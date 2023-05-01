DUBOIS — For the first time since 2018, someone other than Penn State DuBois entered the PSUAC Baseball Championships as the defending champs, with top-seeded PSU Mont Alto having that target on their backs this year as the West Division portion of the postseason kicked off Saturday.
But, it was PSU DuBois that showed it still had something to say about who rules the conference as it captured a pair of victories — albeit in completely different fashion — to reach the “winner bracket” finals Sunday against Penn State Brandywine, the top seed from the East, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in the University Park campus.
The opening day of the West Division playoffs were scheduled to be played at top-seeded Mont Alto, but poor weather forced the action to be moved to the turf at Showers Field Saturday. And DuBois, the No. 2 seed in the West, took advantage on playing on its home field with a pair of hard-fought games.
DuBois outslugged third-seeded PSU Fayette in a wild 17-10 contest in a single-elimination game in the opener to reach the double-elimination portion of the tournament. DuBois then bested rival Mont Alto in a good old-fashion pitchers’ duel, 2-1, in the night cap to knock the defending conference champs into the losers’ bracket when action resumed on Sunday.
DuBois’ huge win in Game 2 was spearheaded by junior Taylor Boland, who tossed a complete-game 5-hitter while outdueling reigning PSUAC West Pitcher of the Year Zach Garlin. The win was DuBois’ first this season against Mont Alto, which won all four regular season meetings back in late March to kick off conference play.
Penn State DuBois went 15-1 in conference play after that 0-4 start and continued that strong Saturday to put itself one win away from playing for yet another PSUAC title.
And, they rode the right arm of Boland, who got some great defense behind him, against Mont Alto. The righty allowed just one earned run on five hits, while striking out seven and walking a pair.
It was big turnaround from Boland’s first start vs. Mont Alto on March 26 when he gave up five runs, all earned, on seven hits in four innings of work in a 7-3 setback. He only had one strikeout that day. Saturday was a completely different story as he kept Mont Alto’s hitters off-balance all game long.
And, his offense scraped together two runs against Garlin to come away with a huge win. Garlin tossed six innings, allowing those two earned runs on just four hits while striking out six and walking four.
DuBois struck first with a run in the top of the second.
Cory Lehman got things started with a leadoff walk before Kyle Elensky singled inside the third base bag. Brandon Sicheri then hit into a fielder’s choice that left runners on the corners. Logan Wagner then drew another walk to load the bases for Tyler Yough, who was hit by a pitch to force home Lehman to make it 1-0.
DuBois could only muster the one run though, as Garlin struck out Colby Bodtorf and got Brett Beith to hit a soft liner to short to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.
Boland then worked around a walk and infield single in the bottom of the second to maintain that 1-0 advantage.
He wasn’t as fortunate in the third as Mont Alto pulled even with a run.
Reigning USCAA Player of the Year Jared Pine led off the inning with a single and was bunted to second. He then took third as a pickoff attempt by Boland went into center field. After a strikeout, Jarrett Goodyear delivered a clutch 2-out single to center to plate Pine and make it 1-1.
DuBois tried to counter in the fourth, getting a Wagner walk and Yough single with two outs, but Garlin stranded both runners to keep things knotted up.
DuBois struck an inning later to regain the lead, though.
Beith led off the fifth with a single to right and quickly took second on a wild pitch. Mont Alto then flashed some leather as second baseman Kyle McKeon made a diving catch running out in shallow right field on a ball hit by Grant Lillard.
Bryce Dobson followed with a single that put runners on the corners for Lehman, who hit a grounder to short but hustled down the line to just beat out a potential inning-ending double play. That proved to be the difference in the game, as Beith scored on that play to put DuBois back on top 2-1.
Boland made that lead stand up from there.
He stranded a runner at second in the fifth before his defense came up huge in the final two innings.
Mont Alto’s Gavin Kissel legged out an infield single with one out in the sixth, but DuBois shortstop Bodtorf promptly started a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play on a ball hit by Tyler Moreland.
Elensky then made an even bigger play to open the bottom of the seventh. He had just been moved from second to third for the final inning when he dove to his right and snagged a sharp grounder hit by Nathanial Smith that was destined for the left-field corner. Elensky then hopped to his feet and threw out Smith.
