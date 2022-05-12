PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney baseball team used a big day at the plate coupled with a strong pitching to knock off visiting DuBois, 9-3, Wednesday at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field to complete the season sweep of the Beavers.
Punxsy jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and never looked, scoring at least one run in each of the first five innings as the Chucks (11-5) won their first straight game and clinched the Northern Allegheny Large School Division title.
Carter Savage led a 10-hit attack by the Chucks as he we 3-for-4 wth a home run and three RBIs. Teammate Isaac London went 2-for-3 with a RBI double. Seven of the Chucks’ nine starters had a hit in the win.
All that offense proved to be more than enough for starter Jake Sikora, who allowed three runs, all earned, on six hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. He struck out three and walked three.
Justin Miller relieved Sikora with one on and two out in the fifth and needed just one pitch to end the inning as he got Al Pasternak to line out to right to end the frame. Miller retired all seven DuBois batters he faced to finish off the Chucks’ win.
“I thought our situational hitting was very good today, and we barreled a lot of baseballs,” said Punxsy coach Mike Dickey. “Every time they scored we answered, and we talk about that all the time. Good teams answer, and we did that every single time with two-out hits, sacrifice flies. We were on our game today, and the defense was good.
“You want to be playing your best baseball in May and June — hopefully you get to June — and we’re trending in that direction for sure.”
Sikora struggle to find the strike zone in the first as he walked two of the first three batters he faced. However, his defense helped him out as the righty got Brycen Dinkfelt to hit into a 6-4-3 double play after the first free base.
Punxsy’s offense then went to work in the bottom of the first, as DuBois starter Austin Mitchell also struggled to find the zone. Mitchell’s struggles were a little more prolonged, though, as he loaded the bases with no outs on a hit batsman and two walks.
Savage that stepped to the plate and ripped a two-run single to right. Mitchell then hit hit Sikora to reload the bases before a walk to Ashton Stonbraker force home a third Punxy run.
That spelled the end for Mitchell, as DuBois went to Tycen Roy on the mound. He promptly got a strikeout, but Alex Phillips then plated a run on an infield single that took a bad hop on first baseman Al Pasternak.
The Beaver got to the ball after deflecting it, but Roy was late covering first as Punxsy pushed the lead to 4-0 before Zeke Bennett lined into a double play to end the inning.
Punxsy added to its lead from there, scoring single runs in the second and third to make it a 6-0 game.
Sikora helped his own cause in the second with a RBI single, and the Chucks had the potential to score more but lined into a double play to end the second straight inning.
Zach Dinger led off the Punxsy third with a single, then stole second before scoring on a two-out double to deep center by London.
DuBois finally got to Sikora in the fourth.
Kaden Clark jump-started things with a leadoff double left and scored a single to left with one out by Tyler Chamberlin. Gavin Kaschalk followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position before a Colby Estrada sac fly to right plated the Beavers’ second run.
Kaschalk took third on the throw to the plate, but Sikora shut down the DuBois rally there to keep it a 6-2 game.
The Punxsy offense promptly got those two runs right back in the bottom half of the fourth.
Savage produced the first of those runs with a towering home run to center field with one away. Sikora followed with a walk and later scored on a Dinger sac fly to right to put the Chucks back up six at 8-2.
DuBois answered back with a run in the fifth.
Dinkfelt was hit by a pitch to open the inning and took second on a groundout. He then stole third and kept running when an errant thrown went down the left-field line.
Sikora then got a strikeout before allowing a two-out single to Clark, who was the lone Beaver with two hits on the day. Clark proved to be Sikora’s final batter a he was pulled after throwing 90 pitches.
Miller came on and needed just the one pitch to end the fifth before shutting down the DuBois offense over the final two innings.
Punxsy scored its final run in the fifth when Bennett drew a leadoff walk, stole second and later came home on a Peyton Hetrick single.
“Pitching and defense wins games,” said DuBois coach Dan Bowman. “Unfortunately, they pitched and played better defense. We put up a good fight there towards the end and got through Sikora and scored a couple runs off him. Then we just couldn’t get it done against Miller.
“Kudos to Punxsy for taking the series against us this year. Now we know how we need to play when we see them next year. It just wasn’t our day, but we’ll be back (today) with another conference game against Bradford.”
Punxsy is back in action Friday at home against Karns City, while DuBois (6-7) — which saw a two-game winning streak end — plays at at Bradford today before battling DuBois Central Catholic in the City Classic Saturday night.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 9,
DUBOIS 3,
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 210 0 — 3
Punxsy 411 210 x — 9
DuBois—3
Aaron Andrulonis 2b 2000, Bryce Dinkfelt ss 3100, Nate Tyler c 3010, Davey Aighenbaugh cr 0000, Jordan Ell lf 3000, Kaden Clark cf 3120, Alex Pasternak 1b 3010, Tyler Chamberlin rf 3111, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 3010, Colby Estrada dh 2001, Austin Mitchell p 0000, Tycen Roy p 0000. Totals: 25-3-6-2.
Punxsy—9
Isaac London dh 3121, Coy Martino ss 0000, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3111, Josh Tyger 3b 2200, Carter Savage 1b 4233, Jake Sikora p 1111, Justin Miller cr-p 1000, Ashton Stonbraker c 3011, Jake Henretta cr 0000, Zach Dinger rf 2111, Owen Wood rf 0000, Alex Phillips lf 3011, Zeke Bennett cf 2100. Totals: 24-9-10-9.
Errors: DuBois 1, Punxsy 0. LOB: DuBois 6, Punxsy 7. DP: DuBois 2, Punxsy 1. 2B: Clark, Kaschalk; London. HR: Savage. SF: Dinger. HBP: Dinkfelt (by Sikora); London (by Mitchell), Sikora (by Mitchell). SB: Dinkfelt; Dinger, Bennett.
Pitching
DuBois: Austin Mitchell-0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB; Tycen Roy-6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Punxsy: Jake Sikora-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Justin Miller-2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.