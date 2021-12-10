BROOKVILLE — Five returning state qualifiers, a combined 31-swimmer roster with an added piece of a co-operative with Clarion and continued infusion of younger talent, it’s a promising season ahead for the Brookville Area High School swimming and diving team.
It’s a 12-man roster for the Raiders, who have returning state qualifiers in senior Calvin Doolittle and North Clarion sophomore Patrick Young while on the Lady Raiders’ 19-girl roster, it’s a trio of returning state qualifiers from the 200-yard medley and freestyle relays with senior Sadie Shofestall, junior Madeline Golier and sophomore Ella Fiscus.
“I’ve said this for years, but we’re still reaping the benefits of kids coming up through the Brookville YMCA Barracuda swimming program,” said head coach Ray Doolittle. “Every one of these kids, and many others on the team, could be incredibly successful at the district level in absolutely any event. Sadie is very focused on the 50 and 100 freestyle this year, Ella is a strong butterfly swimmer, Maddy could be anywhere and the same for Calvin. Patrick’s focus has been in the freestyle races.”
Both teams open the season Friday at home against Oil City starting at 6:30 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at both squads:
BOYS
The Raiders were 4-2 in dual meets and finished third at districts behind Clearfield and DuBois as Doolittle and Young won titles in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle respectively to punch their tickets to states.
Doolittle, who broke the team’s 42-year-old 200 freestyle record in a runner-up district finish, and Young were the first pool state qualifiers in seven years. Young also finished second in the 50 freestyle.
Those two will join senior Bay Harper and junior Brody Barto broke the school record in the 200 freestyle and finished second at districts as they did in the 200 medley relay, a race they’re gunning to beat on the team’s record board as well.
“Those four will be our primary relayers, but these guys are hungry for some more records and they got a taste of that last year,” Doolittle said. “The medley relay is probably at the top of their list, but there could be other records in their sights, too.”
Harper nearly won the 100 breaststroke, but was beaten by .04 seconds. He’ll be back looking to improve on that placing as well as racing in the 200 IM. Barto was fourth at districts in the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle, but could wind up racing in any of the freestyle races.
Senior Shawn Foster, and juniors Christian Ganoe and Hunter Rupp also scored points at districts. Rupp was seventh in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Ganoe ninth in the 50 and 100 freestyles, and Foster seventh in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the backstroke.
From there, Doolittle is counting on contributions from his youngsters — sophomore Alec Geer, and freshmen Henry May, Brady Means and Holden Shaffer.
“We’re still sorting out some of these guys and everyone has some good potential at freestyle,” Doolittle said. “Alec and Henry have come up through the YMCA ranks and will do well at breaststroke. We’re trying to set up Brady and Holden for freestyle and backstroke and we’ll be able to fill some traditional holes we’ve had at the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, so to be able to secure those points will be a big deal.
Matus, a junior, is part of the added Clarion co-operative setup.
“We are finding out quickly we can put him just about anywhere,” Doolittle said. “He’s really showing some versatility.”
Just adding four swimmers over last year’s roster from eight to 12 makes a big difference in meet scoring.
“This year for both squads, there is some excitement to see what we can do as a team, not just as individuals here and there throughout the meet.”
GIRLS
The Lady Raiders also added a few bodies over last year’s roster total and that’ll be the same thing as there’s some quality amongst the 19 in the pool.
State qualifiers Shofestall, Golier and Fiscus is a good place to start as those helped both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays get to states.
Golier and Shofestall were second and fourth respectively in the 200 IM while Golier was second in the 100 back and Shofestall runner-up in the 100 freestyle. Fiscus added a runner-up in the 100 butterly and fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Senior Emma Afton scored plenty of points as well, finishing third in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the 200 freestyle while swimming a leg on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay with juniors Grace Park and Kendra Himes, and senior Julia Bailey.
Bailey was fifth in the 50 freestyle and ninth in the 100 freestyle. Himes added a seventh and 10th in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke while Park was sixth in both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.
Senior Chloe Smith will be a key distance swimmer after placing fifth in the 500 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle.
Junior Taryn Hoffman was sixth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 50 freestyle while sophomore Coryna Thornton finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 100 butterfly.
“Something that has really pleased me so far this year is the fact that this team is working harder than ever for this point in the season, but they are doing it with smiles on their faces. They will finish a really tough set and be laughing and joking as they catch their breath, and then be totally ready to go for the next hard set,” Doolittle said. “Hard work, camaraderie, fun, and enthusiasm are a terrific combination to have on any team. I’ve told Emma several times already this year that she is on fire and she’s so committed to do well in butterfly and it is showing in every set of every practice.
“Chloe will undoubtedly be strong in the distance freestyle events and relays. Grace is working very hard at butterfly and IM. Kendra will do well at backstroke and freestyle. Julia’s strength is freestyle and relays. Taryn and Coryna like both the breaststroke and freestyle will do well in those events.”
Those are just the returners and Doolittle is certain he’ll get a boost from his newcomers. Sophomore Kerrigan Swartz will turn in strong times in the breaststroke and freestyle races while two Clarion swimmers in sophomores Mya Wilshire and Mercedes Cunningham add further to the depth of the roster.
Juniors Emma Reynolds and Audrey Barrett return to the team after a year away from the team and will contribute in the freestyle races, sophomore Victoria Hill along with the trio of freshmen Cora Parson, Violet Harper and Erika Doolittle could contribute in just about any race in the pool.
Assisting Doolittle once again is Jill Northey.
ROSTER
BOYS
Seniors: Calvin Doolittle, Shawn Foster, Bay Harper. Juniors: Brody Barto, Christian Ganoe, Gary Matus, Hunter Rupp. Sophomores: Patrick Young, Alec Geer. Freshmen: Henry May, Brady Means, Holden Shaffer.
GIRLS
Seniors: Emma Afton, Julia Bailey, Chloe Smith, Sadie Shofestall. Juniors: Grace Park, Emma Reynolds, Taryn Hoffman, Kendra Himes, Madeline Golier, Audrey Barrett. Sophomores: Mercedes Cunningham, Ella Fiscus, Victoria Hill, Kerrigan Swartz, Coryna Thornton, Mya Wilshire. Freshmen: Cora Parson, Violet Harper, Erika Doolittle.