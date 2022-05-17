HYDE — If you’re a baseball fan that loves offense, Monday’s Punxsutawney and Clearfield baseball game at the Bison Sports Complex was the game for you. Both teams combined for 43 runs and 43 hits as the Chucks ended up scoring 19 runs in the final three innings en route to a 27-16 victory.
Punxsy outhit Clearfield 26-17 and was led by Zach Dinger, Carter Savage and Zeke Bennett. Each had at least a double and a home run while Dinger added another double.
Dinger and Alex Phillips had four RBIs.
For the Bison, Blake Prestash was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and a game-high six RBIs. Morgan Billotte was also 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while Kyle Elensky was 3-for-4 with a solo homer.
Nine different pitchers were used — six from Clearfield alone — as Justin Miller got credit for the win.
Punxsutawney finished up its regular season at 12-5.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 27,
CLEARFIELD 16
Score by Innings
Punxsy 014 392 8 — 27
Clearfield 320 506 0 — 16
Punxsutawney—27
Isaac London 5420, Peyton Hetrick 7442, Josh Tyger 5123, Carter Savage 4343, Owen Wood 0200, Jake Sikora 6234, Ashton Stonbraker 4023, Zach Dinger 5244, Jake Henretta 2000, Alex Phillips 4234, Zeke Bennett 4423, Easton Gula 0300, Coy Martino 0000, Justin Miller 0000. Totals: 46-27-26-26.
Clearfield—16
Kyle Elensky 4331, Nolan Barr 5311, Morgan Billotte 5333, Blake Prestash 4336, Cole Bloom 5021, Ty Troxell 510, Ryan Gearhart 4031, Mike Fester 2001, Elijah Quick 1200, Jesse Lumadue 1000, Hunter Rumsky 5111, Shane Coudriet 0000, Isaac Durandetta 0000, Hayvin Bumbarger 0000. Totals: 41-16-17-15.
Errors: Punxsy 6, Clearfield 2. LOB: Punxsy 8, Clearfield 8. 2B: Dinger 2, Bennett, Savage; Billotte, Prestash. HR: Dinger, Bennett, Savage; Elensky, Prestash. SAC: Tyger. SF. Stonbraker. HBP: Dinger (by Durandetta); Elensky (by Tyger).
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Josh Tyger-3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER 1 BB, 0 SO; Justin Miller-3 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Coy Martino-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Clearfield: Blake Prestash-3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Hunter Rumsky-1 1/3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Nolan Barr-0+ IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Isaac Durandetta-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Elijah Quick-2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Hayvin Bumbarger-2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Miller. Losing pitcher: Rumsky.
In other baseball action,
ELK COUNTY
CATHOLIC 11,
BRADFORD 0, 5 innings
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Crusaders baseball team got back to .500 on the season with an 11-0 win over Bradford in five innings on Monday.
Joe Tettis and Ben Paul combined for a one-hitter as Tettis allowed no hits and struck out six in two and 2/3 innings while Paul allowed one hit and struck out five in two and 1/3 innings.
Tettis helped out his cause on the mound and was 2-for-3 with a homer and a triple. Joe Geci and Dom Zambanini also had two RBIs on the day.
Elk County Catholic (8-8) is back in action Wednesday as they host Kane.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 11,
BRADFORD 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Bradford 000 00 — 0
ECC 414 2x — 11
Bradford—0
Elijah Fitton ss 2000, Ryan Ward cf 2000, Cam Austin 1b-p 2000, Nolan Roula p-1b 1000, Michael Greenberg p 1000, Liam Haven 3b 1000, Brett Skaggs 3b 1000, Jack Wells 2b 1000, Ashton Smith rf 1000, Matt Miller dh 2010, Liam McKay c 2000, Talon Reese lf 0000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
Elk County Catholic—11
Luke Ginther cf 2110, Lance O’Neil rf 3100, Tommy Slay ss 3110, David Anderson 2b 3211, Joe Geci lf 2112, