DUBOIS — The Punxsutawney baseball team, which made a magical run to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals last year, have picked up right where they left off this season and now find themselves with a 4-0 record following Monday’s 13-2, 5-inning dismantling of defending Class A state champ DuBois Central Catholic at Stern Field.
Both teams’ pitchers struggled to find the strike zone in the game, as they combined for 13 walks. However, it was the Chucks who did way more with their scoring opportunities as they outhit DCC 9-3 on the day while capitalizing of three first-inning errors to build a 7-0 lead before the Cardinals even got to bat.
Punsxy pushed that advantage to 12-0 after two innings before eventually winning via the 10-run mercy rule after five. Zach Dinger led the Chucks’ attack, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Teammates Josh Tyger and Nevin Day both had two hits and a RBI, with Tyger smacking a double. Zeke Bennett added a hit and two RBIs.
All that offense proved to be more than enough offense for a trio of Punxsy pitcher, led by Coy Martino. The sophomore righty tossed three scoreless innings to get the win. He allowed just two hits and used eight strikeouts to work around four walks.
That proved to be the theme of the day for Punxsy, as its three pitchers allowed just three hits but walked eight Cardinals while combining for 11 strikeouts as DCC stranded 10 runners on base.
The loss dropped Central Catholic to 0-3, as the defending state champs are still in search of their first win of the new season.
“We did take advantage of some things early, but I thought we also barreled some pitches up there too and gapped some balls which was nice,” said Punxsy coach Mike Dickey. “We need to pitch with a lead better for sure ... too many deep counts and need to get better at that. I thought our defense was solid when given an opportunity, and Dinger had a nice day at the plate as did Tyger and Nevin Day.
“We just want to keep putting them in the left-hand column (wins). That’s what we say all the time. We know they are a quality program and well coached, and we wanted to come up and take care of business. They have beaten us the last couple years, so we felt like we had something to prove a little bit today.
“Four games does not make a season, but we’re on the right track and trying to find some things out.”
Punxsy did a majority of its damage in the top of the first against DCC ace Carter Hickman, who allowed six runs, four earned, on one hit and four walks before leaving with what appeared to be a finger injury after 1/3 of an inning.
Tyger jump-started the inning with a double down the left field line with one out. Hickman then walked Carter Savage and Jake Sikora to load the bases before another walk to day forced home Tyger.
Hickman then hit Justin Miller and walked Bennett, forcing home two more runs before he was pulled from the game. Kaden Brezenski came on in relief and promptly struck out out Cooper Hallman for out No. 2 before getting Owen wood to hit a liner at Hickman.
However, the Cardinal couldn’t squeeze the ball in his glove as two more runs scored on the error to make it 5-0 as the Chucks’ lineup rolled back over to the top. Dinger then smacked a ball up the middle that went for a RBI infield hit to put Punxsy up 6-0.
Dinger quickly stole second and Wood was able to score from third when the throw went into center — DCC’s third error of the opening inning — to cap the Chucks’ big 7-run frame.
Central Catholic tried to answer in the bottom half of the first, getting a Hickman single and walk by Brayden Fox with one out. However, Martino promptly struck out Blake Pisarcik and Ben Gritzer to end the inning.
The Punxsy offense went right back to work in the second, with Day sparking another big rally with a single with one away. Miller was then hit for the second time before Bennett plated Day with a single to right.
Cooper Hallman followed with a run-scoring single of his own to center, which spelled the end for Brezenski. Freshman Carter Himes came on and quickly struck out Wood for the second out.
Punxsy didn’t let Himes off the hook, though, as Dinger ripped a two-run double and Tyger a RBI single to push the Chucks’ lead to 12-0. Four of the five runs in he inning were charged to Brezenski.
Himes settled in after that, however, and allowed just two hits and a run — on a Sikora sac fly in the fifth — in his final three innings of work.
Meanwhile, DCC had its chances to chip away at the Punxsy lead, but the Chucks never let that happen.
Martino recorded three straight strikeouts in the second after Brezenski reached on an infield single to open the inning and Cartar Kosko walked. He also notched three more strikeouts in the third around a pair of walks to strand two more Cardinals.
Central finally got on the board in the fifth against Miller, who came on on relief of Martino.
He got two quick outs before a walk to Matt Pyne extended the inning. Pyne stole second and scored on a single by Aiden Snowberger. Walks to Hickman and Fox then loaded the bases before Miller hit Pisarcik to force home Snowberger to make it 12-2 at the time.
That’s all DCC got in the frame, though, as Miller struck out Gritzer to leave the bases loaded.
Bennett came on to pitch the bottom of the fifth, using a pair of strikeouts himself to work around a leadoff walk to finish off the Chucks’ win.
“We put a lot of weight on Carter Hickman today to come out and give us a quality start, and obviously it didn’t happen,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “he just didn’t have it today, and that puts a lot of pressure on our offense.
“You stand out there for seven runs in the first inning, then the offense has to come in against a good arm. It’s tough and a lot of pressure. And when we did have opportunities, we didn’t seize them. We struck out 10 times I think with guys on base today.
“That’s a lot of and uncharacteristic of our guys, but they are being tested right now. They can go one of two ways. They can put their heads down and play the woe is me and the excuse card, or we can get better and keep working like we have.
“We did find a huge bright spot in Carter Himes on the mound today against a very good lineup. He competed against them and did a great job. If there is one positive we can take out of this game, it was the way Carter Himes pitched today and his presence and how he’s going to help us down the road.”
Punxsy is right back in action today at Bradford, while DCC hosts Brockway on Wednesday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 13,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy 750 01 —:13
DCC 000 20 — 2
Punxsy—13
Zach Dinger rf 3123, Josh Tyger 2b 3221, Carter Savage 1b 3110, Jake Sikora 3b 2101, Kevin Day ss 2221, Josh Miller lf-p-lf 1201, Zeke Bennett cf-p 2212, Cooper Hallman c 3011. Owen Wood dh-cf 3100, Coy Martino p 0000, Jake Henretta cr-lf 0100. Totals: 22-13-9-10.
DCC—2
Aiden Snowberger rf 3111, Carter Hickman p-2b-1b 2010, Brayden Fox lf-cf 0000, Blake Pisarcik 3b 2001, Ben Gritzer c 2000, Kaden Brezenski ss-p-ss 2010, Cartar Kosko dh 2000, Andrew Green 1b-2b 0000, Carter Himes 2b-ss-p 3000, Matt Pyne cf-lf 1100, Johnny Varischetti cr-ph 1000. Totals: 18-2-3-2.
Errors: Punxsy 0, DCC 3. LOB: Punxsy 2, DCC 10. 2B: Dinger, Tyger. SF: Sikora. SB: Dinger; Fox, Brezenski, Pyne. HBP: Dinger (by Himes), Miller 2 (1 by Hickman, 1 by Brezenski), Pisarcik (by Miller).
Pitching
Pnxsy: Coy Martino-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 SO; Justin Miller-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 1 HB; Zeke Bennett-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DCC: Carter Hickman-1/3 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Kaden Brezenski-1 P, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO,1 HB; Carter Himes-3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Martino. Losing pitcher: Hickman.