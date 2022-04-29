DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball teams wrapped up its regular season on Tuesday with a convincing 17-4 win over Clarion University in a non-conference game and now looks for its fourth Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference title in a row.
That win gave DuBois an overall record of 22-10 as they were 14-1 in the PSUAC.
The 14-1 record then gives them the No. 1 seed in the West for the PSUAC tournament that starts on Saturday — as it’s a six-team tournament with the top three each from the East and the West.
Along with DuBois out of the West, Mont Alto has the No. 2 seed and Fayette took the No. 3 seed.
The East has its top seed in Schuylkill, followed by York at No. 2 and Brandywine at No. 3.
DuBois heads into the tournament having won the PSUAC title in 2018, 2019 and 2021 — with the 2020 tournament canceled due to COVID-19.
Games one and two of the PSUAC tournament are play-in games, with the winner of each moving on to the double-elimination portion of the tournament. The East has Brandywine and York playing today at 12:30 p.m. at Hamburg High School, with the winner of that game playing Schuylkill at 3 p.m., also at Hamburg High School.
DuBois will then await the winner of the Fayette/Mont Alto game on Saturday, which will start at 12:30 p.m. and take place at Showers Field in DuBois. That game will take place at 3 p.m.
After the games today and Saturday, all four teams will get a break until Sunday, May 8 as the tournament continues at Showers Field to determine the champion, with an elimination game at 11 a.m., a winner vs. winner game at 1:45 p.m. and another elimination game at 4:30 p.m.
This year’s PSUAC title game will not be at Showers Field, but rather Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in State College on Monday, May 9 with the championship game slated for noon and the if-necessary game at 2:45 p.m.
After starting out the season 2-6 with those games taking place in a four-day span in Myrtle Beach, S.C. from March 5-8, DuBois went 20-4 the rest of the way and 14-1 in conference play — including winners of its last 10 games.
Offensively, the team was led by senior Dan Stauffer, who batted .441 and had 41 hits in 93 at-bats. Stauffer also had nine home runs, setting a new PSU DuBois record, nine doubles, one triple and 30 RBIs.
Junior Cory Lehman was second on the team with 32 hits (.352 BA), followed by junior Tyler Yough and freshman Colby Bodtorf getting 29 each with averages of .408 and .358, respectively. Logan Wagner had just 43 at-bats but had 19 hits for a .442 average while Brett Beith was second on the team in RBIs with 29.
On the mound, sophomore Taylor Boland was DuBois’ go-to pitcher this year. In eight starts, Boland was undefeated with a 6-0 record. In 41 innings of work, he allowed 32 hits and 17 runs (16 earned) while striking out 34 with an earned run average of 3.51. The senior duo of Nolan Walters and Trevor Hanna also went 4-0 with Hanna second in ERA among regular starters with 3.86.
Freshman Cole Knable appeared on the mound in the most games for DuBois with 14 appearances, as he threw 14 and 2/3 innings compiling at 3.08 ERA and striking out 15.