BROCKWAY — Brotherly love ultimately ruled the day for the Brockway wrestling team Saturday at the District 9 Class AA Wrestling Championships as Weston and Parker Pisarchick both captured titles while helping lead the Rovers to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.
All told, the Pisarchicks went a combined 7-0 with six bonus-point victories to land on top the podium at their respective weight classes and account for half of the Northwest Regional qualifiers Brockway finished with.
The duo will be joined at regionals by teammates Gavin Thompson (285) and Jack Smith (172), who placed second and fourth, respectively, to punch their tickets to Sharon.
Brockway had three other wrestlers fall one win short of moving, as seven of the team’s seven entrants won at least one bout in helping the Rovers to a fifth-place team finish with 113 points despite their low numbers.
New Class AA members Clearfield (186) and St. Marys (160) finished first and second in the team standings, with Cranberry (155.5) third. Three-team defending team champ Brookville was fourth with 143 points.
Saturday proved to be all about the Pisarchicks when it came to Brockway, especially junior Weston who went 4-0 with two pins and two technical falls in winning gold at 114 pounds. That performance, which netted him his third title in three years, earned Weston Pisarchick Co-Outstanding Wrestler honors for the tournament with Waylon Wehler, a senior from St. Marys.
Wehler also went 4-0 with three pins and a tech fall in winning the 172-pound bracket for his third district title and first in Class AA. That duo, along with Johnsonburg senior Aiden Zimmerman (champ at 160), were the lone three-time champions crowned at this year’s tournament.
Wehler and younger brother Jaden, the winner at 145, also joined the Pisarchicks in having the distinction of being siblings to win D-9 gold at this year’s D-9 Championships.
The OW award was Pisarchick’s second, as he also won it as a freshman in 2021.
Weston Pisarchick (24-0) opened his weekend by pinning both Redbank Valley’s Daniel Evans (in 1:05) and Johnsonburg’s Brady Porter (in 1:27) on Friday as he racked up leads of 10-2 and 10-4 before those first-period falls.
He came back on Saturday and tech falled fifth-seeded Bryndin Chamberlain (21-14) of Clearfield 16-1 in 5:03 in the semifinals. He collected three takedowns, a reversal and three sets of nearfall points in the win, which sent the Rovers to the finals against sophomore Aiden Beimel of St. Marys.
Beimel (22-7), a returning Class AAA district and regional champ and state qualifier, suffered the same fate as Chamberlain and Pisarchick rolled to another 16-1 tech fall in the finals — this time in 4:12. The Rover had four takedowns, three sets of nearfall points and an escape to cap his dominant weekend at 114.
Weston Pisarchick is the seventh wrestler in program history to win at least three D-9 titles, with Eric Johnson (2018-20) being the last to achieve the feat.
Younger brother Parker Pisarchick (30-5) looked just as sharp while going 3-0 to win the 133-pound bracket for his first D-9 title after being a runner-up as a freshman.
He had a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals, where the Rover notched an 18-2 tech fall of Clarion’s Brendon Wright in 4:57. Pisarchick racked up four takedowns, a reversal and four sets of two backpoints in the win.
Pisarchick was right back to work Saturday morning in the semifinals, as he needed just two minutes to tech fall fourth-seeded Collin Brown (28-9) of Sheffield 15-0 at the first-period buzzer. He took down Brown just 16 seconds into the bout, then proceeded to turn him five different times in the period.
The lone non-bonus point win of the weekend for either Pisarchick came in the 133-pound final for Parker, and even then he still nearly earned a major decision as he was in complete control in a 7-0 victory against third-seeded Connor Rezkowksi (27-9) of Cranberry.
Pisarchick took down Rezkowksi in each period while adding an escape from the bottom position early in the third.
The brothers were joined in the finals by Thompson (30-6), as the senior pinned his way to the title bout at heavyweight, where he was the defending champion.
He needed just 22 seconds to deck Cranberry’s Henry Milford in Friday’s quarterfinals, then pinned third-seeded William Rossman (23-6) in 4:52 in Saturday’s semifinals. That set up a rematch in the finals against the top seed, sophomore Carson Neely of Port Allegany who bested the Rover 3-0 earlier this season.
Unfortunately for Thompson, he didn’t get the opportunity to go a full match against Neely in the finals. The Rover was leading 1-0 after escaping from the bottom position in the second period when he hit his knee hard on the hardwood floor as the two wrestlers went off the mat during a flurry.
Brockway’s coaches decided to call the match after Thompson was looked at by trainers, as Neely won gold by injury default in 3:22. Only time will tell if the injury is too serious for Thompson to compete at regionals.
Neely also won by default in the semifinals in 25 seconds when Brookville’s Baily Miller appeared to injury his knee as well. Miller battled back to place fourth to join Thompson at regionals if both are deemed healthy to compete.
The Rovers’ fourth regional qualifier was Smith, who put together a nice 3-2 weekend to place fourth at 172 — matching his win total (3-6) from a shortened regular season and far exceed his No. 8 seed.
Smith drew Waylon Wehler right out of the chute in quarterfinals Friday and was pinned by the Dutchmen in 1:12. However, he responded with three straight consy bracket victories to punch his ticket to Sharon for a second straight year as a junior.
He started that march by pinning Clarion’s Matt Alston in 37 seconds, then upended Sheffield’s Trenton Mead (20-15), 6-3, in the consy quarters.
The Rover then collected a huge win in the blood round with a thrilling 5-4 decision against Brookville sophomore Easton Belfiore (14-14), a returning state qualifier for the Raiders. Smith was awarded an escape with one second left in the match to pull out the win.
Smith’s run ended there as far as positioning, as Johnsonburg’s second-seeded Rayce Milliard (33-10) pinned him in 26 seconds for third.
“It was cool to see the hard work pay off,” said Brockway coach Troy Braddock of his four regional qualifiers. “You expect those guys who are top guys to perform. We came out and wrestled hard, and this is what you work for all year.
“You always want to take more, but we’re happy with four and that’s a good number. And, it’s always cool to see two kids win titles together, let alone have them be brothers too. It’s always rewarding to have the family here and have that happen too.
“There were a couple things there at the end for a couple seniors that were unfortunate, but I think we’re going to make some noise (at regionals) ... we just have to keep working hard and take it day by day.”
Brockway had three other wrestlers fall in the blood round on win short to advancing to Sharon, including senior standout Seth Stewart who went 2-2 and placed fifth in a tough 189-pound bracket that featured three returning state qualifiers and two medalists.
Stewart, the defending champ at the weight, lost the head-to-head battle between those medalists as Clearfield junior Carter Chamberlain bested the Rover 4-1 in the semifinals.
He tried to bounce back from that loss and built a 7-2 lead against Cameron County’s Beau Azzato (15-5) in second period of their consy semifinals bout. However, the Red Raiders’ lone competitor in the field reversed the Rover to his back and got the fall in 2:07 to make the trip to regionals. Azzato then pinned fourth-seeded Juuso Young (18-5) of Port Allegany in 1:52 to claim third place.
Stewart (26-7) closed out his Rovers’ career by pinning Kane’s Ben Walter in 2:10 in the fifth-place bout. He finished with a career record of 94-34.
Sophomore teammate Colton Ross (21-12) also went 2-2 in placing fifth at 139, while freshman Gage Park (18-11) was sixth at 107 after going 1-3. Ross loss a tough 7-5 contest to Brookville’s Tony Ceriani in the blood round, while Park was upended 3-1 by Ridgway’s Michael Copello in the same round.
Rover freshman Johnathan Winnings went 0-2 at 215.
The Northwest Regional begins Friday evening at Sharon High School.