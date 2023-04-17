DUBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team enjoyed a 3-1 weekend at Heindl Field, a showing that saw the Lady Lions push their PSUAC record over the .500 mark to 8-6.
DuBois opened the weekend by splitting a doubleheader against PSU Hazleton — dropping the opener 4-2 before winning the night cap 5-0.
DuBois came back on Saturday and broke out the bats in a sweep of PSU Scranton as it captured a pair of 5-inning victories: 15-1 and 21-0.
In Friday’s opener, Hazleton’s Paige Parisi outdueled DuBois’ Megan Hyde, as both pitchers went the distance.
Parisi allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out three and walking one in her team’s 4-2 victory. Hyde gave up four runs, three earned, on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Hazleton jumped out to a 4-2 lead after the top of the fifth and held off DuBois from there.
Madison Siterak did her best to spark a DuBois rally, as she finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. However, the rest of her teammates were just 3-for-23 against Parisi.
DuBois responded in Game 2 though, as Kelsey Stuart tossed a 5-hit shutout as the the hosts came away with the 5-0 victory.
Stuart was backed by an offense that pounded out 10 hits.
Siterak helped spearhead that attack from the leadoff spot as she went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Stuart helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Caitlyn Watson and Makena Bainey also had two hits a piece.
The Penn State DuBois offense really exploded on Saturday then, as the team combined for nearly 40 hits in its sweep of Scranton. Conversely, DuBois held Scranton to just two hits — one in each game — for a Senior Day sweep.
Hyde started the opener and went the first 4 1/3 innings to notch the win. She allowed one unearned run while striking out six and walking five. Stuart came on to record the final two outs to finish off the game.
Despite the final score (15-1), it was a game after two and half innings as DuBois held a slim 2-1 lead. However, the home team exploded for six runs in the third and seven more in the fourth to put the mercy rule into play.
Hyde helped her own cause with a 3-for-6 day at the plate, smacking a triple to go along with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Abby Pentz and Brianna Bone each went 3-for-4, with Pentz finishing a home run shy of the cycle while driving in a run and scoring three times. Bone had a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Makena Bakey had two doubles and four RBIs, while senior Jordan Bundy finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
DuBois then punctuated Senior Day with an even bigger 21-0 victory, churning out 22 hits with eight different players have two more in the game.
Hanna Richey finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, RBIs and three runs scored. Pentz and senior Larissa James-LaBranche each had three hits, with Pentz hitting a double, driving in three and scoring four times. James-LaBranche recorded a RBI and three runs.
Paige Pleta, another senior, was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Watson added two hits, three RBIs and three runs. Bone had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Stuart added two hits (1 double) and two RBIs. Tanisha Myers chipped in two hits and two RBIs as well.
Penn State DuBois (8-8 overall) travels to Penn State Beaver on Saturday.