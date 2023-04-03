DUBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team got off to a rough start to conference play, losing its first four games — all to defending PSUAC champion PSU Mont Alto early last week.
However, DuBois finally got in the win column in a PSUAC play Sunday afternoon with a wild 13-11 slugfest against Penn State Fayette in the second game of a doubleheader at Showers Field.
The win salvaged a doubleheader split and saw DuBois avoid a disastrous third twin-bill sweep to start the season — especially when you consider it appeared head to a victory in Game 1 up 3-1 before losing 11-7.
DuBois was the team that rallied in the second game, albeit from a much larger 11-23 deficit to capture what could be a defining victory for the team moving forward.
DuBois spoiled a strong outing by starter Zack Tiracorda in the opener, as the freshman righty and Fayette’s AJ Segarra duked it out in an old fashion pitchers’ duel through six innings.
Fayette out hit DuBois 7-5 in those first six innings, but it was the home team that took a 3-1 lead to the seventh as DuBois was the team that manufactured a couple runs while playing strong defense behind its pitcher.
Things abruptly changed in the top of the seventh, as the wheels came off for DuBois in what proved to be a 10-run inning for Fayette.
Tiracorda started the seventh and walked Johnnt Iannou to open the frame. That walk, Tiracorda’s first of the day, spelled the end for him as Cole Knable came on in relief. Tiracorda wound up allowing two runs, both earned, on seven hits while striking out two and one walk in a no-decision.
Dylan Bohna greeted Knable with a single to put two runners on before the turning point of the inning happened a batter later. Knable got Braeden McKnight to hit a sharp grounder to second, but DuBois’ Kyle Elensky bobbled what looked to be a sure-fire double play ball.
Instead of having two out and a runner at third in a 3-1 game, Fayette found itself with the bases loaded and none gone. And, the visitors made DuBois pay in a big way for that miscue, which opened the door for a huge inning.
Andrew Despot followed with a RBI single to left, which ended Knable’s day without him retiring a batter. DuBois then turned to starting left fielder Brandon Sicheri on the mound, but the senior lefty struggled to find the strike zone.
Sicheri hit the first two batters he faced to force in runs, then later walked two guys to force home two more runs. In between, DuBois did cut down a Fayette runner at the plate for the first out, but Kyle Ridley also ripped a 2-run single to left.
All told, all six batters Sicheri faced came in to score, with four of those runs being earned, before he gave way to Elensky. The freshman righty gave up another run on two hits while walking one before finally getting DuBois out of the inning when he caught a sky high popup near the first base line.
That offensive outburst turned a 2-run deficit into an 8-run lead (11-3) for Fayette, but PSU DuBois didn’t go away quietly in the bottom half of the seventh.
Instead, DuBois put together a big inning of its own and scored four runs to make things interesting.
Grant Lillard got things started in the bottom of the seventh with a single with one out. Brett Beith then extended the inning when he drew a two-out walk before Bryce Dobson belted a 2-run triple to left-center.
Pinch-hitter Logan Wagner kept things going with a single that plated Beith before Herzing hammered a triple of his own into the right field corner to make it 11-7.
Elensky followed with a walk to put runners on the corners and roll over the DuBois lineup, but Fayette reliever McKnight got Colby Bodtorf to fly out to center to end the game. McKnight allowed four runs, all earned, on four hits and two walks in an inning of work.
Fayette’s huge top of the seventh made a winner of Segarra, who tossed the first six innings and gave up three runs, all earned, on five hits. He struck out three and walked six.
Tiracorda worked around a double by Despott with one out in the top of the first before his offense got him the lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Sicheri drew a walk with one out, stole second and later scored on a clutch two-out single by Beith. Sicheri later helped manufacture DuBois’ second and third runs.
In the third, Sicheri drew a leadoff walk, stole second and went to third on a ground before sprinting home on a Cory Lehman sacrifice fly to right.
Two innings later in the fifth, Sicheri drew his third walk of the game with two away. He promptly stole second before going to third on a Lilliard single. Courtesy runner Austin Michell then took off for second, causing Segarra to balk. That call allowed Sicheri to score to make it 3-0.
DuBois looked to be in control of things at that point, although Fayette did manage to push a run across in the sixth against Tiracorda. The visitors strung together three singles in a row with two outs, with a base hit by Josh Burns scoring Cade Warrick to make it 3-1.
