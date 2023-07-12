A vast majority of baseball players never fulfill their dream of of being drafted by a Major League Baseball team, but DuBois Central Catholic graduate Justin Miknis can now say he’s had it happen twice.
Miknis, a 2019 DCC grad who recently wrapped up his senior season at Kent State University, was selected in the 16th round of the MLB — pick No. 467 to be exact — by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.
Miknis is just the second District 9 player to ever be drafted by the Pirates since the draft’s inception in 1965. The other is another former Tri-County Area standout in St. Marys grad Joe Beimel, who the Pirates selected in the 18th round in 1998.
Beimel went on to enjoy a long and success Major League career, pitching for the Pirates (2 different stints), Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies and finally the Seattle Mariners.
As for Miknis, his draft spot this year was drastically higher than four years ago when he was taken in the 35th round (1,038th pick) by the Baltimore Orioles following his senior season at DCC. There were only 20 rounds in this year’s MLB Draft.
At the time, Miknis was the first Tri-County Area player to be selected in the draft directly out of high school in eight years. The last before him was DuBois Area High School’s Garret Peterson, who was taken in the 48th round by the Minnesota Twins in 2011. He also elected to go the college route and played at Slippery Rock University.
Miknis elected not to sign with the Orioles at that time and instead decided to go the college route like Peterson and held true to his commitment to play at Kent State. That decision proved to be a wise one in more ways than one.
For starters, Miknis has enjoyed a stellar career on the field at Kent State, where he primarily played as a catcher but also saw action at third base and designated hitter. He does have a year of eligibility left at Kent State should he decide not to sign again and return to the Golden Flashes in hopes of possibly being drafted even higher next year.
Miknis’ freshman year at Kent State was the lost COVID-19 season of 2020, which saw the Golden Flashes play just 14 games before the season was postponed. Miknis was injured that year anyway and Kent State had already made the decision to redshirt him.
He came back stronger than ever from that injury to put together three straight standout years playing for the Golden Flashes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).
In three seasons (2021-23), Miknis hit .319 (188-for-590) in 159 career games with 117 RBIs, 127 runs scored, 42 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs. He also drew 81 walks while posting a .505 slugging percentage while only hitting ito four double plays in his career.
Defensively, Miknis posted an impressive .980 fielding percentage notching 985 putouts and 106 assists while only committing 22 errors.
Miknis hit .349 (59-for-169) with 36 RBIs, 38 runs, 14 doubles, two triples abd four RBIs in his first collegiate season in 2021.
A year later, he was named to the All-MAC Defensive Team as a junior in 2022 while starting all 50 games at either catcher, third base or DH. He threw out 15 would-be base stealers that season.
This past spring as a senior, Miknis started in all 58 Kent State games and hit .318 while posting career highs in hits (74), RBIs (46), runs (55) and doubles (15) while tying his career-high in home runs (8) and triples (2).
That strong season earned him First Team All-MAC honors and he was once again named to the All-MAC Defensive Team after throwing out 15 would-be base stealers again.
That stellar college career made pro scouts take notice of Miknis even more, as he jumped up 19 rounds and 571 picks this time around when the Pirates called his name.
Miknis was one of two catchers drafted by the Pirates this year, with high school senior John Lopez of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy being selected a round earlier (15th) on Tuesday.
While at DCC, Miknis played first for head coach Andy Sayers for two years and then for current head coach Adam Fox as a junior and senior.
Fox himself enjoyed a long minor league career, playing both the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals organizations. He had high praise for his former player and what he brings to the table as a player.
“I’m just really proud of him,” said Fox. “It’s an amazing accomplishment just to get drafted. Justin is a baseball player and it’s what he was always going to do. The Pirates are getting a kid that will give every ounce of his being to their organization.
“He is a kid of great character and integrity. He has always respected the game and played the right way. He is a great example for how to do things the right way.
“I am also really happy for his parents, Dan and Kim. They sacrificed a lot, and the parents always need to be praised as well.”
Miknis helped lead the Cardinals to a District 9 Class A title as a junior in 2018.
Miknis was a four-year starter at DCC, and as a freshman caught his older brother Jake Miknis when he was a senior.
Justin Miknis finished his DCC career with a .421 batting average (96-for-228) with 81 runs and 62 RBIs. Of his 96 hits, 62 went for extra bases (31 doubles, 5 triples and 5 home runs).