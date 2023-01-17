DUBOIS — The Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team played with one of the PSUAC’s top squads in PSU Wilkes-Barre for most of the first half Monday night, but a late surge before the break proved to be the difference for the visitors in an 81-62 victory at the Paw Center.
Wilkes-Barre is now 8-1 and a game out of first place in the PSUAC East Division, while the DuBois finds itself in a three-way tie for fourth in the West at 4-6.
However, for the first 15 minutes Monday night the two teams looked to be evenly matched, and that was with two DuBois starters — Beau Verdill Clarion-Limestone) and Carter Lindemuth (Elk County Catholic — missing most of the first half for different reasons.
Verdill found himself in early foul trouble and played just 14 minutes total scoring five points, while Lindemuth was forced to leave the game with what appeared to be a bloody nose/injury. Lindemuth played sparingly in the second half and had two points in five minutes.
DuBois held its own for most of the half without them and actually led 26-23 with 9:37 left in the opening half after Ashton Fortson went 2 of 3 at the free throw line after being fouled on a 3-pointer.
Unfortunately for DuBois, Wilkes-Barre got rolling at that point and ended the half on an 18-2 run to take a 13-point lead (41-28) at the half. Wilkes Barre pushed its lead out to as many as 28 (73-450 with 4:33 to play before DuBois cut the final margin to 19 (81-62).
The first 15 minutes of the game were tightly contested though with the biggest lead for either side being three points. The game turned on a 3-pointer by Wilkes-Barre’s Anthony Picott with 4:49 left in the half though.
That shot sparked a 14-spurt after the visitors had pulled within a point. Allen Ozojie six of those 14 points, throwing down a dunk in the final seconds of the half to put his team up 13 at 41-28.
Ozojie finished with 12 points, while teammate Picott led all scorers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Jaymes Jackson (15) and Tyson Tanner Jr. (11) also reached double figures for Wilkes-Barre.
Jaiquil Johnson led Penn State DuBois with 14 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Ashton Fortson added 10, eight of which came in the first half. Christopher Frontera and DuBois grad Jordin Sommers chipped in eight and seven, respectively, with all their points coming in the second half.
Penn State DuBois (7-11 overall) travels to Penn State Fayette on Wednesday.
PSU DUBOIS 81,
PSU WILKES-BARRE 62
Score by Halves
Wilkes-Barre 41 40 — 81
DuBois 28 34 — 62
PSU Wilkes-Barre—81
Rashod Ballard 3 0-0 7, Anthony Picott 7 0-1 18, Jalen Willis 3 1-3 7, Jaymes Jackson 7 1-3 15, Allen Ozojie 6 0-1 12, Marc Emilie 0 1-3 1, Jeremiah McMillan-Green 1 0-0 2, Teequan Holley 3 0-0 6, Malik Addison 1 0-0 2, Jordan Lewis 0 0-0 0, Tyson Tanner Jr. 3 4-5 11. Totals: 34 7-16 81.
PSU DuBois—62
Jaiquil Johnson 4 4-4 14, Jadon Myers 2 0-0 4, Beau Verdill 2 1-1 5, Carter Lindemuth 1 0-0 2, Guy Anthony 3 0-0 6, Christopher Frontera 3 0-0 8, Ashton Fortson 2 2-3 10, Will Helton 1 0-0 2, Dylan Stull 0 0-0 0, Landon Weeks 0 0-1 0, Jordin Sommers 2 3-5 7, Grant Grimaldi 1 2-4 4, Colin Say 0 0-0 0, Nate Cornelius 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 12-18 62.
Three-pointers: Wilkes-Barre 6 (Ballard, Picott 4, Tanner), DuBois 6 (Johnson 2, Frontera 2, Fortson 2).