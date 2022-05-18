DUBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team saw a third straight season end with a loss at the USCAA Small College World Series, this time suffering a 7-2 setback to PSUAC rival PSU Brandywine Tuesday afternoon at Heindl Field.
Seventh-seeded DuBois, fresh off a lopsided 20-5, 6-inning loss to Carlow in its World Series opener Monday, looked to have shaken off that contest and jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the third against PSUAC champ Brandywine, the No. 3 seed.
However, Brandywine got back into the game with a big four-run bottom of the third to take the lead before adding on three huge insurance runs in the sixth.
That proved to be more than enough support for lefty Sarah Moore, who tossed a five-hitter. She allowed the two earned runs while striking out two and walking none.
The Brandywine offense was led by first baseman Payton Landis, who went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
“We have struggled all year on small ball, but finally they saw the importance of small ball — getting the leadoff runner on, getting her over with a bunt and getting her in,” said PSU DuBois coach Jason Kern. “That was probably one of the better games we played small ball-wise, if not the best.
“But, we got beat today didn’t beat ourselves, which was nice. They got the hits when they needed them. We had some obstacles to overcome with Paige (Pleta) being out, and i thought it was a very, very tight strike zone today.
“It was a tight zone for Brandywine as well, but when you do that you force the pitcher to throw the ball right over the plate. And, when you play a good team, they are going to hit you.”
Moore got a little good and bad from her defense to open the game.
Brianna Bone reached on an error to lead off the game but was then doubled-off second to end inning on a great catch by center fielder Meghan Ferry. A high popup hit by Skylar Ceprish was blown back into the infield, and Ferry made a diving catch just behind the second base bag. She then flipped to second to complete the double play as one was caught too far off the bag.
DuBois starter Lizzy Scott then worked around a two-out single by Landis in the bottom of the first before her offense got her the lead in the second.
Abby Pentz led off the inning with a single to left, then was bunted to second by Kelsey Stuart. Cayleigh Huffman then lined out to center for the second out, before Pentz manufactured a run on her own.
She swiped third on a throw back to the pitcher before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
DuBois tacked on its second run in the third with more small ball.
Jordan Bundy beat out an infield single to open the frame, then stole second before being bunted to third by Larissa James-LaBranche. Bundy scored on a groundout by Bone.
Any momentum DuBois built with that second run was quickly taken away as Brandywine scored four times in the bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead.
Jessie james got things started with a one-out single before Ferry walked. Landis followed with a single to left that plated James, while Ferry scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Karly Rees to tie the game at 2-2.
Crystal Cassario kept things going with a walk before Destiny Brophy hammered a two-run double over Pentz’s head in center to make it 4-2 before Scott got out of the inning with a strikeout.
DuBois tried to answer right back in the fourth, as Ceprish ripped a leadoff double to right-center. She took third on a groundout but was then thrown out at home trying to score on a grounder to third baseman Brophy.
DuBois got the leadoff hitter on in the sixth as well, as Makena Babey beat out an infield single. Bundy bunted her to second, but Moore stranded Baney there.
In the sixth, DuBois got a two-out single from Pentz, who promptly stole second. However, Moore stranded another DuBois runner in scoring position as she got Stuart to fly out to Ferry in center to end the inning. Ferry had six putouts in the game.
Brandywine then put the game out of reach wit its three-run bottom of the sixth. Pinch-hitter Taylor D’Attilio plate the first run with a single, while Landis capped it with a two-out, two-run double that Ceprish nearly made a nice diving stop on at short. However, the ball deflected off her glove towards the left-field line.
Moore made quick work of the seventh, retiring the side in order to end DuBois’ season with a 17-21 record. DuBois is now 2-6 in three trips to the World Series on its home field.
Scott was saddled with the loss in what may her final game in a Penn State DuBois uniform. She allowed seven runs, all earned, on nine hits while striking out seven and walking four.
“Making int here again is an accomplishment, and I purposely scheduled an out of conference schedule that was really tough,” said Kern. ‘We played really tough teams down in Florida, and really good teams up here in PA and one in Maryland.
“It’s sad though, because it’s an end of an era. That’s my first recruiting (current seniors), and we had three left from that and it looks like two are leaving and one is staying.
“Skylar is coming back for her fifth year of eligibility (because of COVID season). I know Cayleigh (Huffman) isn’t coming back, and Lizzy is still on the fence. It would be a blessing if she came back, but she needs to do what’s best for her.”
Brandywine advanced to play Miami-Hamilton in an elimination game late Tuesday night.
PENN STATE BRANDYWINE 7,
PENN STATE DUBOIS 2
Score by Innings
Brandywine 004 003 x — 7
DuBois 011 000 0 — 2
PSU DuBois—2
Brianna Bone 2b 3001, Lizzy Scott p 3000, Skylar Ceprish ss 3010, Abby Pentz cf 3120, Kelsey Stuart rf 2000, Cayleigh Huffman 1b 3000, Makena Baney lf 3010, Jordan Bundy 3b 2110, Larissa James-LaBranche c 1000. Totals: 23-2-5-1.
PSU Brandywine—7
Jessie James ss 3220, Meghan ferry cf 3100, Payton Landis 1b 4033, Kassidy Hoffman pr 0100, Karly Rees c 3001, Crystal Cassario dp 1100, Destiny Brophy 3b 2012, Sam Bagosy pr 0000, Lianna DeDios 2b 3110, Gianna Terpolilli lf 2010, Gianna Casale rf 2000, Taylor D’Attilio ph 1111, Sarah Moore (flex) p 0000. Totals: 24-7-9-7.
Errors: DuBois 0, Branydwine 1. LOB: DuBois 3, Brandywine 6. DP: DuBois 0, Brandywine 1. 2B: Ceprish; Landis, Brophy. SF: Rees. SAC: Stuart, Bundy, James-LaBranche; Brophy, Terpolilli. SB: Pentz 2, Bundy; James.
Pitching
DuBois: Lizzy Scott-6 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO.
Brandywine: Sarah Moore-7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Moore. Losing pitcher: Scott.