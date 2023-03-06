SHARON — The Brockway and Brookville wrestling teams combined to take nine wrestlers to the Class AA Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon and by night’s end Saturday saw nearly half that contingent punch their tickets to the PIAA Championships.
Both schools had a pair of first-time regional champs — junior Weston Pisarchick for Brockway and senior Jackson Zimmerman for Brookville — with both schools adding a pair of third-place finishers in Gavin Thompson (Brockway) and Cole Householder (Brookville). All but Thompson have been to been to states before.
That quartet accounted for nearly half of the 10 state qualifiers that Tri-County Area had on the weekend. St. Marys had four on its own, while Clearfield had two while seeing six others fall one win short. None of the other area schools — Johnsonburg, Ridgway or Redbank Valley got anyone to states this year.
Pisarchick carried the banner for the Rovers and came away with a gold medal at 114, all while watching younger brother Parker (sophomore, 133 pounds) fall one win short of joining him at states for a second straight year.
The older Pisarchick (27-0), fresh off winning his third straight D-9 title, dominated his way to the finals in Sharon.
He opened the tourney by pinning Commodore Perry senior Hunter Geibel (30-14), a returning state qualifier, just before the first-period buzzer in their quarterfinal bout Friday.
The Rover came back Saturday morning and notched an 18-2 technical fall of Clearfield freshman Bryndin Chamberlain (23-17) in the semifinals. That victory set up a finals showdown against Saegertown sophomore Carter Beck (34-3), the D-10 champ who was a regional runner-up and sixth-place finisher at states as a freshman.
That matchup proved to be a tight one, but one Pisarchick controlled after scoring a takedown in the first period to go up 2-0.
The Rover chose bottom in the second and struggled to get out but eventually did with 25 seconds left to push his lead to 3-0. That proved to be all Pisarchick needed as he rode out Beck in the third period for a 3-0 victory.
Pisarchick will be joined in Hershey by senior teammate Gavin Thompson, who shook off injuring his knee and having to default is last weekend’s D-9 final, to make a strong run in Sharon.
Thompson opened the weekend by pinning Girard senior Zachary Baldwin (32-9) in 1:39 in the quarterfinals, then suffered a heartbreaking 4-2 loss in the semifinals to hometown boy Mike Mazurek (32-2), a senior from Sharon who was the D-10 champion and returning state qualifier.
The two went to the ultimate tiebreaker period even at 2-2 before Mazurek reversed the Rover to reach the finals, where he suffered a 3-2 loss at the hand Carson Nelly, a sophomore from Port Allegany. Neely (33-0) and Weston Pisarchick are the only wrestlers to advance to states from the region with undefeated records.
As for Thompson, he bounced back beat Coudersport senior William Rossman (26-9), 7-0, in the consolation semifinals to earn his first trip to states.
He put a punctuation mark on his weekend with a 1-0 win vs. General McLane senior Wilson Spires (24-8), the D-10 runner-up and returning state qualifier, to take home a bronze medal. The Rover scored the bout’s lone point on a second-period escape, then held down Spires the entire third period.
Brockway nearly had a third state qualifier in Parker Pisarchick, but the sophomore came up a win short and ultimately finished fifth to be the alternate at 133 pounds should anyone not be able to wrestle in Hershey.
The younger Pisarchick (32-7) pulled out an 8-6 win in overtime in his first bout Friday against Sharpsville sophomore Jonathon Bissell. He then dropped a tough 7-2 contest in the tiebreakers to Reynolds’ junior Chase Bell (29-10) in a battle of returning state qualifiers in Saturday’s semifinals.
Bell reversed Pisarchick to his back for a 5-point in the first of the two 30-second double overtime tiebreakers, ten held down the Rover in the second.
The loss dropped Pisarchick into the consy semis where he lost a wild 13-7 bout to Cranberry’s Conner Reskowski (30-11) in a rematch from the D-9 finals won by the Rover 7-0.
Pisarchick closed out the weekend, and most likely his season, with a 7-0 win against Clearfield freshman Colton Bumbarger (19-20) in the fifth-place bout.
“Weston looked good and got that title, and is was cool to get Gavin punched through (to states) being a senior and get tat trip before he leaves,” said Brockway coach Troy Braddock. “Obviously, we thought Parker was going to make it, but that’s part of the sport. That doesn’t define him tough, as we’re going to hit the offseason running with him so he’s ready for next year.
“Weston keeps on his offense and firing off shots, and his head is in a good place. So, I think we should have some fun (at states). And. thankfully it wasn’t anything too serious with Gavin last week (injury) and he was able to stretch it out and rehab and get back here. We were kind of wondering how it might feel, but he looked good and was able to move and get off bottom.”
Brockway’s fourth regional qualifier Jack Smith (6-10), a junior, went 0-2 at 172.
