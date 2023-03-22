ST. MARYS — The District 9 Basketball League announces its 2022-23 All-Stars and major award winners, which were headlined by Punxsutawney senior Chloe Presloid and Brookville senior Clayton Cook who were voted the girls and boys MVP, respectively, by the league’s coaches.
Presloid was a do-everything type player who helped lead the Lady Chucks to the D-9 League title with a perfect 10-0 record, while Cook was the same type of player for Brookville, which won the boys crown with a 9-1 mark.
Presloid also garnered a second major award, sponsoreed by the Laurel Eye Clinic, on the girls second as she was named the Defensive Plater of the Year. St. Marys junior Alexa Schneider took home the Rookie of the Year honors.
On the boys’ side, Brookville senior Noah Peterson was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year, with Elk County Catholic sophomore Lance O’Neill earning Rookie of the Year honors. St. Mary senior Charlie Coudriet was voted Comeback Player of the Year. No girl was nominated for that award this year.
As for the league All-Star team, Presloid and junior teammate Danielle Griebel were the top two vote getters, respectively, on the girls’ side. They were joined on the squad by sophomore teammate Avary Powell.
Elk County Catholic also had three All-Stars in juniors Tori Newton, Lucy Klawuhn and Sami Straub, while St. Marys joined Punxsy and ECC in having three All-Stars in junior Jayssa Snelick, senior Izzy Catalone and junior Maura Caskey.
DuBois senior Madison Rusnica rounds out the 10-girl All-Star team.
Also receiving votes for the girls’ team was ECC juniors Sydney Alexander and Emily Mourer, Brookville junior Eden Wonderling and the Bradford duo of Alanna Benson and Kalie Dixon.
Over on the boys’ side, Cook headlined the squad with DuBois junior Tyson Kennis finishing second in the voting.
Cook was joined as a league All-Star by teammates Jack Pete (junior) and Peterson, while Kennis was joined by fellow Beaver junior Cam Thompson.
Elk County Catholic joined Brookville in having three selections in junior Jordan Wasko, senior Adam Straub and sophomore Wil Wortman. St. Marys had two All-Stars in senior Tanner Fox and junior Quin Gavazzi.
Rounding out the boys All-Stars are Punxsutawney junior Noah Weaver and Bradford’s Chase Wineberg. Wortman, Gavazzi and Weaver all tied for the 10th spot, meaning there were 12 players on the boys squad.
Also receiving votes were ECC’s Michael Jacobs (senior) and Colby Nussbaum (junior) and Bradford’s Jake Franz and Brendan Warner.