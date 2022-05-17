DUBOIS — Three-time defending USCAA baseball national champion Penn State DuBois opened the Small College World Series with a strong 10-3 victory against Southern Maine Community College Monday night at Showers Field.
Rain played havoc with the schedule all day for both the baseball and softball World Series tournaments, including delaying the Penn State DuBois game for 40 minutes in the bottom of the fifth inning.
That stoppage only prolonged the inevitable as the Nittany Lions came back after the delay and finished off the Seawolves.
DuBois got another strong day on the mound, as a quartet of pitchers combined on a three-hitter. Two of Southern Maine’s runs came on solo homers.
Staff ace Taylor Boland got the start and tossed three innings before being pulled as PSU DuBois built a commanding 10-2 lead after three. Boland, who threw just 36 pitches, allowed the two earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking one.
Cole Knable earned the win in relief as he threw a scoreless fourth, working around a walk and single to open the frame.
From there, lefty Braden Blair tossed the fifth and sixth innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit. He struck out tow and walked a pair. Jeff Romano worked a 1-2-3 seventh, striking out two, to finish off the victory.
That quartet was backed by an offense that did all its damage in the second and third innings, as DuBois scored all 10 of its runs on seven hits in those two frames. The Lions didn’t have a hit in the other four innings it batted.
And, it was the bottom half of the order that did most of that damage.
“The game plan going in was to have Taylor (Boland) on a strict pitch count with something in mind where if we can jump on them and get a bunch of runs we can get him out of there to bring him back,” said PSU coach Tom Callliari. “I could have burned him up, but we didn’t. It’s just like throwing a long bullpen and he gets a day off.
“It worked out pretty well were we didn’t burn any arms and got through the game with everyone still available. We just got on top of them early, and I think we just needed to get some confidence (coming off PSUAC final losses).
“Being here helps too, and any team plays better at home. Hopefully the fans come out (tonight) and we get a big crowd. We’re going to need a lot of help. We’re the No. 1 ranked team in the country in this association, abut if we can get all the community support, that would be awesome.”
Eighth-seeded Southern Maine, which rallied to beat Mid Atlantic Christian, 8-6, earlier in the day, jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first when Justin Colon belted a homer to right-center with one out.
Seawolves starter Liam Jann then enjoyed a quick bottom of the first as his defense turned an inning-ending double play as he faced just three hitters after a leadoff walk.
Boland then worked around a walk and single by Michael O’Brien with two outs in the second before DuBois seized control of the game with a five-run bottom of the second.
Tanner LaBenne, fresh off winning the Home Run Derby during opening night ceremonies Sunday, jump-started the inning with a single to left-center. Trevor Hanna followed with a double down the left-field line before both runners scored on a Brandon Sicheri double to right-center.
Brett Beith made it four hits in a row with a single to center. Sicheri scored when the ball was bobbled in the outfield. Thayne Morgan continued the hit parade with a single of his own to put runners on the corners with no outs.
Colby Bodtorf and Dan Stauffer then capped the big inning with back-to-back sacrifice flies to make it a 5-1 game. Stauffer was actually robbed of a hit, as centerfielder Gabriel Rivera made a diving catch that Morgan tagged and scored on.
Southern Maine got a run back in the third when Anthony Sayers hammered a two-out solo homer to left to get the Seawolves back within three at 5-2.
DuBois promptly broke the game wide open in the bottom of the third, though, capitalizing on a big error.
Reliever Ronin Tachibana looked to be in good shape, as he retired two of the first three batters, but he then walked Sicheri and hit Beith to load the bases.
Morgan then reached on a two-out error that allowed LaBenne to score and opened the door for the top-seeded Nittany Lions. And, they capitalized as Bodtorf promptly ripped a three-run double off the wall in right-center.
Stauffer once again capped the inning, this time with a single to center to plate Bodtorf to make it 10-2.
Knable then took over on the mound, but found himself in trouble quickly as he walked leadoff hitter Sam Keblinsky and Matthew Tufts singled. However, he got O’Brien to hit into a 6-4-3 double play before first baseman Cory Lehman hauled in a foul popup to clean up the inning.
DuBois went quietly in the fourth before Southern Maine got back on the board in the fifth.
Derek Hoh led off the inning with single and went to third when Colon reached on an error. Hoh later scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Andrew Martin. The Seawolves only mustered the one run, though, as Blair helped himself by picking off Colon at third to end the inning.
A thunderstorm then moved through the DuBois area with one out in the bottom of the fifth, delaying the game 40 minutes. When played resumed, both teas’ pitchers made quick work of the opposition as the Lions advanced in the winners’ bracket with the 10-3 victory.
Penn State DuBois will now play Miami-Hamilton at 6:30 p.m. today at Showers Field. The fourth-seeded Harriers captured a 12-2, 6-inning mercy rule victory against Apprentice School late Monday night at Stern Field.
Southern Maine plays a losers’ bracket game at Stern Field at 4 p.m. against the winner of a Tuesday morning elimination game between No. 6 D’Youville and No. 7 Bucks County Community College.
Stauffer led a quartet of Penn State DuBois players who were named USCAA All-Americans on Sunday. Stauffer and Boland each earned First Team honors, while Lehman was a Second Team selection. Hanna was an Honorable Mention.
Stauffer and Hanna also made the USCAA All-Academic Team along with Morgan, Cole Breon, Luke Salvo, Dylan Treaster and Tyler Yough.
PENN STATE DUBOIS 10,
SOUTHER MAINE CC 3
Score by Innings
Southern Maine 101 010 0 — 3
PSU DuBois 055 000 x — 10
Southern Maine—3
Derek Hoh 3b 4110, Justin Colon ss 4111, Anthony Sayers rf 3111, Cameron Cousins 1b 4010, Andrew Martin lf 3001, Sam Keblinsky 2b 2000, Matthew Tufts dh 2010, Lian Jann p 0000, Ronin Tachibana p 0000, Emerson Tucholski p 0000, Michael O’Brien c 3010, Gabriel Rivera cf 2000. Totals: 27-3-5-3.
PSU DuBois—10
Dan Stauffer c-1b 1012, Dylan Treaster 1b 0000, Cory Lehman 1b-c 4000, Tyler Yough 3b 4000, Cole Breon cr-2b 0000, Tabber LaBenne dh 2210, Taylor Boland p 0000, Cole Knable p 0000, Braden Blair p 0000, Jeff Romano p 0000, Trevor Hanna 2b-3b 3110, Brandon Sicheri lf 1212, Logan Wagner ph 1000, Brett Beith cf 1210, Gavin Noelle ph 1000, Thayne Morgan rf 3210, Colby Bodtorf ss 1114, Nicholas Cagliola ph 1000. Totals: 23-10-7-8.
Errors: Souther Maine 3, DuBois 2. LOB: Southern Maine 7, DuBois 2. DP: Southern Maine 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Hanna, Sicheri, Bodtorf. HR: Colon, Sayers. SF: Stauffer, Bodtorf. HBP: Beith (by Tachibana). SB: Morgan. CS: Yough (by O’Brien). PO: colon (by Blair).
Pitching
Southern Maine: Liam Jann-2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Ronin Tachibana-2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Emerson Tucholski-3 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Taylor Boland-3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Cole Knable-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO; Braden Blair-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Jeff Romano-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Knable. Losing pitcher: Jann.