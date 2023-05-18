DUBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team has faced and overcome adversity seemingly since the the opening weeks of practice, due in large part to the “family” environment head coach Tom Calliari and his staff have created within the program.
So, it wasn’t a surprise that losing the team’s best all-around player, junior center fielder Brett Beith, to a gruesome hand injury in the top of the first inning Wednesday did little to rattle the Nittany Lions in their quest to reach the championship game of the USCAA Small College World Series.
Beith suffered that injury diving head first into first base while trying to beat out an infield single and was taken directly from the field. The injury and subsequent loss of a player like Beith might cause most teams to lose their focus, particularly in a huge moment like the winners’ bracket finals of the Word Series.
However, the Nittany Lions rallied around Beith, and themselves, and put together their third straight impressive performance to knock off third-seeded Cincinnati-Clermont, 9-3, to reach today’s championship game. Ninth-seeded Penn State DuBois is now one away from capturing his fourth national title in the last five seasons.
DuBois once again got solid pitching from the duo of McClain Welshans and Jeff Romano, but this victory was more about the offense than anything else. The Lions grabbed control of the game with a four-run top of the third and continued to add on from there. All told, Penn State DuBois scored nine runs on 11 hits.
Brandon Sicheri led the Lions attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Sophomore Nicholas Cagliola, who replaced the injured Beith, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Cagliola had played in just 20 of 40 games entering Wednesday and was 5-for-20 on the season.
Colby Bodtorf also posted two hits and had a RBI in the win, while Cory Lehman collected a pair of RBIs without the aide of a hit.
“I think its speaks more about their character,” said Calliari of is team’s run to the national title game. “I think they are a bunch of good players, but I also think it speaks highly of their character.
“We just lost the best player (Beith) on our team today, first inning, first at-bat. It’s devastating, for him especially, and it’s devastating for our guys. But, that tells you what kind of culture we have and family we have. We had nine guys from past teams here last night talking to our guys.
“This is a different culture (from other places), and that stems from our coaches, our administration ... everybody. People who truly want to be successful in school, and I’ll emphasize school, need to take a page out of how we do it. We do it by culture, by leadership and by high-character kids.
“We lose the bets player on our team and maybe the best player in our league and guys just grind it out. Nick Cagliola was awesome today, and we got just enough pitching and swung the bats pretty well. The offense gave us some breathing room today as a staff to figure some things out. And they (pitchers) did just enough because that’s a dang food Clermont team.
“I’m happy with the offense, but I’m more proud of the character of the guys when our best player goes down. We may be in trouble, or we may not, but you cannot replace him.”
Welshans and Clermont starter Calab Wesley each enjoyed 1-2-3 first innings before DuBois made a little noise in the second.
Lehman reached on an error with one out before Sicheri doubled. However, Wesley stranded both runners in scoring position.
Clermont then got a leadoff single from Dylan Thatcher in the bottom half of the second, but a 4-6-4 started by Alex Gavlock helped clean up the inning pretty quick.
Wesley opened the top of the third with a strikeout, but things quickly unraveled for the Cougars’ righty.
Bodtorf and Cagliola jump-started the inning with back-to-back singles before Grant Lillard ripped the third single in a row to chase home Bodtorf with the game’s first run. Dobson was then hit by a pitch to load the bases for Lehman, who forced in a second run with a walk.
Sicheri followed with a big two-run single to left to make it a 4-0. Kyle Elensky then collected the team’s fifth hit of the inning to reload the bases and end Wesley’s day.
Clermont went to Jayden Wilson on the mound, and he promptly got the Cougars out of the jam without any more damage with back-to-back outs.
The Cougars tried to counter in the bottom of the inning as they drew a pair pf walks around a strikeout, but Welshans shut down any thoughts of a rally there with two outs to strand a pair of runners in scoring position.
Clermont finally got to Welshans in the fourth.
Bubba Allen led off the frame with a double and courtesy runner Trey Watson went to third on a fly out to right. Logan Wilson followed with another flyout to right that was deep enough to score Watson.
However, as Watson slide headfirst into home, he pulled up a portion of the turf batter’s box. A delay ensued so workers could fix the lifted turf, and when play resumed Welshans walked Dominic Wilson and gave up a RBI double to Brian Zix that made it 4-2 before walking Bryce Rayner.
That spelled the end for Welshans, as the break seemed to throw him off rhythm. Calliari called on Romano from the pen, and the sophomore righty promptly struck out AJ Gillespie to end the inning with two runners on.
DuBois got those two runs right back in the top of the fifth to push the lead to 6-2.
Lehman led off with a walk, while Sicheri singled to left again. Elensky then bunted the runners over. That brought Tyler Yough to the plate and hit a grounder at Zix at third.
Zix threw home in plenty of time to get Lehman, who ran on contact, but Allen the catcher forgot the bases were loaded and never tagged the Lion after catching the throw with his foot on the plate. Gavlock then plated a second run on a groundout.
Clermont tried to counter in the bottom of the fifth, but Romano worked around a pair of two-out singles.
DuBois then tacked on a run in the sixth when Cagliola reached on a leadoff error and later scored on a Lehman sac fly to right.
The Lions added two more insurance runs in the seventh, as back-to-back doubles by pinch-hitter Tylor Herzing and Yough produced the first run. Gavlock then bunted Yough to third before he came home on a single by Bodtorf to put DuBois up 9-2.
Clermont didn’t go away quietly, however.
Jack Deeds led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to left and scored a batter later when Grant Gillespie doubled to left himself. Romano countered with back-to-back outs before Logan Wilson singled off the middle off Romano’s glove.
That put runners on the corners, but third baseman Elensky ended the game there he hustled in on a slow roller and fired to first for the final out.
Penn State DuBois now waits to see it will play for the championship game.
Clermont drops into the losers’ bracket final today, with the winner of that game battling DuBois for the title.
PENN STATE DUBOIS 9,
UC-CLERMONT 3
Score by Innings
DuBois 004 021 2 — 9
Clermont 000 200 1 — 3
PSU DuBois—9
Colby Bodtorf ss 5121, Brett Beith cf 1000, Nicholas Cagliola lf 4220, Austin Mitchell lf 0000, Grant Lillard c 4111, Bryce Dobson rf 2100, Cory Lehman 1b 1102, Brandon Sicheri lf-cf 4132, Kyle Elensky 3b 2010, Tylor Herzing ph 1110, Tyler Yough dh 4112, McClain Welshans p 0000, Jeff Romano p 0000, Alex Gavlock 2b 2001, Logan Wagner ph 1000. Totals: 31-9-11-9.
UC-Clermont—3
Jack Deeds ss 4110, Grant Gillespie 2b 4011, Bubba Allen c 4010, Trey Watson cr 0100, Dylan Thatcher rf 4020, Logan Wilson dh 2011, Calab Wesley p 0000, Jayden Wilson p 0000, Dominic Wilson lf 3100, Brian Zix 3b 2020, Bryce Rayner 1b 2000, AJ Gillespie cf 2000. Totals: 28-3-9-2.
Errors: DuBois 1, Clermont 2. LOB: DuBois 9, Clermont 8. DP: DuBois 1, Clermont 0. 2B: Sicheri, Herzing, Yough; Deeds, G. Gillespie, Allen, Zix. SF: Lehman; L. Wilson. SAC: Dobson, Elensky, Gavlock. HBP: Lillard (by J. Wilson), Dobson (by Wesley).
Pitching
DuBois: McClain Welshans-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Jeff Romano-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Clermont: Calab Wesley-2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Jayden Wilson-4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Romano. Losing pitcher: Wesley.