Boland then got McKeon to fly out to right but walked the always dangerous Pine with two outs. Pine, who leads the PSUAC with 31 steals this season, then took off for second looking to get into scoring position as the tying run.
However, that decision didn’t pay off this time as DuBois catcher Lillard gunned down Pine to end the game and put an exclamation point on a big day for DuBois and its fans.
“Garlin vs. Boland ... that matchup has been the last couple years, and tip your cap to them (Mont Alto),” said PSU DuBois coach Tom Calliari. “They are a great team, and Garlin pitched well enough to win. We just made one more play than they did, and Boland deserved every second of what he did today.
“That’s the best he’s pitched all year. We have limited him some innings, so he was fresh, and he stepped up. It was all Taylor in that game. The defense made some big plays behind him too.
“Jared Pine is the best base stealer in conference history, and the conference player of the year. He deserves every accolade he gets and is one heck of a player. We threw over a couple times just to get that couple extra half a step because we knew he was going, and Grant threw him out. He (Lillard) has been great for us all year and a heck of player for a freshman. It was awesome.
“Elensky’s play, Grant’s play (both in 7th) ... defense and pitching wins championships, and we’ll try to grind out a run with that.”
The showdown with Mont Alto was made possible by DuBois pulling out its wild 17-10 win against Fayette in the opening game Saturday at Showers Field.
The teams combined for 29 hits and scored four or more runs in five different half innings, which was a stark contrast from Game 2.
DuBois jumped on the board first with a 5-run bottom of the second as it batted around. And, it did all that damage with two outs.
Lehman, who hit a single with one out, scored the first run on a wild pitch before Bodtorf ripped a 2-run triple to right. Back-to-back RBI singles by Beith and Lillard quickly made it 5-0.
Fayette answered right back in the third with five runs of its own against DuBois starter Connor Cherry.
Johnny Iannou put Fayette on the board on a solo homer to left with one out, while teammate AJ Segarra later blasted a grand slam to left with two outs to even things at 5-5.
DuBois countered with a big 6-run bottom of the third to regain the lead at 11-6.
Lehman was in the middle of things again as he led off the frame with a walk. Brandon Sicheri followed with a walk before Tylor Herzing put down a sac bunt. Fayette tried to get Lehman at third but no one was covering the bag and an errant throw allowed Lehman to score.
Alex Gavlock followed with a RBI single, while Bodtorf plated two more runs with a single of his own. Lillard later plated a run on a groundout, with Dobson capping the big inning with a sac fly to left.
Fayette got a run back in the fourth on a solo homer to left by Andrew Despot but quickly saw its deficit grow as DuBois scored five more times in the bottom of the fourth to take a 10-run lead at 16-6.
DuBois scored a run on an error in the frame, with the big blow being a 3-run triple to left by Lillard. Dobson followed with a run-scoring single to make it a 10-run game.
DuBois then turned to Zack Tiracorda on the mound, as he relieved Cherry.
Fayette didn’t go away quietly though and put together a 4-run fifth to get back into the game at 16-10.
Despot blasted a 3-run homer in the inning, Fayette’s fourth long ball of the game, as the visitors gave themselves some life.
However, Tiracorda kept Fayette off the board from there — working out of bases-loaded situation with no outs in the sixth to keep it a 6-run game.
DuBois tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a Dobson RBI single to make it 17-10 before Tiracorda finished off the win. He earned a save after tossing the final three innings. Tiracorda allowed four runs, all earned, on seven hits while striking out two.
Cherry got the win, giving up six runs, all earned, on six hits in four innings of work. He struck out six and walked a pair.
Offensively, Lillard led the way for DuBois going 3-for-5 with five RBIs while finishing a homer shy of the cycle.
Sicheri was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, while Bodtorf finished 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Beith, Dobson and Lehman also had two hits each, with Dobson smacking a double and driving in three.
“That first game was a slugfest, and you don’t like it like that,” said Calliari. “It’s just what it is and we were able to pull out a win in that one.”
