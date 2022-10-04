COUDERSPORT — The DuBois girls golf team made the trip to Coudersport early Monday morning for the new-look District 8/9 Class 3A Championships looking to sweep the two titles up for grabs for a second straight year, but the Lady Beavers had to settle for a pair of runner-up finishes instead.
DuBois won both the team and individual titles a year ago when an all-District 9 Class 3A event was held with Bradford last year at Clarion Oakes in conjunction with the annual Class 2A Tournament, with then Lady Beaver senior Sarah Henninger taking home the individual gold medal.
The Lady Owls were back this year to compete against DuBois for the team crown, but a third team — Allderdice from the Pittsburgh City League — was also thrown into the mix for the one individual title.
And, the District 8 representatives crashed the party in their first year as freshman Lily Gedris shot an 87 to win by nine shots over DuBois senior Alexas Pfeufer and Bradford’s Cadence Stiles — both of whom carded 96s, which matched the fourth-best round of the day overall.
Gedris has some strong bloodlines to the sport being a freshman, as her father Dave is a PGA Professional golf instructor in the Oakmont area of Pittsburgh.
While Gedris denied Pfeufer a shot at winning the Lady Beavers’ second straight gold medal, Bradford also swooped in and won the team title this year by 22 shots (305-327 over DuBois. The Lady Beavers bested Bradford by 32 shots (318-350) last year.
Stiles was backed by teammate Payten Leet, who shot a 97, while Alexia Corignani closed out the Lady Owls’ scoring with a 112.
DuBois actually held a two-shot lead after two golfers had finished as Jordan Watt posted a 110. However, Corignani’s round sealed the team title for Bradford as Lady Beavers Alma Blakeslee and Sydney Graham came in in with scores of 121 and 141, respectively.
Leet took home fourth place in the individual event, followed by Allderdice’s Angel Epondulan, who shot a 103. Watt was sixth and Corignani seventh.
While DuBois was in the hunt for both titles in the Class 3 tourney, the same wasn’t the case for the local contingent in Class 2A, where Punxsutawney’s Catherine Crago posted the best finish by an area golfer — seventh following a round of 105.
The top three finishers in Class 2A advanced to compete at the PIAA Championships, which will be held next Monday and Tuesday (Oct. 17-18) at the Penn State Golf Courses in State College.
Clarion’s McKayla Kerle shot an 83 to run away with the Class 2A crown, making it a family sweep of the D-9 titles. Younger brother Cameron Kerle captured the boys Class 2A title on Saturday, rallying from five strokes down in the final round to do so in the two-day event.
Karns City’s Chloe Fritch was the runner-up with a 95, while Oswayo Valley’s Rylee Thompson bested Smethport’s Olivia Scott in a 4-hole sudden death playoff for the third and final state berth after both posted rounds of 96. They were the only other golfers in Class 2A to break 100.
Crago was the lone local golfer in the Top 10, while Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz (113) and Elk County Catholic’s Sarah Krise (114) finished just outside that in 11th and 12th, respectively.
Brookville’s Audrey Barrett was 17th after shooting a 124, while teammate Maeve Jordan (176) was 26th. Punxsutawney’s Kendall Couser finished 24th after a round of 159.
COUDERSPORT — Here are the results from District 9 Class 2A and District 8/9 Class 3A Girls Golf Championships held Monday at the par-71 Coudersport Golf Club.
The top three individual finishers in Class 2A and champion in Class 3A advanced to the PIAA Championships, which will be held Oct. 17-18 at the Penn State Golf Courses in State College.
Team champions were also crowned Monday in both classifications, but neither champ advanced to the West Regional Team Tournament because their scores were higher than 300.
TEAM RESULTS
CLASS 2A
1. Moniteau 327 (Mariska Shunk 108, Emma Covert 104, Taylor Voloch 115. Others: Kendall Sankey 121, Autumn Stewart 148); 2. Cranberry 345 (Brooke Whitling 116, Kendell Findlay 108, Alaina Hogue 121); 3. Smethport 347 (Olivia Scott 96, Hope Peterman 126, Mia Thomas 125. Others: Ava Costa 130, Isabella Learn 144).
CLASS 3A
1. Bradford 305 (Cadence Stiles 96, Payten Leet 97, Alexia Corignani 112); 2. DuBois 327 (Alexas Pfeufer 96, Jordan Watt 110, Alma Blakeslee 121. Others: Sydney Graham 141).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
CLASS 2A
1. McKayla Kerle, Clarion 83
2. Chloe Fritch, Karns City 95
3. *Rylee Thompson, Oswayo Valley 96
——— Missed the Cut ———
4. Olivia Schott, Smethport 96
5. Leah Larsen, Coudersport 101
6. Emma Covert, Moniteau 104
7. Katherine Crago, Punxsutawney 105
8(t). Kendell Findlay, Cranberry 108
8(t). Mariska Shunk, Moniteau 108
10. Evie Bliss, ACV/Union 112
11. Skylar Pentz, Curwensvlle 113
12. Sarah Krise, Elk County Catholic 114
13. Taylor Voloch, Moniteau 115
14. Brooke Whitling, Cranberry 116
15(t). Kendall Sankey, Moniteau 121
15(t). Alaina Hogue, Cranberry 121
17. Audrey Barrett, Brookville 124
18(t). Rylee Haight, Kane 126
18(t). Hope Peterman, Smethport 126
20. Isabella Gearhart, Clearfield 131
21. Mia Helsel, Clearfield 142
22. Savannah Gill, Coudesport 146
23. Autumn Stewart, Moniteau 148
24. Kendall Couser, Punxsutawney 159
25. Jessie Stocks, Moniteau 169
26. Maeve Jordan, Brookville 176
* Won a 4-hole sudden death playoff to capture third
CLASS 3A
1. Lily Gedris, Allderdice 87
——— Missed the Cut ———
2(t). Alexas Pfeufer, DuBois 96
2(t). Cadence Stiles, Bradford 96
4. Payten Leet, Bradford 97
5. Angel Epondulan, Allderdice 103
6. Jordan Watt, DuBois 110
7. Alexia Corignani, Bradford 112