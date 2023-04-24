DUBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team continued its torrid second half of the season Sunday, capturing a Senior Day sweep of visiting Penn State New Kensington by scores of 9-3 and 11-1 in five innings on a chilly afternoon at Showers field.
The hosts got off to a sluggish start in the opener as New Kensington jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two and half innings against DuBois and its starter Zack Tiracorda, who didn’t look to have his best stuff.
However, DuBois pulled even in the bottom of the third on a 2-run single by senior Cory Lehman, and Tiracorda settled in from there. The freshman righty ultimately threw six solid innings, allowing three runs, all earned, on nine hits while striking out five and walking three. The fact he went six innings helped save some work for the bullpen in the opener of a home-and-home doubleheader to close out conference play.
And, his teammates rewarded him with a victory as the DuBois offense plated three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to win going away. All told, DuBois had 10 hits, including four doubles, in the opening game.
New Kensington (11-18, 6-12 in PSUAC) didn’t make things easy for DuBois and Tiracorda, as they plated two runs in the top of the first to grab a quick lead.
Starting pitcher Braden Tristani got things started with an infield single with one out, while Max Oliveri followed with a single to center. Reise Matson made it three hits in a row as his single to right chased home courtesy runner Nick Johnston with the game’s first run. A Jake Wilson sac fly then made it 2-0.
Jared Busche followed with a walk to extend the inning but was promptly picked off first by Tiracorda to end the inning.
DuBois answered back in the bottom of the first with Colby Bodtorf and Brett Beith drawing back-to-back walks to open the inning. However, Tristani then got Grant Lillard hit into a double play.
Just when it looked Tristani might escape the inning unscathed, Bryce Dobson delivered a clutch two-out, RBI single to left to cut the new Kensington lead in half at 2-1.
The scored remained that way into the third when New Kensington tacked on a third run when Tristan smacked a leadoff single and his courtesy runner Vaughn Gallicano came home on a 2-out double by Wilson to make it 3-1.
That lead proved to be short-lived though, as DuBois responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to pull even but also could hqve had more.
DuBois loaded the bases with no outs on a Beith double, Lillard single and Dobson walk. Tristani then struck out Brandon Sicheri, but Lehman came through with a single to center to plate Beith and courtesy runner Austin Mitchell. Tyler Yough then drew a walk to reload the bases, but Tristani got Herzing to hit into an inning-ending double play to keep the score knotted at 3-3.
New Kensington threatened to regain the lead in the fourth, getting two-out singles from Tallon Auth and Karter Weitzel, but Tiracorda stranded both runners.
DuBois then went ahead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and never relinquished the lead from there.
Alex Gavlock got things started with a leadoff walk and quickly took second on a wild pitch. New Kensington reliever Tim Morris then retired Bodtorf and Beith before Lillard drew a walk to extend the inning.
That brought Dobson to the plate, and he didn’t let Morris off the hook as she ripped his second RBI single to left to put DuBois up 4-3. Sicheri then crushed a RBI double to right-center before Dobson raced home on another wild pitch to put the hosts up 6-3.
Tiracorda got some help from his defense in the fifth as Bodtorf and Gavlock turned a nice 6-4-3 double play from the hole in shortstop, while Tiracorda later stranded a runner in scoring position with an inning-ending strikeout.
The momentum swing in DuBois’ favor continued in the bottom half of the fifth, as the hosts plated three more runs to take a 9-3 lead.
Herzing and pinch-hitter Logan Wagner jump-started the inning with walks with one out. Bodtorf then plated a run with single before Beith belted a 2-run double to right-center to set the eventual final score.
Tiracorda then tossed a scoreless sixth before sophomore Cole Knable came on to throw a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to finish off the win.
Beith and Dobson each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the opener, with Beith ripping a pair of doubles.
DuBois carried that momentum in Game 2 and made much quicker work of New Kensington its came away with an 11-1 mercy-rule victory in five innings.
Junior Taylor Boland got the start on the mound for DuBois and allowed just one earned run on three hits in four innings of work. He struck out seven and walked just one.
He was backed by an offense that pounded out 12 hits in just four innings.
DuBois did most of that offensive damage during an 8-run bottom of the first that featured seven hits that saw the home team quickly seize control of the night cap.
Bodtorf led off the frame with a single, while Beith doubled. Lillard then plated Bodtorf with a single before Dobson smacked a 2-run single to make it 3-0 after just four batters.
After a groundout, Lehman ripped a RBI double, while Yough followed with a run-scoring single. A walk by Dylan Treaster and Gavlock being hit by a pitch then loaded the bases with one out.
Bodtorf followed with a fly ball to center for the second out that all three runners had to hold on. DuBois didn’t let New Kensington wiggle out of the inning just yet, though, asa based-loaded walk by Beith and a 2-run single by Lillard in their second at-bats of the inning extended the lead to 8-0.