When it came to Brookville, Zimmerman headlined the weekend for a Raiders squad that has dealt with a lot of adversity in recent weeks — whether it be injuries, bad luck, you name it.
Brookville had a couple kids wrestle who were banged up, while senior heavyweight Baily Miller didn’t even make the trip to Sharon despite qualifying after re-aggravating a knee injury during the D-9 Tournament.
Zimmerman (35-4) helped steady the ship some for Brookville by becoming the latest Raider to win a regional crown.
He opened action in the 189-pound bracket with a 3-1 win against Reynolds’ senior Braydon McCloskey (34-14) in Friday’s quarterfinals, then pinned Corry’s Ethyn Allen (37-11), the D-10 runner-up, in 3:30 in the semifinals.
That fall put Zimmerman into the finals against General McLane junior Magnus Lloyd (29-8), who the Raider beat 9-5 during a dual meet on Jan. 6.
This matchup proved to be much closer as Zimmerman came away with a 5-2 victory in a bout he pretty much controlled from start to finish.
The Raider grabbed the lead on a takedown midway through the first period before Lloyd cut that advantage in half (2-1) with an escape in the second period. Zimmerman came up with an all-important second takedown in the period, though, and led 4-2 entering the third.
Zimmerman escaped in the opening moments of the final period before the pair battled on their feet the rest of the way.
As for Householder (35-6), he came in looking to win his second regional title in as many years to start his Raiders’ career.
He got off to a strong start Friday, pinning Fort LeBoeuf sophomore Noah Cuic (33-22) in 1:17 in the quarterfinals. However, a second crown wasn’t in the cards for the sophomore as he suffered a 5-2 setback to D-10 runner-up Cyrus Hurd, a sophomore from North East, in the semis.
Hurd (21-3), who wrestled in Class AAA for Cathedral Prep last year, scored a set of backpoints late in the bout to pull out the win, which propelled him to a regional title. He knocked off Conneaut Area junior Hunter Gould (36-3), 2-1, in a rematch from the D-10 finals. Gould won that previous bout 15-0 in 3:27.
Householder bounced back from the loss by beating Clearfield freshman Colton Ryan, 7-0, to punch his ticket to states before scoring a defensive pin in 2:05 against Sharpsville junior Alex Rueberger (36-11) to take home third place. That bout was scoreless at the time with Householder starting in the down position before he was able to force Rueberger’s shoulders flat as he tried to roll over the Raider.
“I’m real happy, especially with Jackson and Cole,” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer. “Jackson has been close and broke through last week for his first district title, and last year I think he was third here. So, to get into the finals and get your first regional title, it really sets him up good for next week.
“It was a little tough for Cole. After winning last year, he wanted to come in and repeat, but the goal is to advance because next week in the important one.
“Our group overall ... we kind of had a lot of negative things around us the last two weeks, and I was glad to see the guys who got here push through and get tough and try to put all that stuff behind them and get ready fo this weekend. You get here, and it’s just not easy.
“This region, especially with McLane, Clearfield and St. Marys just got extremely tough. There is a lot of great competition here, and i think it’s great for wrestling and certainly great for our area. It’s something to build on.
“We have two guys moving on though, and we’ll try to stay healthy this week and hopefully go down there (Hershey) and maybe capture a couple medals and see what happens.”
Beyond those two, it proved to be a pretty quiet tourney for Brookville compared to its usual standards.
Sophomore Gavin Hannah (25-12) went 1-2 at 215, while sophomore Tony Ceriani (11-16, 139) and senior Coyha Brown (27-12, 160) both went 0-2.
Brown ran into Johnsonburg senior Aiden Zimmerman (31-8), a returning regional champ and state medalist, who was set in Friday’s quarterfinals. Zimmerman made it back out to the consy semis but was then eliminated one win short of making states for a third time.
Zimmerman’s rough Saturday was a sign of the weekend for the Rams, who saw all three of its regional qualifiers fall short of states.
Freshman teammate Avery Bittler (28-14) went 2-2 and also was eliminate in the consy semifinals one win short of states, dropping a 9-3 decision there to Curwensville senior Nik Fegert. Zimmerman and Bittler then forfeited in their fifth-place matches.
Ram senior Rayce Milliard (35-12) also went 2-2 at 172.
Redbank Valley senior Cole Bish (30-11) went 3-3 at 121 and was eliminated in the blood round in the consy semis before finishing sixth following a loss to Clearfield senior Evan Davis in that bout.
Senior teammate Gabe Carroll (18-12) went 0-2 as an injury replacement for Brookville’s Miller at heavyweight.
Ridgway’s lone regional qualifier, freshman Michael Copello (20-10), went 0-2 at 107.
The PIAA Championships start Thursday in Hershey.