton 0 0-2 0, Greg Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 7-11 39.
DuBois—58
Drew Gudalis 3 0-0 9, Ben Hickman 0 0-4 0, Max Smith 1 0-0 3, August Franzen 0 0-0 0, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0, Cam Thompson 6 1-2 17, Maddox Bennett 1 0-0 3, Aiden West 4 0-0 11, Rudy Williams 1 0-1 3, Tyson Kennis 4 4-7 12. Totals: 20 5-9 58.
Three-pointers: Bradford 0, DuBois 13 (Gudalis 3, Smith, Thompson 4, Bennett, West 3, Williams).