UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State DuBois baseball team is now one win away from returning to the top of the mountain in the PSUAC after upsetting East Division regular season champion PSU Brandywine, 4-2, in a thrilling winners’ bracket final Sunday afternoon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on the University Park campus.
It marked DuBois second straight upset victory in the tournament as it also knocked off West Division champ Mont Alto, 2-1, as part of a 2-0 opening day last Sunday in the event. Sunday’s win kind of mirrored that one as DuBois used strong pitching, some big defensive plays and a handful of clutch hits to reach today’s championship game as the lone undefeated team.
And for the second straight big game, DuBois rode the right arm of junior Taylor Boland, who gave his team yet another complete-game effort. He allowed two runs, one earned, on just four hits while striking out eight and walking six on a day when rain factored into play late in the contest.
Boland was backed by offense that collected nine hits off east Division First Team pitcher Connor Thompson.
DuBois struck for two runs on four hits in the top of the first only to see Brandywine battled back to pull even at 2-2 with runs in the first and third. However, DuBois wasn’t going to be denied a return trip to the title game and plated two runs in the sixth to regain the lead for good.
Bryce Dobson led off that decisive sixth with a triple off the wall in center. Cory Lehman followed with a double to right-center to plate Dobson with what proved to be the game-winning run. DuBois added a big insurance run later in the inning when an Alex Gavlock sac fly brought in pinch runner Nicholas Cagliola to make it 4-2.
Lehman proved to be the big hitting star of the day, as he went 3-for-4 with the double and two RBIs.
Boland did the rest from there. He struck out the side around a walk in the sixth, then put himself in a small jam in the seventh as he walked two more batters around a strikeout as the rain started to fall a little more steadily.
Head coach Tom Calliari made a visit to the mound after that second walk and decided to stick with his veteran righty. And, Boland rewarded him for that as he got East Division Player of the year Nick Wright to ground into a fielder’s choice — a play where shortstop Colby Bodtorf made a diving stop in the hole before firing to second for an out.
Cleanup hitter Mike DeGirolamo then lined out to Bodtorf at shortstop to end the game with runners on the corners.
The win not only put DuBois in the driver’s seat as the lone undefeated team, but whoever they play for the championship today would have to win three games in a day to take home the title.
That’s because Sunday night’s consolation game between Brandywine and PSU York, the No. 2 team from the East, was postponed because of weather that moved into the State College area. York eliminated defending conference champ Mont Alto with a 4-2 victory in Sunday’s first game.
Brandywine and York will hit the field at 10 a.m. this morning, with the winner slated to play DuBois for the title at 1 p.m. An “if-necessary” game would follow.
DuBois came out firing on all cylinders against Thompson in the first.
Bodtorf led off the game with a single to center and promptly stole second. Brett Beith then put down a perfect bunt that went for a single and put runners on the corners. Freshman catcher Grant Lillard then continued his strong season with a single to right on a hit and run play to plate Bodtorf to make it 1-0.
Bodtorf helped his own cause buy picking courtesy runner Austin Mitchell off first, but DuBois didn’t let him completely off the hook as Lehman smacked a singe of his own to right for a 2-0 lead.
“That first inning, we played that out a practice the other day,” said Calliari. “And, that’s exactly how it played out. Bodtorf getting on and stealing a bag, laying down a bunt and hitting and running right after that. We played that exact scenario out at practice and it came to fruition today.
“(Bryce) Dobson was locked in today, but Cory Lehman came up with some huge hits. That’s what we expect an un upperclassmen to do, and he came through.”
Brandywine got one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning, thanks in large part to an error.
Cam Baughman led off the inning with a single, then Evan Abegg hit what looked to be a possible double-play ball at third baseman Tyler Yough. However, Yough’s throw to second sailed high as Baughman hustled around to third. He scored on a groundout two batters later, but Boland limited the damage to just the one unearned run.
Boland made quick work of Brandywine in the second, recording a pair of strikeouts before second baseman Kyle Elensky made a diving stop on sharp grounder hit by Ryan Snyder and threw him out at first.
