DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team bested PSU Brandywine, 2-0, in a good, old-fashion pitchers’ duel Sunday afternoon at Showers Field to reach the championship game of the PSUAC Tournament as the undefeated squad.
DuBois’ Taylor Boland and Dan Stauffer combined on a one-hit shutout as they outdueled Brandywine’s Connor Thompson, who went the distance for the visitors.
Thompson allowed six hits in a hard-luck loss, with the duo of Tanner LaBenne and Trevor Hanna being the heroes a the plate for DuBois.
LaBenne was inserted into the lineup as the designated hitter, and he delivered by going 2-for-2 with a double and walk. Both DuBois runs also came from his spot. LaBenne scored the only run his team needed in the fourth, while pinch runner Bryce Dobson doubled that lead when he scored in the fifth.
Boland took a no-hitter into the sixth before Brandywine’s Shaun Webb broke it up with a leadoff single. Boland worked around the hit and eventually was pulled after a one-out walk in the seventh. The righty allowed the one hit while striking out four and walking three.
Stauffer relieved Boland after that one-out walk in the seventh and promptly struck Toby Skeans and Hayden Altimari to end the game. The win put DuBois to the championship game, which will be played today at 3:30 p.m. at Medlar Field on the Penn State main campus in State College for the first time since DuBois joined the conference. An if-necessary title game would follow.
“What can you say about Taylor Boland,” said PSU DuBois coach Tom Calliari. “He’s undefeated on the year and no hit them through five. He didn’t have his best stuff today, but he was able to keep the ball down and give us a chance. But, our defense allows him to throw strikes and we made some nice plays (behind him).
“Hat’s off to them (Brandywine) and their pitcher. I was not feeling easy about the third inning. The second time around he got into a rhythm and we couldn’t get any baserunners on. I was a little uneasy from the third inning on.
“But, we found a way and Tanner LaBenne came up big. With out scouting report we went with him (at DH). He’s lost 60 pounds and got himself into great shape, and the biggest thing about Tanner is he deserves everything he gets. That kid has been through so much, and people have no idea. I’m just happy for him.”
Brandywine’s Cam Baughman reached on an error to open the game, but he was quickly erased when Evan Abegg hit into a 4-6-3 double play. Boland settled in from there and allowed just two runners in the second through fourth innings.
Toby Skeans drew a two-out walked in the second but never left first, while Max Tavarez was hit by a pitch to open the third. However, courtesy runner Dalton palmer was stranded at second.
Thompson matched those zeros put up by Boland through three, working out of an early jam in the bottom of the first.
DuBois’ Cory Lehman ripped a double with one out and took third on a groundout before LaBenne walked to put runners on the corners. However, Thompson stopped the rally there as he a got a grounder to get out of the inning.
The Brandywine defense then turned an inning-ending 4-3 double play in the third with Stauffer on the move from first after walking.
DuBois finally cracked Thompson in the bottom of the fourth.
The Branydwine right struck out Tyler Yough to open the inning, but LaBenne followed with a single to left. Brandon Sicheri then hit a shot to right-center that LaBenne appeared to think was out. The ball hit the screen in right-center as LaBenne hustled to third. Sicheri ha to hold at first with a long single before taking second base.
Hanna then hit a flay ball down the left field line that floated over towards the bleachers. Brandywine’s Tyler Brooks reached over the short fence to make the catch, but LaBenne was able to tag and beat the throw home to make it 1-0.
Brandywine tried to answer in the top of the fifth, as Skeans drew a leadoff walk. We advanced to second on a balk call before Boland struck out Hayden Altimari.
Skeans then tried to steal third but over slid the bag and was called out as DuBois’ Yough kept the tag on him as he did. Boland promptly ended the inning with another strikeout.
Thompson worked around a Colby Bodtorf on-out single in the bottom of the fifth to keep it a 1-0 game.
Boland then saw his no-hit big end in the sixth as Shawn Webb smacked a single to right for Brandywine’s first hit. Boland was called for another balk (for not pausing) but the righty recorded three straight outs to leave Webb standing at the second.
The DuBois offense then got him a little insurance during what proved to be a somewhat odd bottom of the sixth.
It all started with one out when LaBenne hammered a Thompson pitch to right that looked like might be a home run. The wind was blowing in and kept it in the park as LaBenne reached second for a double.
That’s when things got interesting as Brandywine claimed DuBois first base coach Garrett Brown had high-fived LaBenne as he rounded first thinking it was a homer and that the runner should be.
LaBenne was initially ruled safe, then Brandywine lodged a protest and umpires went to get a rulebook. When they turned, LaBenne was once again ruled safe.
After that lengthy delay, Thompson got Brandon Sicheri to fly out for out No. 2, but Hanna came trough again with a clutch single to plate pinch-runner Bryce Dobson to make it a 2-0 game.
Boland and Stauffer then shutdown Brandywine in the seventh to close out the win.
DuBois will now face PSU Mont Alto for the title today at 3:30 p.m. at Medlar Field, which is a much different ballpark than Showers.
“It’s definitely going to be a different experience,” said Calliari. “It will be a different type of ball game not being at home and getting through the awe of being in the stadium where the ball sounds different and looks different with perception of the bigger yard.
‘’We’re obviously in goods shape and in an advantageous situation, but it’s still a ball game and you have to take it one out a time.”
PSU DUBOIS 2,
PSU BRANDYWINE 0
Score by Innings
Brandywine 000 000 0 — 0
DuBois 000 101 x — 2
PSU Brandywine—2
Cam Baughman cf 3000, Evan Abegg 3b 3000, Nick Wright 2b 3000, Tyler Brooks lf 3000, Kyle Oechsle 1b 2000, Toby Skeans ss 1000, Hayden Altimari dh 3000, Connor Thompson p 0000, Max Tavarez c 0000, Shaun Lima ph 1000, Shawn Webb rf 2010. Totals: 21-0-1-0.
PSU DuBois—2
Dan Stauffer c-p 2000, Cory Lehman 1b 3010, Tyler Yough 3b 3000, Tanner LaBenne dh 2120, Bryce Dobson pr 0100, Taylor Boland p 0000, Dylan Treaster 1b 0000, Brandon Sicheri lf 3010, Trevor Hanna 2b 2012, Brett Beith cf 2000, Tylor Herzing ph 1000, Thayne Morgan rf 2000, Colby Bodtorf ss 2010. Totals: 22-2-6-2.
Errors: Brandywine 0, DuBois 1. LOB: Brandywine 4, DuBois 5. DP: Brandywine 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Lehman, LaBenne. SF: Hanna. HBP: Tavarez (by Boland); Stauffer (by Thompson).
Pitching
Brandywine: Connor Thompson-6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Taylor Boland-6 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Dan Stauffer-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pithcer: Thompson. Save: Stauffer.