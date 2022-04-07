PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney baseball team used strong pitching and aggressive base running to pull out a tight 3-2 victory against visiting Elk County Catholic Wednesday at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field.
Elk County, now 0-4 on the young season, actually outhit Punxsy 6-3 in the game, but the Chucks (2-1) made the most of their opportunities and scored two runs on wild pitches and a third when ECC had two throwing errors on the same play.
Elk County also scored a run on an error, as the team’s combined for just one RBI. Otherwise, the game was all about pitching, as Punxsy’s Jake Sikora outdueled ECC’s Joe Tettis.
Sikora tossed six strong innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out seven and walking two to get the win. Teammate Josh Tyger came on in the seventh and worked around a pair of hits to finish off the Crusaders and earn the save.
As for Tettis, he wound up the hard luck loser after giving up three runs, two earned, on just three hits. He struck out six and walked three. Lance O’Neil threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Crusaders.
“I thought the pitching staff did a great job,” said Punxsy coach Mike Dickey. “Jake gave us what we needed. We wanted to extend him a little but today. He got a little high in the pitch count in the first inning, but he settled that down and had some real quick innings.
“He executed all three pitches at times and picked up his defense there when we gave up and couple runs and got us out of that inning with a nice pitch. Then Josh came in and did what we needed (in 7th).
“Tettis is tough and is going to keep them in a lot of games. We had some ugly at-bats, but we were aggressive on the bases which is kind of who we are and who we need to be with our team speed. We did just enough to get out of here with a one (win). You never give those back for sure.”
Sikora walked leadoff hitter Tommy Slay to start the game before Ben Reynolds reached on an infield single chopped up the third-base line.
However, Sikora quickly settled in and struck out Luke Ginther and Dom Zambanini before getting Colby Nussbaumm to ground out to second, stranding the runners at first and second.
Sikora got in a groove from there and allowed just two runners — one-out hit batsmen in the second and a leadoff single to Zambanini in the fourth — over the ensuing three innings.
Meanwhile, the Punxsy offense gave Sikora a lead to work with as the Chucks scored all their runs in the first two innings.
Isaac London led off the bottom of the first with a double the other way to left. He was bunted to third by Zeke Bennett and scored on a wild pitch with two outs to make it 1-0 as Tettis closed out the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
In the bottom of the second, Zach Dinger was hit y a pitch to open the frame. He then stole second and third before Ashton Stonbraker drew a walk.
Tettis then struck out Dakota Long before ECC catcher Isaac Dellaquial made a big play on a wild pitch. He hustled to the backstop and fired back the plate, where Tettis tagged out a sliding Dinger for the second out.
It looked like ECC might get out of the inning unscathed, but courtesy runner Justin Miller then scored on another wild pitch to double the Punxsy lead to 2-0. Sikora then walked and was replaced on the bases by courtesy runner Alex Phillips.
That’s when disaster struck the Crusaders.
Tettis tried to pick off Phillips, but his throw went down the right-field line. Phillips hustled around to third and raced home when a throw across the diamond skipped past the third baseman.
That third run ultimately proved to be the difference as Tettis and O’Neil kept Punxsy off the scoreboard over the final four innings.
Dellaquila threw out London trying to steal second in the third after singling, which proved to be a big play, while Dinger was thrown out trying to stretch a double to deep right into a triple to lead off the fourth.
With the Chucks being held in check after the second, ECC finally got to Sikora in the fifth.
Joey Geci got things started with a one-out walk, then Slay beat out an infield single. Sikora followed with a strikeout of Ben Reynolds, but Ginther delivered a clutch two-out single to left to plate Geci.
Slay was momentarily caught between second and third, then broke for third with no one covering. London tried to beat him to the bag and catch a throw on the run, but that throw was off the mark and allowed Slay to score to make it 3-2.
Ginther ended up at third on the play but was stranded there when Sikora struck out Zambanini to end the inning.
The Crusaders put together one final threat in the seventh against Tyger as Geci and Slay each singled with one out. However, Geci was thrown out trying to steal third by Stonbraker on what appeared to be a missed sign or play. It was the second runner in as many innings Stonbraker gunned down.
Tyger then got Reynolds to fly out to right to end the game.
“The biggest thing we wanted to accomplish, and I felt we did it, was the pitching,” said ECC coach James Slay. “I just want to get the pitchers ready to go for the postseason and get people ready. For me, that’s what I want to focus on and work on.
“Obviously, we want to hit better, and that will come with time as we see pitches. We’ve had a couple tight games where go, ‘jeez ... i wish it had been flip flopped.’ But in terms of the mission of the day, getting the pitching tuned up is what our priority is right now.
“I’m very proud of Joe Tettis and Lance O’Neil. They both did a great job for us on the mound. We threw the ball around on that one play, but they were unearned runs and i can’t be too critical of that.
“We’ll clean up what we need to clean up. I’m not too worried. It’s still early in the season. I’ve had four outdoor practices and using games for practice at this point.”
Punxsy is back in action today at Ligonier Valley, while ECC hosts Bradford Saturday at 4:15 p.m.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2
Score by Innings
ECC 000 020 0 — 2
Punxsy 120 000 x — 3
Elk County Catholic—2
Tommy Slay ss 3120, Ben Reynolds rf 4010, Luke Ginther cf 3011, Dom Zambanini 1b 3010, Colby Nussbaum dh 2000, Joe Tettis p 0000, Lance O’Neil p 1000, David Anderson 2b 3000, Isaac Dellaquila c 1000, Ryan Shaffer 3b 3000, Joey Geci lf 2110. Totals: 25-2-6-1.
Punxsutawney—3
Isaac London ss 3120, Zeke Bennett cf 1000, Josh Tyger 3b-p 3000, Carter Savage 1b 3000, Zach Dinger rf 1011, Ashton Stonbraker c 1100, Dakota Long dh 2000, Jake Henretta lf 0000, Jake Sikora p-3b 1100, Peyton Hetrick 2b 2000. Totals; 17-3-3-0.
Errors: ECC 2, Punxsy 1. LOB: ECC 7, Punxsy 1. 2B: London, Dinger. SAC: Bennett. HBP: Dellaquila 2 (both by Sikora); Dinger (by Tettis). SB: Dinger 2. CS: S. Geci (by Stonbraker), J. Geci (by Stonbraker); London (by Dellaquila).
Pitching
ECC: Joe Tettis-4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO. 1 HB; Lance O’Neil-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsy: Jake Sikora-6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, 2 HB; Josh Tyger-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sikora. Losing pitcher: Tettis. Save: Tyger.