SHEFFIELD — The Laurel Mountain Volleyball League recently released its 2nd Annual All-Star teams, and a pair of Tri-County Area players — DuBois senior Jess Pfaff and Johnsonburg senior Alaina Sherry — took home the two Most Valuable Player awards to headline those squads.
Pfaff, an outside hitter, headlines the Large School Division All-Stars as the MVP. She was joined on the First Team by a pair of Lady Beaver teammates — junior right side hitter Morgan Pasternak and senior middle blocker Kendra Cowan.
St. Marys also had three First Team selections in juniors Rylee Nicklas (setter/outside hitter) and Jianna Gerg (libero) and senior middle hitter Olivia Smith.
Punxsutawney sophomore outside hitter Samantha Griebel rounded out the Large School First Team All-Stars.
Punxsy also placed a pair of players on the Second Team in juniors Ciara Toven (outside hitter) and Danielle Griebel (setter).
Brookville had two Second Teamers as well in senior Reagan Olson (outside hitter/setter) and junior Julie Monnoyer (middle blocker), with Bradford senior middle blocker Lydia Sarnoski rounding out the Second Team.
Toven and Danielle Griebel were also Second Team picks on the inaugural All-Star team a year ago, while every other player was a first-time honoree.
DuBois’ Jason Gustafson was vote the Large School Coach of the Year.
When it came to the Small School Division, Sherry garnered MVP honors over Elk County Catholic junior Tori Newton, who took home the inaugural award a year ago as a sophomore when both players were First Team picks.
Newton was joined on the Small School First Team by junior teammate Reagan Bauer (outside hitter).
Brockway sophomore libero Kalina Powell (libero) also garned First Team honors along with Sheffield junior Kassidy Orinko (middle hitter) and Kane senior Cora Jekielek (outside hitter).
The Small School Second Team features four players from the Tri-County Area — Johnsonburg seniors Annasophia Stauffer (middle hitter) and Ella Lindberg (right side hitter), DuBois Central Catholic junior Jessy Frank (outside hitter) and Ridgway senior Kayla Reynolds (middle hitter).
Also landing on the Second Team were Kane senior Myka Costanzo (libero) and Sheffield junior Kadence Steffan (setter).
Orinko and Costanzo were both First Teamers a year ago, while Jekielek made the Second Team as a sophomore.
Kane’s Judy Kessler was tabbed Small School Coah of the Year.
The Laurel Mountain Volleyball League largely existed in the past as a way for schools to schedule games more than anything. But, the league decided to create Large School and Small School divisions prior to last season and select All-Star teams based on those divisions.