DuBois missed a chance to possibly get that run back in the bottom of the sixth.
Beith led off the inning with single and quickly swiped second. However, he was then picked off by Segarra for the first out. Dobson smacked a single to left a couple pitches later. Dobson, Beith and Lilliard all had two hits on the day for for PSU DuBois.
Unfortunately for DuBois, a win wasn’t in the cards in the opener as Fayette put together its huge top of the seventh to steak a win.
Fayette carried that momentum into game 2, where pitching kind of went out the window for both sides at times. The visitors looked to be in complete control after an 8-spot in the top of the second gave them an 11-2 lead.
However, PSU DuBois got back into the game with a big 6-run bottom of the fourth to make it an 11-8 contest.
DuBois loaded the bases with no outs on a Tanner LaBenne double and walks by Beith and Wagner. Two more walks to Bodtorf and Sicheri forced in runs before Lillard singled in another to make it 11-5.
Dobson then lined into a double play that could have derailed the inning any farther, but DuBois kept things going as Lehman reached an error that allowed two runs to score. Tyler Young then capped the frame with a RBI double to pull DuBois back within three at 11-8.
Meanwhile, DuBois reliever Ezeck Olinger was doing his part in keeping Fayette off the board after its fast start. The sophomore righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three and walking three.
DuBois made a winner out of Olinger when it scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to complete the improbable comeback.
DuBois again loaded the bases with no outs, this time on a Sicheri walk and singles from Lillard and Dobson. Lehman then plated Sicheri on a sac fly before Yough singled to reload the bases.
LaBenne was then hit by a pitch to force in a run before a Beith walk did the same to even the score at 11. Elensky was then hit by a pitch himself, which brought home Yough to put DuBois up 12-11 before a Sicheri walk scored LaBenne to make it 13-11.
That bottom of the sixth, with the walks and hit batsmen, was very similar to Fayette’s top of the seventh in game one that propelled it to victory.
Lillard and Yough each went 2-for-3 in Game 2, with Lillard knocking in two runs and Yough one. Lehman also had two RBIs.
Penn State DuBois is now 1-4 in the PSUAC and 5-11 overall, while Fayette dropped to 4-2 in conference and 9-14 overall.
The teams wrap up the home-and home series today with a doubleheader at Fayette.
Game 1
PSU Fayette 11, PSU DuBos 7
Score by Innings
Fayette 000 001 (10) — 11
DuBois 101 010 4 — 7
PSU Fayette—11
Braedon McKnight dh-p 4201, AJ Segarra p 0000, Andrew Despot ss 5022, Sawyer D’Andrea c 4012, Conner Vig cr 0100, Cole Warrick 1b 4221, Ethan Rendulic 2b 4110, Josh Burns 3b 3121, Kyle Ridley lf 4112, Johnny Iannou rf 2201, Dylan Bohna cf 4131. Totals: 34-11-12-11.
PSU DuBois—7
Colby Bodtorf ss 5000, Brandon Sicheri lf-p-lf 1300, Grant Lillard c 3001, Cory Lehman 1b 3001, Brett Beith cf 3121, Bryce Dobson rf 4122, Austin Mitchell cr-rf 0000, Hayden Vaughn dh 3000, Logan Wagner ph 111, Zack Tiracorda p 0000, Cole Knable p 0000, Nicholas Cagliola lf 0000, Cole Breon 2b 0000, Tylor Herzing 3b 3011, Jeff Romano ph 0000, Kyle Elensky 2b-p 2010, Tanner LaBenne ph 0000. Totals: 27-7-9-6.
Errors: Fayette 0, DuBois 2. LOB: Fayette 8, DuBois 9. 2B: Despot. 3B: Dobson, Herzing. SF: Lehman. HBP: D’Andrea (by Sicheri), Warrick (by Sicheri). SB: Vig; Sicheri 3, Beith. PO: Beith (by Segarra).
Pitching
Fayette: AJ Segarra-6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO; Braeden McKnight-1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Aaron Tiracorda-6+ IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Cole Knable-0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Brandon Siceri-1/3 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB; Kyle Elensky-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Segarra. Losing pitcher: Knable.