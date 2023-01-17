DUBOIS — Coming off a milestone victory Sunday, the Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team made it two conference wins in two days Monday with a 62-41 triumph against visiting Penn State Wilkes-Barre at the Paw Center.
DuBois got off a slow start Monday and led by just three points (11-8) after one quarter before seizing control of the game with a 23-10 second-quarter surge to grab a 34-18 halftime advantage.
DuBois carried that momentum into the third quarter, where it outscored Wilkes-Barre, 16-7, to all but put the game away up 50-25 entering the fourth. DuBois led by as many as 29 points (50-21) late in the third before eventually winning the game by 21.
Shannon Shaw and Sar Huston led the way for DuBois, tying for game-high honors with 16 points. Huston added 10 rebounds to post a double-double. Megan Durandetta, a Clearfield graduate, added eight points, while Tara Leamer and Megan Hyde each chipped in six. Leamer also pulled down 15 rebounds.
The win came just over 24 hours after DuBois posted the 150th win in program history, and the 150th win for head coach Pat Lewis, on Sunday with an 84-36 trouncing of PSU Scranton at the Paw Center. Lewis is the only head coach in program history, which played its inaugural season in 2007-08.
Shaw posted 22 points, including six 3-pointers, against Scranton, with Frances Milliron (17), Huston (12), Leamer (12) and Durandetta (10) all joining her in double figures.
Wilkes-Barre also played Sunday (81-48 loss at PSU Greater Allegheny), and it appeared both teams struggled to find their legs and shooting touch in the opening quarter Monday.
Points were at a premium to start the game, as things were tied at just 4-4 six minutes in before a quick five-point spurt by DuBois on a Shaw 3-pointer and Hayley Matter bucket gave it a 9-4 lead.
Wilkes-Barre countered with a Jaidyn Kotch trey and Stephanie Jaramillo free throw to get back within one at 9-8 with 1:39 left in the quarter before a putback by Huston in the final minute made it 11-8 after one quarter.
Things promptly turned in DuBois’ favor to start the second quarter as Shaw hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a 9-point game at 17-8. The teams traded scores from there over the ensuing four minutes, with Milliron being forced to the bench during that stretch after being called for her third foul on a charge.
DuBois picked up its play with Milliron on the bench and put together a 10-2 run to close the half to turn an 8-point lead (24-16) into a 16-point cushion (34-18) at the break.
Hyde jump-started that closing spurt with back-to-back hoops, with Matter, Leamer and Huston also scoring t help break the game open.
DuBois carried that momentum into the third and ripped off a 16-3 run to start the second half to push its lead out to 29 at 50-21 before Wilkes-Barre scored the final four points of the quarter.
Shaw hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game as part of a 5-point quarter, while Huston and Leamer each had four in the frame.
Baskets by Huston and Durandetta to open the fourth quickly extended the lead out to 29 again at 54-25 before Wilkes-Barre finally got its offense going as little in the final eight-plus minutes.
The visitors ended the game with a 16-8 spurt to make the final score look a little more respectable at 62-41. Quatazia Johnson posted 13 of those 16 fourth-quarter points for Wilkes-Barre. She finished with a team-high 15 after being held to just two points in the first 31 minutes of the game.
With the win, Penn State DuBois improved to 4-6 in PSUAC play and 6-8 overall. DuBois is back in action Wednesday at Penn State Fayette.
PSU DUBOIS 62,
PSU WILKES-BARRE 41
Score by Quarters
Wilkes-Barre 8 10 7 16 — 41
DuBois 11 23 16 12 — 62
PSU Wilkes-Barre—41
Stephanie Jatamillo 4 1-2 9, Jaidyn Kotch 3 0-0 7, Shamonie Rose 1 0-0 2, Hannah Cook 2 2-6 6, Quatazia Johnson 4 6-7 15, Rachel Sanchez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 9-15 41.
PSU DuBois—62
Frances Milliron 2 1-2 5, Shannon Shaw 6 0-0 16, Megan Durandetta 4 0-0 8, Sarah Huston 7 2-2 16, Tara Leamer 3 0-0 6, Jordan Bundy 0 0-0 0, Larissa James-LaBranche 0 0-0 0, Paige Pleta 0 0-0 0, Megan Hyde 3 0-0 6, Hayley Matter 2 1-2 5. Totals: 27 4-6 62.
Three-pointers: Wilkes-Barre 2 (Kotch, Johnson), DuBois 4 (Shaw 3).