Brandywine pulled even at 2-2 an inning later in the third when Baughman ripped a leadoff triple and came home on a groundout.
Thompson then worked around a leadoff single by Lehman in the fourth, while the DuBois defense made another big play in the bottom half to keep it a tied contest.
After Ryan Brown was caught stealing following single — he thought a walk had occurred on ball three and slowly jogged to second — Brandywine tried to start a rally with a pair of two-out walks.
Snyder the hit a shot to left but was robed for the second at-bat in a row. This time it was Brandon Sicheri with the thievery as he made a diving catch running back towards the wall to end the inning.
DuBois then thought it had taken the lead in the fifth.
Beith led off the inning with a triple to right-center, and Lillard followed with what appeared to be a RBI double just inside the third-base bag. DuBois had already sent a courtesy runner out to replace Lillard at second before umpires conferred and changed the call to a foul ball. Thompson then struck out Lillard to end the inning.
“When gave them a run in the first by throwing one away, and it almost bit us in the rear,” said Calliari. “But, Taylor (Boland) has been our best pitcher for two years. We had to give him the ball, and he stepped up and when things were unraveling he was able to settle back down and fill the strike zone. And, our defense cleaned it up after the first inning and we settled in pretty well.
“Taylor gave us an opportunity to set things up, and we have all of our other pitchers available (for today). We have a lot of guys and a lot of arms and should be in good shape win or lose the first game. We’re going to come out and take care of business and pitch and play defense. That’s what we got to do to win.”
DuBois left no doubt an inning later as it pushed the two runs across in the sixth to come away with the win.
One thing PSU doesn’t have to worry about entering today’s games is if they would be their last of the season. That’s because DuBois was selected to play in yet another USCAA Small College World Series Sunday evening.
Penn State DuBois garnered the No. 9 seed for this year’s 10-team event, which will be held at Showers and Stern Field on May 15-18. DuBois will open World Series play against No. 8 D’Youville University on Monday, May 15 at noon at Stern Field.
The winner of that game will have to play again Monday evening and battle top-seeded Miami-Hamilton at 5:30 p.m. at Showers Field. Miami-Hamilton was the national runner-up a year ago.
Penn State Mont Alto is the No. 4 seed for the World Series.
PSU DUBOIS 4,
PSU BRANDYWINE 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 200 002 0 — 4
Brandywine 101 000 0 — 2
PSU DuBois—4
Colby Bodtorf ss 4110, Brett Beith cf 3120, Grant Lillard c 4011, Bryce Dobson rf 4110, Austin Mitchell cr-rf 0000, Cory Lehman 1b 4132, Nicholas Cagliola pr 0000, Brandon Sicheri lf 1000, Tyler Yough 3b 2000, Alex Gavlock 2b 0001, Tanner LaBenne dh 2000, Tylor Herzing cr-pr 0000, Taylor Boland p 0000, Kyle Elensky 2b-3b 3010. Totals: 27-4-9-4.
PSU Brandywine—2
Cam Baughman cf 4230, Evan Abegg 2001, Nick Wright 2b 4000, Mike DeGirolamo c 4001, Shawn Webb rf 2000, Ryan Brown dh 2010, Connor Thompson p 0000, Michael Govan p 0000, Kyle Oechsle 1b 2000, Solomon Bayuk pr 0000, Toby Skeans ss 2000, Ryan Snyder lf 2000. Totals: 24-2-4-2.
Errors: DuBois 1, Brandywine 1. LOB: DuBois 7, Brandywine 8. 2B: Lehman. 3B: Beith, Dobson; Baughman. SF: Gavlock. SAC: Sicheri, Abegg. HBP: Beith (by Thompson). SB: Bodtorf; Abegg. CS: Beith (by DeGirolamo); Brown (by Lillard). POL Mitchell (by Thompson).
Pitching
DuBois: Taylor Boland-7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 8 SO.
Brandywine: Connor Thompson-6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO,1 HB; Michael Goven-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.