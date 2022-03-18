DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team is in the midst of its second week of play this season.
The team played its first eight games of the season across four days from March 5-8 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in the Ripken Experience.
That stretch of eight games saw the team go 2-6 as they picked up wins against Olney Central College, 8-7, and Clarks Summit, 20-6.
Its six losses included twice to Mid Michigan College and one loss each to Danville CC, College of DuPage, Henry Ford College and Northampton CC.
Since returning home for last Friday, the Nittany Lions have gotten back on the winning track, posting a 4-0 record since.
Last Friday, PSU picked up a 16-5 win over Westminster that saw Dan Stauffer go 3-for-4 with two home runs and three runs batted in. Tyler Yough also hit a three-run bomb.
On Wednesday, the Nittany Lions beat Point Park, 6-1, as Nolan Walters picked up the win on the mound, throwing six scoreless innings and allowing just five hits while striking out nine. Penn State had nine hits on the night — all of which were singles — as Thayne Morgan and Cory Lehman were each 2-for-3.
Last night saw the Nittany Lions sweep a double-header against Houghton College at Showers Field.
The first game saw PSU DuBois win, 6-5, in 10 innings. With the score knotted up at 2-2 after seven innings, Houghton scored three in the top of the 10th. However, pinch hitter Logan Wagner walked with the bases loaded to make it 5-3 and Morgan got an RBI on a fielder’s choice to make it 5-4.
Stauffer then hit a game-winning two RBI single for the comeback victory.
The nightcap saw PSU DuBois win 9-6 as they scored three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to seal the win.
Wagner hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to tie it at 3-3 as Houghton scored three more in the top of the fourth. Stauffer and Yough each hit solo shots in the fifth as Cole Breon hit an RBI double to tie it up at 6-6.
Brett Beith laster hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to seal the win and to get the Nittany Lions back to .500 at 6-6 on the season.
Penn State will be back on the diamond Sunday at 1 p.m. as they’ll host Elmira College in a double-header.