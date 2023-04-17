The Penn State DuBois baseball team enjoyed a very busy, and successful, weekend on the diamond as they went a perfect 5-0 to improve its overall record to 17-12 on the season.
Four of those wins were conference ones, as PSU DuBois swept a four-game series from Penn State Beaver before closing out the weekend with a 4-2 road win at Division 3 Westminster College Sunday afternoon in a regularly scheduled 9-inning game. DuBois won the five games by a combined score of 64-5.
DuBois opened the weekend a pair of victories Friday at PSU Beaver, winning the opener 15-0 in a full seven innings before securing a 12-1 mercy-rule win in five innings in the night cap.
Freshman Zack Tiracorda tossed a 3-hit shutout in the opener, striking out six while walking none.
Tiracorda was backed by an offense that scored 15 runs on 12 hits, including a 10-run explosion in the top of the sixth that all but put the game away.
Brett Beith led the DuBois attack, going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Tyler Yough and Grant Lillard were both 2-for-3, with Yough smacking two doubles and driving in a pair of runs. Dylan Treaster added a pinch-hit, 2-run double as part of the huge 10-run sixth.
Penn State DuBois got another strong pitching performance in Game 2 Friday, as Taylor Boland went the distance. He gave up one unearned run on just one hit while striking out five and walking two.
Like Tiracorda, he was backed by an offense that produced double-digit hits — this time 13, including six for extra bases — in scoring 12 runs. DuBois scored in all five innings, including pushing five across in the third and three more in the fourth.
Yough was at it again in Game 2, as he went 2-for-3 with a triple RBI and three runs scored. Lillard had two more hits, including a triple, while Kyle Elensky was 2-for-2 with a RBI.
Beith added a double and two RBIs, while Cory Lehman had a triple and two RBIs. Teammate Tanner LaBenne smacked a RBI double in the win.
Penn State DuBois carried that momentum home with them and swept Beaver in another doubleheader Saturday at Showers Field to improve its PSUAC record to 11-5 after an 0-5 start. DuBois Saturday’s games, both in five innings, by scores of 22-2 and 11-0.
DuBois once again featured the highly successful combination of strong pitching with an explosive offense.
Ezeck Olinger started the opener Saturday and notched the win after tossing three scoreless innings. He gave up a pair of hits and struck out two.
Offensively, DuBois pounded out 17 hits in scoring 22 runs, as four different players had multiple hits while the hosts enjoyed a 10-run second and 9-run fourth.
Colby Bodtorf led the way with a 3-for-5 day that featured a 3-run homer during in the big fourth inning. He also scored three times. Tylor Herzing finished 2-for-3 with a double and team-high four RBIs, while Lillard and Jorge Rodriguez each added two hits and two RBIs. Rodriguez had a triple.
Treaster added a double and three RBIs, with Aaron Miller and James Spengler each hitting a 2-run singles in the fourth.
In Saturday’s night cap, it was freshman Christian Hopp who dominated on the mound. he tossed four scoreless innings to get the win, allowing one hit while striking out four. Samuel Cheng and Owen Graham teamed up to throw a scoreless fifth to complete the shutout.
That trio was backed by an offense that churned out 11 more hits.
Lillard, Brandon Sicheri and Bryce Dobson all had two hits a piece with a RBI. Sicheri belted a solo homer, while Lillard had a double. LaBenne added a triple and three RBIs and Yough a 2-run double.
On Sunday, host DuBois jumped out to a 1-0 lead at Westminster on a RBI single by Lehman, but the hosts countered with single runs in the third and fifth against Lions starter Connor Cherry.
Maclain Welshans relieved Cherry in the fifth and tossed four scoreless innings, allowing for hits while striking out three and walking one. He wound up with the victory when DuBois rallied to win the game.
DuBois pulled even in the sixth when Sicheri singled home Bryce Dobson to make it 2-2. DuBois then scored twice in the seventh to take a 4-2 lead. Beith put the Lions up for good with a single to plate A Gavlock before Dobson doubled home Bodtorf to set the eventual final.
Jeff Romano tossed a scoreless ninth to record the save, although he did give up two hits around a pair of strikeouts.
Five different DuBois players — Bodtorf, Beith, Lillard, Sicheri and Lehman — had two hits in the win.
Lehman recorded the 100th hit of his PSU DuBois career on the day,
Lillard was the hitting star of the entire weekend as he had two hits in each of the five games for DuBois and went a combined 10-for-16 (.625 avg) with three RBIs, five runs, a double and a triple.
Beith was 7-for-11 in four games with 7 RBIs, 3 runs and 2 doubles, while Yough and Bodtorf each had six hits. Yough added 5 RBIs, 8 runs, 3 doubles anbd a triple, while Bodtorf drove in three and scored six times in four games.
DuBois is now off until Saturday when it plays a doubleheader at PSU New Kensington.