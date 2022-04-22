BUTLER — A late-night contest Wednesday night resulted in a 19-6 victory in eight innings for the Penn State DuBois baseball team over Penn State Greater Allegheny at Pullman Park in Butler.
Trailing 4-1 heading into to the top of the third, PSU DuBois scored eight runs in the inning to take a 9-4 lead and a lead they wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the night.
DuBois had 15 hits as Cory Lehman and Colby Bodtorf had three each, as Bodtorf was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and was a homer short of the cycle. Tyler Yough and Cole Breon picked up doubles as the remaining 11 hits were singles.
Bryce Dobson and Brett Beith drew bases loaded walks in the eight-run third inning as that tied things up at 4-4. Thayne Morgan’s two-RBI single gave DuBois a 6-4 lead and a Bodorf triple quickly made it 8-4. Dan Stauffer hit a sac fly to make it 9-4.
After Greater Allegheny got four runs off of DuBois starting pitcher Braiden Blair, DuBois turned to Connor Cherry — who ended up getting the win. Cherry threw four and two-thirds innings and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out six as DuBois had an 11-4 lead after Cherry left the game.
While not scoring anything in the fourth, Stauffer had the team’s next RBI as it was another sac fly that brought home Morgan for the 10-4 lead. Bodtorf later scored on a wild pitch in the inning to make it 11-4.
Greater Allegheny made it 11-5 on a Calvin Alexander sac fly but DuBois stretched the lead to nine in the top of the seventh as Breon drew a bases loaded walk to make it 12-5 and pinch hitter Gavin Zoelle hit a two-RBI single.
A Zach Wilson RBI single by Greater Allegheny cut the DuBois lead to eight in the bottom of the seventh, but Cole Slaughenhoup answered in the top of the eighth with an RBI single to make it 15-6.
Breon hit a two-RBI double to put the lead into double-digits at 17-6. Nick Cagliola and Breon later scored in the inning to make it 19-6 — and Morgan Bell held Greater Allegheny hitless in the bottom of the eight for DuBois to take the 19-6 victory via the mercy rule.
With the win, Penn State DuBois moves to 18-10 on the season and 11-1 in conference play. It’s also the sixth win in a row for DuBois as they’ll be back out on the diamond tonight as they host Penn State Fayette at 6 p.m.