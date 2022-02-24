DuBOIS — Jason Gustafson has turned the DuBois volleyball program into one of the true powers in District 9, and one of the team-bonding traditions he created was an annual trip to State College to watch the Penn State Lady Lions play.
The trip is an all-day affair, with the players, parents and coaches tail-gating early in the day before watching the national power Lady Lions play inside historic Rec Hall.
As great as it is for the team to watch Penn State play from afar in the stands, Gustafson was able to do one better Tuesday night. He brought a little bit of Rec Hall and the Penn State program to DuBois as Lady Lion Jonni Parker made the trip from State College to be a part of the Lady Beavers’ open gym.
Parker, a right side/setter, just wrapped up her collegiate career with Penn State this past fall. Hailing from Casstown, Ohio, Parker was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Ohio.
Once at Penn State, Parker became not only a four-year starter but a four-time All-American. She was both the Big 10 and Northeast Region Fresman of the Year in 2018 and earned multiple All-Big 10 Conference honors in her career.
“This was a rare opportunity for the kids,” said Gustafson. “A friend of mine’s kid, Maggie Hogan (Northern Cambria grad), is a Division I player at St. Francis and has helped us out in the past. But, as far as anyone this high a profile — I don’t know if anybody has had someone like that in the building.
“I came about the opportunity threw a friend of mine, Jeff Kuleck,a coach at Pitt-Bradford, and he got me connected to her. I reached out to see if she would be interested in coming to help us out for a day and meet the kids, and she was all for it.
“What made it neat was, we’ve gone to State College every year for the past four or five years in the fall during our season. We do a tail-gate with the kids and parents and then go watch the game. A lot of the girls playing now, especially the ones who have been around for a few years, have all seen her play on court at Rec Hall because she was a four-year starter.
“As a kid, seeing someone like that (playing a sport from stands) compared to being up close and personal and having a chance to get feedback and interact with them on a one-on-one basis is generally not possible.
“A couple of the girls on the team were like, ‘Hey, she’s my favorite player.’ So, just to have her invest some time in them was awesome.”
And, Parker did more than just show up.
Sometimes when someone of her stature makes a trip to like she did Tuesday night, they’ll say a few words and kind of hang out in the background and watch waht’s gong on.
Not Parker. Gustafson said she exceeded expectations in how engaging she was with the girls. She and Gustafson talked before hand to plan out a practice schedule, and for the most part she took the lead in running drills and answering any and all questions the players had.
“She was super engaged with the girls from the start,” he said. “We had a quick introduction at the start, and then for the middle hour and a half she basically ran that drills and we (coaching staff) supported her.
“She was great about going through drills and pulled kids aside to do some one-on-one stuff and did a lot of work in small groups. They have all heard the message before, but to hear it from someone like that just sounds different.
“We also had a question and answer part where she answered questions and gave some of her about more than just playing the game. She talked to them about the mental side of the game and being a great teammate — all the intangibles that aren’t always the main focus but definitely need be a focus of any team I’m sure.
“The whole experience was so invaluable to our players, and it worked out great because our middle school girls, who are in season now, were coming back from a match at Punxsy.
“All those kids came into the gym and spent an hour just observing what the older kids were doing and at the end got a chance to interact with Jonni afterwards too and ask some questions and take some pictures. I had to pull the plug about 10 til nine, or we would have still been going.
“We take pride, as I’m sure a lot of teams do, in trying to come up with the next thing that we can do, whether during the season or out of season, to continue to maintain the interest and engagement in the game.
“I’m glad we were able to pull something together with her (Parker), and more importantly was how open and excited she was about spending and investing time in our girls. It definitely wasn’t a situation where she just introduced herself, then stood by the back wall.”