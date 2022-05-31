SHIPPENSBURG — The Brookville Raiders took four entries to PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships and secured three top-eight medal finishes Saturday at Shippensburg University.
Raiders senior Ian Pete had a hand in all three of his team’s trips to the podium. He finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles while running legs on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays that finished fifth and eighth respectively.
With all three medal finishes clinched before Saturday’s finals provided the races were finished, Pete combined with junior Brayden Kunselman, his sophomore brother Jack Pete and senior Hunter Geer to finish fifth in 43.54 seconds.
Pete then won his 300 medal with a fourth-place finish in 39.98 seconds. Southern Columbia senior Jake Rose won both hurdles races for the second straight year, taking the 300s this time in 38.91 seconds. Seneca’s Ryan Miller was second in 39.31 with Daquan McGraw finishing third in 39.43.
“To run a PB both days pretty much, I’m happy with that,” said Pete, who qualified fifth on Friday with a preliminary time of 39.83. “That was my goal. I was seeded fourth for the finals and finished fourth, so I can’t complain.”
Pete was seeded fourth going into the weekend at 40.42 and hadn’t run a sub-40 yet until he got to Shippensburg. In the final, he was in sixth place with about 150 meters left before catching two runners on the home stretch.
“I got out a little slow and I knew I had to pick it up in the last 150 if I wanted to get a high medal, so I did it,”
Then in the final race of the afternoon and Pete’s sixth overall for the weekend, he anchored the eighth-place 4x400 relay that started with Jack Gill, Hunter Geer and his brother Jack. Their time was 3:30.94.
“I didn’t have much gas,” Pete confirmed afterward “The plan was to give it all I got. Hunter and I especially, it was our last race and give it all our heart and see what we could do.”
Pete pulled off a three-medal weekend for the fourth time in program history, joining former standouts Ian Thrush and Dillon Olson. Thrush did it twice, actually, winning three in 2018 and four in 2019 while Olson won three in 2019.
Joining the Brookville trio of medalists from the area were Johnsonburg senior Enoch Aboussou and Punxsutawney junior Grant Miller. Aboussou narrowly missed a state title in the long jump, getting edged in the final jump of the day and finishing second. Miller grabbed a fourth-place medal in the pole vault.
Aboussou, seeded No. 1 going into the triple jump, sat in first place going into the final round of the finals with a best distance of 45 feet, 5 1/2 inches, one of three 45-foot jumps up to that point with only one other jumper hitting 45 feet to that point.
But Penn Argyl junior Taylor LaBarre turned in a career-best 45 feet, 7 1/2 inches in his final attempt of the day to beat Aboussou by two inches for the gold medal while eclipsing his previous best triple by almost a foot.
Aboussou’s last jump to try to answer went 43 feet, 9 1/2 inches and one other jumper, third-place Amory Thompson of Wyomissing Area’s Amory Thompson reached 45 feet, 3 inches, nearly catching the Rams senior.
Aboussou’s reaction to LaBarre’s out-of-nowhere winning jump? A hearty congratulations just a few minutes before his final jump that went 43 feet, 9 1/2 inches.
“That was a pretty big feat,” Aboussou said shortly after getting his medal. “We all work hard at this. It’s not something you can just roll out of bed and just do it. It takes a lot of practice and I know how I felt when I reach my PR earlier in the season, so I just wanted to congratulate him.”
Consistency marked Aboussou’s round but it only takes one big jump to win it all, as he knew going in.
“Honestly, I’m just happy for myself because I was surprised I was even able to get anywhere near my PR today (45 feet, 6 inches), so it’s definitely a blessing to be here and I’m just happy for myself to medal.”
Miller broke a 35-year old school record in his fourth-place medal finish in the pole vault as he cleared 14 feet. He opened at 13 feet and cleared on his first attempt before going over 13-6 on his first try. He got over 14 feet on his second try before missing all three tries at 14-6.
Miller’s personal best entering states was 13-6, but day’s end Saturday, the Chuck junior had surpassed Rod Shaffer’s school record of 13-11 set way back in 1987.
“I had a lot less nerves than I thought I’d have,” said Miller, who was making his first trip to states. “With everyone watching down here, it kind of pumps you up. It was really nice (to medal), and I wanted to get at least sixth. But, the really big thing was getting the school record. So, I’m glad I got that today.”
Miller was excited to be Punxsy’s lone medalist on the boys’ side, and his performance has him ready to continue working going into his senior year.
“It is really cool,” he said. “I’m glad that I could give a medal to my team. This has me excited for next year, and I definitely want to work a lot this summer for next track season. I want to get higher — maybe not placing-wise — but I want higher heights. That is kind of more important to me than the medal.”
Richland’s Logan Gossard won the title at 14 feet, 6 inches, winning with less misses over Waynesburg’s Andrew Layton who also went over 14-6. Pen Argyl’s LaBarre, who beat Aboussou for the triple jump, finished third at 14 feet with less misses than Miller.
Other area finishes from Saturday:
— Brookville’s 4x800 relay of Gill, Garner McMaster, Calvin Doolittle and Cole Householder bumped up from its 19th seeding to place 13th with a time of 8:28.73.
— In the 3,200 run, Johnsonburg sophomore Eli Schreibler finished 24th with a time of 10:12.29. Rams junior Aaron Myers was 20th in the 800 run in 2:06.76.