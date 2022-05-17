DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team didn’t start off its opening game of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Small College World Series the way it wanted to Monday afternoon at Heindl Field. While the No. 7 seeded Lady Lions held a 5-4 lead over No. 10 Carlow after three innings, the Celtics poured it on and scored 16 unanswered runs to take a 20-5 win in six innings.
“I’m embarrassed,” Penn State DuBois head coach Jason Kern said. “We’re embarrassed. No excuse for it. We didn’t hit well. We didn’t pitch well. We didn’t field well and we didn’t throw the ball well. So if you do all of those aspects, you’re not going to have a good outcome, which we didn’t.”
The Celtics outhit DuBois 17-7 on the day as they scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth to put the game away for good.
“It’s the 37th game of the year and we’re making mental mistakes — throwing the ball to the wrong base,” Kern said. “I don’t know how many balls we threw home from the outfield that we had no business throwing the ball home from the outfield. All that allows is a batter to move up a base.”
Carlow took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Alayna Mintz hit a two-run bomb over the center field wall off of DuBois starting pitcher Lizzy Scott. The Celtics then got a 4-0 lead as Morgan Nedley — who led off the top of the second with a single — scored on a Scott wild pitch to make it 3-0. McKenna Pierce then singled up the middle to bring home Francesca Beighley as the highest ranked seed in the Small College World Series held a 4-0 lead.
Penn State DuBois (17-20) cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second inning as Carlow starting pitcher Clara Niglio was unable to find the strike zone amid the raindrops. Niglio walked Skylar Ceprish, Kelsey Stuart and Cayleigh Huffman to load the bases. Abby Pentz then drew the fourth consecutive walk to bring in Ceprish to make it 4-1. Two batters later, Larissa James-LaBranche hit a chopper for an infield single, plating Stuart to make it 4-2.
Scott and company held Carlow to a lone baserunner in the top of the third as DuBois got its first and only lead of the game in the bottom half of the inning. Page Pleta led off the inning with a double, but then went down after she got to second base. Kern said the injury will keep her out of today’s game.
“She tweaked her knee a little bit and she’s had ACL repairs on both knees,” Kern said of Pleta, who hit third in Monday’s lineup and played at third base. “So she’s out (today).”
With Shyanne Lundy coming in to run for Pleta and then playing third base for her the rest of the way, Stuart then hit an RBI single up the middle to bring Lundy home for make it 4-3 Carlow. Huffman matched Stuart with a single up the middle of her own to tie things up at 4-4. Jordan Bundy then hit a double to the gap in right to give PSU DuBois a 5-4 lead as the Celtics then went to Morgan Pierce inside the circle.
Unfortunately for the Lady Lions, it would be all Celtics from that point forward. Ciara Murray’s RBI single tied it up at 5-5 in the top of the fourth and Megan Pollinger scored the go-ahead runs with a two-RBI double off the wall to make it 7-5 Celtics. Pollinger then later scored as Mintz struck out on a wild pitch and scored as DuBois threw to first to get Mintz out.
After Beighley singled to lead off the top of the fifth for an 8-5 lead, Scott was pulled for Brianna Bone inside the circle as she was one of four different pitchers the rest of the way for DuBois. Carlow had a 10-5 lead after the fifth inning as Hannah Gallagher had an RBI double to make it 9-5 and a Murray RBI single made it 10-5.
Carlow put the mercy rule in play with a 10-run top of the sixth that saw six hits, highlighted by a two-RBI double by Gallagher and a two-RBI single by Pollinger.
With DuBois’ last ditch effort to cut the lead to within 10 in the bottom of the sixth, James-LaBranche led off with a double down the left field line. But Pierce and the Celtics were able to retire the next three batters to take a 20-5 win in six innings.
“I think we only ended up with one error, but it’s the mental errors. It’s not the physical errors sometimes. We made a lot of mental errors but I don’t take away anything from what Carlow did. They did what they needed to to win. They put the bat on the ball and we just did not do a very good job. We thought we had a decent game plan coming in. We had a good plan — bad execution.”
James-LaBranche led DuBois going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Carlow’s Pollinger was 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Gallagher was 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
Off the field Monday, Bundy, Ceprish, Huffman, James-LaBranche and Tanisha Myers were named to this year’s USCAA All-Academic team. For the USCAA Spring All-American team, Scott and Ceprish were named to the second team while Pentz was an honorable mention.
The loss by DuBois in the double-elimination Small College World Series will pit them against the loser of this morning’s game between No. 3 Penn State Brandywine and No. 6 Mississippi University for Women, which will start at 9 a.m. as it was postponed from Monday. DuBois’ contest is set for noon with the loser being eliminated from the tournament.
“We’ve talked about survive and advance,” Kern said. “We’re in the literal survive and advance mode tomorrow. But we can’t play any worse than that. We can only go up from here.”
CARLOW 20,
PENN STATE DuBOIS 5, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Carlow 220 42(10) — 20
DuBois 023 000 — 5
Carlow—20
Hannah Gallagher lf 5233, Ciara Murray 3b 4232, Megan Pollinger dp 5344, Alayna Mintz 1b 5223, Maddie Bowes rf 1000, Dallas Loar pr 0000, Jillian Durst rf 1211, Morgan Nedley ss 5221, Francesca Beighley 2b 4211, Marissa Shuckman pr 0100, McKenna Pierce c 3011, Alyssa Schofield ph 1100, Adrianna Gottheld cf 1301, Clara Niglio p (flex) 0000, Morgan Pierce p (flex) 0000. Totals: 35-20-17-17.
DuBois—5
Brianna Bone dp-p 3000, Maura Fledderman p 1000, Makena Baney lf 3010, Megrah Suhan ph 1000, Paige Pleta 3b 2010, Shyanne Lundy pr-3b 2100, Skylar Ceprish ss 2100, Kelsey Stuart rf-p-rf 2211, Cayleigh Huffman 1b 2011, Abby Pentz cf 1101, Jordan Bundy 2b 3011, Larissa James-LaBranche c 3021, Lizzy Scott p (flex) 0000, Aleigha Geer p 0000, Maura Fledderman p 1000. Totals: 25-5-7-5.
Errors: Carlow 0, DuBois 1. LOB: Carlow 6, DuBois 7. 2B: Gallagher 2, Pollinger 2; Pleta, Baney, Bundy, James-LaBranche. HR: Mintz. SB: Pierce, Gottheld. HBP: Stuart (by Niglio).
Pitching
Carlow: Clara Niglio-2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Morgan Pierce-3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Penn State DuBois: Lizzy Scott-4+ IP, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Brianna Bone-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Kelsey Stuart-2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Aleigha Geer-0+ IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Maura Fledderman-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Pierce. Losing pitcher: Bone.