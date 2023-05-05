The Penn State University Athletic Conference announced its All-Conference teams for baseball and softball on Thursday, and Penn State DuBois landed four First Team selections while having a combined eight players honored overall.
On the baseball side, PSU DuBois had three West Division First Teamers in freshman catcher Grant Lillard, sophomore shortstop Colby Bodtorf and junior outfielder Brett Beith.
Lillard took over the reins behind the plate this season and has been a hitting machine for DuBois. He leads the teams in hits (43), average (.394) and triples (3) while ranking third in RBIs (29) and fourth in runs scored (25).
He also has only struck out eight times in 109 official at-bats and threw out five of 12 would-be base stealers.
Despite those gaudy numbers, and the fact he earned First Team catcher honors, Lillard was not named the West Division Rookie of the Year. That award was shared by Fayette’s Ethan Rendulic and Greater Allegheny’s Duston Strom.
Rendulic was an Honorable Mention All-Conference pick as a utility player, while Strom was a First Team infielder.
Like Lillard Bodtorf and Beith are other players who make their presence felt at the plate as well as in the field.
Bodtorf currently sports a .376 average (35-for-93) with eight doubles, 17 RBIs and 28 runs scored (2nd on team). Defensively, Bodtrof has just three errors in 98 chances (.969 fielding percentage) and played a role in 11 double plays. He has recorded 57 assists and 38 putouts.
As for Beith, he leads the team in RBIs (31) and stolen bases (24) and ranks second behind Lillard in hits (39) and average (.379). He also has eight doubles, two triples and 26 runs, which is third most on the squad.
Beith also plays a strong center field, where he has recorded 54 putouts and has two assists.
DuBois had a fourth player honored on the baseball All-Conference Team as sophomore Connor Cherry was an Honorable Mention pick as a pitcher. Cherry is 5-1 with a 2.89 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 14 walks in 37 1/3 innings of work.
Junior James Spengler was DuBois’ John Fritz Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Mont Alto swept the other West Division major awards this year.
Jared Pine was named the West Player of the Year, while Trystan Housman was the Pitcher of the Year. Shawn Kissel took home Coach of the year honors.
On the softball side, Penn State DuBois had one First Team selection in Abby Pentz, a sophomore outfielder.
Pentz led the team with 28 hits while posting a .378 average to go along with six doubles, 16 RBIs and 20 runs scored. She also stole a team-high 16 bases and had five outfield assists and 20 putouts.
Sophomore pitcher Kelsey Stuart earned Honorable Mention honors after posting a 5-6 record with a 3.44 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 59 innings of work. She also hit .371 (26-for-70) with four doubles, two triples and 19 RBIs.
Freshman Emma Suplizion was the team’s John Fritz Sportsmanship Award recipient.