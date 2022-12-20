DUBOIS — The Punxsutawney girls basketball team continued its strong start to the season Monday night at DuBois Central Catholic, using the lethal combination of a smothering defense, lights out shooting and dominance on the boards to run past the Lady Cardinals, 67-35.
Things started slow for the Lady Chucks, as they found themselves in a 4-4 game halfway through the first quarter. However, it was all Punxsy from there as the Lady Chucks closed the quarter on a 17-4 run to take a 21-8 lead and grab control of the game.
It didn’t get any better from there for DCC, as Punxsy outscored the Lady Cardinals 43-23 between the second and third quarters — ulimately putting the 30-point mercy rule into effect at at 58-27 on a 3-point play by Chloe Presloid with 2:12 left in the third.
With the clock running, and Punxsy taking the foot off gas in the fourth, DCC won a low-scoring final eight minutes 4-3 in a game the Lady Chucks won by 32 points.
Punxsy forced DCC into nearly 20 turnovers, 15 of which came off steals, while featuring a domi all eight Lady Chucks who played scored — four of whom reached double figures.
Presloid led the way in her second game back from injury. She scored a game-high 20 points, including three 3-pointers, while recording six steals, four rebounds and four assists.
Samantha Griebel hit four treys on her way to scoring 14 points to go along withsix rebounds, while Avary Powell notched 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Not to be forgotten, Danielle Griebel had 10 points, eight assists and five steals.
“We’re playing good offense right now,” said Punxsy coach Mike Carlson. “Our defense has always been pretty solid, but offensively ... this has been something (to start year). We even got off to a slow start for the first three or four minutes tonight, then it clicked.
“They’re just unselfish and shooters are hitting from the outside and we’re finishing inside. It’s nice to see us continue that. There’s nobody you can really focus on with us, because we truly everyone can get in there and put the ball in the hoop. When we come out with that energy defensively, then it kind of feeds to our offense.”
Central’s Faith Jacob opened the scoring with a hoop 1:39, only to see Punxsy counter with a Danielle Griebel free throw and Samantha Griebel 3-pointer to go up 4-2. Kayley Risser then scored for DCC to tie the game at 4-4 with 4:31 left in the quarter.
Presloid then jump-started the Lady Chucks with back-to-back 3-pointers around the 3-minute mark. Powell quickly scored off an offense rebound to make it 12-4 and before you knew it Punxsy had raced out to a 21-8 lead after one quarter in a span of 3:21. Presloid and Samantha Griebel each had eight first-quarter points.
Presloid scored again to start the second quarter before a 5-0 spurt by DCC made it a 10-point game at 23-13 on a Jessy Frank hoop and Risser 3-point play. Risser led DCC with eight points in the game, while Frank had five.
That’s as close as the Lady Cardinals go though, as Punxsy promptly ripped off a 10-2 spurt to push the lead back out to 18 at 33-15. That lead grew to 21 (41-20) by the half. Powell led Punxsy in the second quarter with eight points, while Presloid had four.
Punxsy continued its hot outside shooting in the third, as Danielle Grieel drained back-to-back shots from behind the arc to start the quarter. Lexi Berta countered with a 3-pointer of her own, but treys by Presloid and Samantha Griebel — coupled with an old-fashion 3-point play by Powell — invoked the mercy rule as Pu9nxsy grabbed a 58-27 lead with remaining in the period.
Rose Whippple then hit a 3-pointer, the sixth combined trey in the quarter, to momentarily cut the Punxsy lead under 30 at 58-30. However, Punxsy used a 6-0 run to end the quarter — getting hoops from Danielle Griebel, Powell and Olivia Burkett — to extend the lead to 64-31.
The Lady Cardinals got baskets from Lauren Davidson in a quick-moving fourth quarter, while Punxsy got one final 3-pointer by Jolena Wintermeyer to set the eventual final.
“Even in those first three of four minutes, there was a point where we probably should have been up 8-2 because we missed four layups,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “But, even in that even play (opening 4 minutes), they just outwilled us and absolutely crushed us on the offensive glass and in transition.
“I really thought it was a poor effort from our team. Early on, we played with a little bit of energy, and that’s probably what kept it close. But after that, I kind of let them take that one on the chin, because I felt we kind of deserved to take one on the chin tonight to be honest with you.”
Both teams are now off until next week.
Punxsy will not host its traditional girls Christmas Tournament this year as a team backed out. Instead, the Lady Chucks will play single varsity games against Hazleton on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Marion Center on Friday, Dec. 30.
The Lady Cardinals will play in the annual Brookville Holiday Tournament next Wednesday and Thursday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 67,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 35
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 21 20 23 3 — 67
DCC 8 12 11 4 — 35
Punxsy—67
Chloe Presloid 8 1-1 20, Danielle Griebel 3 2-4 10, Samantha Griebel 5 0-0 14, Olivia Burkett 2 0-2 4, Avary Powell 6 0-0 12, Riley Doverspike 2 0-0 4, Jolena Wintermeyer 1 0-0 3, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 3-7 67.
DCC—35
Faith Jacob 3 0-0 6, Kayley Risser 3 2-3 8, Jessy Frank 2 1-3 5, Lexi Berta 1 0-0 3, Marina Hanes 0 0-0 0, Emma Elensky 2 2-3 6, Rose Whipple 1 0-0 3, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 1 0-0 2, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Haley Semancik 0 0-0 0, Braylee Lukehart 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Baummer 0 0-0 0, Ella Elensky 0 0-0 0, Mattie Gritzer 0 0-0 0. 14 5-9 35.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 10 (Presloid 3, D. Griebel 2, S. Griebel 4, Wintermeyer), DCC 2 (Berta Whipple).