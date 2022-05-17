PORT ALLEGANY — The Johnsonburg Ramettes softball team decisively swept a doubleheader on Monday against Port Allegany, winning the first game 16-0 in three innings and winning the second game 16-1 in four innings.
Game one saw Ramette pitcher Julie Peterson throw a three inning no-hitter as she struck out eight players while walking just one.
Johnsonburg took advantage of a combined 10 walks and three hit batters in the first game as Peyton Delhunty was 1-for-1 with three RBIs. The Ramettes scored five runs in the first inning and 11 in the second.
In the second game, Johnsonburg (12-6) won 16-1 in four innings.
That contest saw the Ramettes rack up a dozen hits as Julia Jones got the win inside the circle, throwing four innings and allowing five hits and one run while striking out four.
Natalie Dunworth was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two triples. Jones helped out her own cause with three RBIs while Zoey Grunthaner also had three RBIs. Peterson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jenna Kasmierski and Priscilla Ehrensberger had a double each.
Johnsonburg is back in action today as they host DuBois at 4 p.m.
GAME ONE
JOHNSONBURG 16,
PORT ALLEGANY 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
J’burg 5(11)0 — 16
PA 000 — 0
Johnsonburg—16
Natalie Dunworth cf 2310, Julia Jones 3b 2201, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 2211, Shelby Sorg rf 1211, Zoey Grunthaner c 1210, Payton Delhunty ss 1213, Julie Peterson p 3211, Priscilla Ehrensberger lf 1001, Maria Casilio 2b 2100. Totals: 15-16-6-8.
Port Allegany—0
T. Petruzzi 2b 1000, B. Brown ss 1000, C. Lloyd p-rf 1000, V. Tanner lf 1000, M. Smith 1b 1000, M. Alcorn rf-p 1000, E. Bumgarner 3b 1000, K. Dowell c 1000, L. Nelson cf 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
Errors: J’burg 0, PA 1. 2B: Peterson. SF: Delhunty. HBP: Jones (by Lloyd), Sorg (by Lloyd), Grunthaner (by Lloyd).
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Julie Peterson-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Port Allegany: C. Lloyd-1 IP, 4 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 3 HB; M. Alcorn-2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Peterson. Losing pitcher: Lloyd.
GAME TWO
JOHNSONBURG 16,
PORT ALLEGANY 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
PA 001 0 — 1
J’burg 435 4 — 16
Two outs when winning run scored.
Johnsonburg—16
Natalie Dunworth ss 3431, Julia Jones p 4013, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 3311, Shelby Sorg rf 1410, Zoey Grunthaner c 4123, Kelsey Heindl 3b 3112, Julie Peterson lf 3023, Priscilla Ehresnberger cf 3110, Maria Casilio 2b 1100, Riley Frank ph 0100. Totals: 25-16-12-13.
Port Allegany—1
T. Petruzzi 2b 3111, B. Brown ss-p 2010, C. Lloyd rf-ss 2011, V. Tanner lf 2000, M. Smith 1b 1000, M. Alcorn p-rf 2010, E. Errick 3b 0000, E. Bumgarner dp 1000, E. Distola c 1000, K. Dowell c 1000, L. Nelson lf 2010. Totals: 17-1-5-1.
Errors: PA 3, J’burg 2. 2B: Kasmierski, Ehrensberger; Nelson. 3B: Dunworth 2. HBP: Kasmierski (by Brown), Grunthaner (by Brown), Frank (by Brown); Errick (by Jones).
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB.
Port Allegany: M. Alcorn-2 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; B. Brown-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 3 HB.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Alcorn.
In other softball action,
ELK COUNTY
CATHOLIC 15,
SMETHPORT 0, 3 innings
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team got a 15-0 win on Senior Night over Smethport in three innings Monday. Seniors honored were Hope Farley and Kathrine Kirst.
Emily Mourer threw a one-hitter, allowing just one walk while striking out seven.
The Lady Crusaders (13-4) had seven hits in the contest as Smethport pitcher Elizabeth Hanguill had 17 walks on the afternoon.
Lucy Klawuhn was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a double. Caitlyn Vollmer also had a double.
Elk County Catholic is back in action today as they travel to Warren.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 15,
SMETHPORT 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Smethport 000 — 0
ECC 672 — 15
One out when winning run scored.
Smethport—0
Elizabeth Hangiull 2000, Celeste Austin 2000, Danielle Nelson 1010, Coryn McClain 1000, Maddison Faes 1000, Charity Lapp 1000, Kristen Dunn 0000, Ashley Day 1000, Janell Dinch 0000, Hope Peterson 0000, E. Thomas 0000, Serena Smyntek 0000, Baylee Fitzsimmons 0000. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
Elk County Catholic—15
Gabby Weisner 1200, Reagan Bauer 1201, Lydia Anderson 2111, Emily Mourer 2011, Lucy Klawuhn 2222, Alexa Chamberlin 0000, Sydney Alexander 1211, Sarah Hassleman 0100, Caitlyn Vollmer 1110, Ellie Baron 1100, Hope Farley 1111, Kathrine Kirst 1100, Mya Pistner 0100, Tessa Fledderman 0000. Totals: 13-15-7-7.
Errors: Smethport 1, ECC 0. LOB: Smethport 2, ECC 5. 2B: Klawuhn, Vollmer.
Pitching
Smethport: Elizabeth Hangiull-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 17 BB, 3 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pither: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Hangiull.