DuBois added on from there, plating single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to put the mercy rule into play at 11-1.
Yough had a RBI double in the second that scored courtesy runner Mitchell, while pinch-hitter Nick Cagliola singled home Beith in the third. Tanner LaBenne punctuated the Senior Day sweep with a solo homer in the fourth to put his team up 10 runs.
Lillard was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in Game 2, while Yough was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Beith and Lehman also had two hits, including a double, with Beith stealing three bases and Lehman driving in a run.
Senior Samuel Chen then relieved Boland in the fifth and worked around a single with one out to throw a scoreless inning to compete the sweep.
Penn State DuBois has now won 14 of 15 games since a 4-11 start, with that lone loss in that stretch coming in game 2 of a doubleheader against Division III foe Houghton College.
DuBois takes a 13-game PSUAC winning streak into Tuesday’s doubleheader at PSU New Kensington before closing out the regular season Wednesday at Clarion University.
GAME 1
PSU DUBOIS 9,
PSU NEW KENSINGTON 3
Score by Innings
New Kensington 201 000 0 — 2
DuBois 102 330 x — 9
PSU New Kensington—3
Karter Weitzel p-rf-rf 3010, Braden Tristani p-1b-rf-3b 4020, Nick Johnston cr 0100, Vaughn Gallicano cr 0100, Max Oliveri ss 4120, Reise Matson c-1b 4011, Jake Wilson cf 3022, Jared Busche lf 2000, Zack Woolbeater 3b-2b 2000, Eric Sonntag 1b 2000, Tim Morris p-c 1000, Tallon Auth 2b-p 1010. Totals: 26-3-9-3.
PSU DuBois—9
Colby Bodtorf ss 3211, Brett Beith cf 3122, Grant Lillard c 2010, Dylan Treaster ph 1000, Bryce Dobson rf 3122, Austin Mitchell cr 0200, Brandon Sicheri lf 3011, Cole Breon ph 1000, Cory Lehman 1b 3012, Nick Cagliola ph 1010, Tyler Yough 3b 3010, Tanner LaBenne 1b 0000, Tylor Herzing dh 1100, Jeff Romano ph 1000, Zack Tiracorda p 0000, Cole Knable p 0000, Alex Gavlock 2b 1200, Logan Wagner ph 0000. Totals: 26-9-10-8.
Errors: NK 1, DuBois 0. LOB: NK: 8, DuBois 9. DP: NK 2, DuBois 1. 2B: Wilson; Beith 2, Sicheri, Yough. SF: Wilson. SAC: Auth. HBP: Bodtorf (by Tristani), Dobson (by Tristani), Herzing (by Tristani). SB: Gallicano, Wilson, Auth; Beith, Herzing. PO: Busche (by Tiracorda).
Pitching
New Kenginston: Braden Tristani-3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 3 HB; Tim Morris-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Karter Weitzel-1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Tallon Auth-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Zach Tiracorda-6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Cole Knable-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tiracorda. Losing pitcher: Morris.
GAME 2
PSU DUBOIS 11,
PSU NEW KENSINGTON 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
New Kensington 001 00 — 1
DuBois 811 1x — 11
PSU New Kensington—1
Karter Weitzel rf 2000, Braden Tristani 1b 2000, Vaughn Gallicano ss 1010, Max Oliveri ss 2110, Thomas Byrne 1b 1000, Reise Matson dh 2011, Jake Wilson cf 1000, Jared Busche lf 2000, Zack Woolheater 3b 2000, Tim Morris c 2010, Tallon Auth 2b 2000, Eric Sonntag p 0000, James Auberzinsky p 0000. Totals: 19-1-4-1.
PSU DuBois—11
Colby Bodtorf ss 2110, Alex Gavlock 2b 1100, Brett Beith cf 2220, Austin Mitchell cf 0200, Grant Lillard dh 3123, Bryce Dobson rf 1111, Aaron Miller ph 1000, Tylor Herzing rf 0000, Brandon Sicheri lf 2000, Nicholas Cagliola lf 1011, Cory Lehman c 3021, Cole Slaugenhoup c 0000, Tyler Yough 3b 2122, Cole Breon 2b 1000, Dylan Treaster 1b 1100, Tanner LaBenne 1b 1111, Kyle Elensky 3b 2000, Logan Wagner 3b 1000, Taylor Boland p 0000, Samuel Cheng p 0000. Totals: 24-11-12-9.
Errors: NK 0, DuBois 0. 2B: Oliveri; Beith, Lehman, Yough. HR: LaBenne. SB: Beith 3, Mitchell, Lillard.
Pitching
New Kensington: James Auberzinsky-2/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Eric Sonntag-3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Taylor Boland-4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO; Samuel Cheng-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pitcher: Auberzinsky.