DuBois will play Brandywine next Sunday at 2 p.m. at Medlar Field. The winner will play for the PSUAC title on Monday (May 8) at Medlar Field at 12 p.m. DuBois and Brandywine didn’t play in the regular season as no division cross-over games were held.
“Brandywine is a good club and beat Mont Alto twice this year already,” said Calliari. “It’s going to be a great game and should be fun. We’re ready and playing really well right now. I think we’re ready for it.”
Mont Alto will battle PSU York (East No. 2) in an elimination game prior to that at 11 a.m. The winner of that tame will battle loser of the DuBois-Brandywine contest at 5 p.m. to see who will also play for the title.
PENN STATE DUBOIS 17,
PENN STATE FAYETTE 10
Score by Innings
Fayette 005 140 0 — 10
DuBois 056 501 x — 17
PSU Fayette—10
Dylan Bohna cf 5110, Ethan Rendulic 2b 4010, Sawyer D’Andrea c 3130, Cade Warrick 1b 3200, AJ Segarra dh 4224, Jorge Palmas p 0000, Noah Matthews p 0000, Josh Burns 3b 4010, Kyle Ridley lf 4101, Andrew Despot ss 4224, Johnny Iannou rf 4131. Totals: 35-10-13-10.
PSU DuBois —17
Colby Bodtorf ss 5224, Brett Beith cf 3321, Nicholas Cagliola pr 0100,Grant Lillard c 5035, Bryce Dobson rf 3023, Austin Mitchell cr-rf 0100, Tyler Yough 3b 4000, Logan Wagner ph 1000, Kyle Elensky 3b 0000, Cory Lehman 1b 3220, Brandon Sicheri lf 3230, Tylor Herzing dh 2310, Connor Cherry p 0000, Zack Tiracorda p 0000, Alex Gavlock 2b 2300, Tanner LaBenne ph 1011. Totals: 32-17-16-14.
Errors: Fayette 2, DuBois 1. LOB: Fayette 6, DuBois 7. 2B: Lillard, Dobson. 3B: Bodtorf, Lillard. HR: Segarra, Despot 2, Iannou. SF: Dobson. SAC: Herzing. HBP: Herzing (by Palmas). SB: Bodtorf, Herzing, Gavlock.
Pitching
Fayette: Jorge Palmas-3+ IP, 12 H, 12 R, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Noah Matthews-3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Connor Cherry-4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Zack Tiracorda-3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Cherry. Losing picher Palmas. Save: Tiracorda.
PENN STATE DUBOIS 2,
PENN STATE MONT ALTO 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 010 010 0 — 2
Mont Alto 001 000 0 — 1
PSU DuBois—2
Colby Bodtorf ss 4000, Brett Beith cf 4110, Grant Lillard c 3000, Bryce Dobson rf 3010, Austin Mitchell rf 1000, Cory Lehman 1b 2101 Kyle Elensky 2b-3b 3010, Brandon Sicheri lf 3000, Logan Wagner dh 0000, Cole Knable pr 0000, Tanner LaBenne ph 1000, Taylor Boland p 0000, Tyler Yough 3b 1011, Alex Gavlock 2b 0000. Totals: 25-2-4-2.
PSU Mont Alto—1
Jared Pine ss 3110, Brady Bigler cf 1010, Caiden Smith rf 2000, Jonathan Lentvorsky ph-rf 1000, Jarrett Goodyear 1b 3011, Blake Orndorff dh 2000, Zach Garlin p 0000, Trystan Housman p 0000, Gavin Kissel lf 3010, Tyler Moreland 3b 3000, Nathanial Smith c 2010, Kyle Nolan cr 0000, Matthew Boyer c 0000, Kyle McKeon 2b 3000. Totals: 23-1-5-1.
Errors: DuBois 1, Mont Alto 0. LOB: DuBois 8, Mont Alto 6. DP: DuBois 1, Mont Alto 0. HBP: Yough (2 by Garlin); Bigler (by Boland), Smith (by Boland). SB: Bigler. CS: Pine (by Lillard).
Pitching
DuBois: Taylor Boland-7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, 2 HB.
Mont Alto: Zach Garlin-6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 2 HB; Trystan Housman-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pitcher: Garlin.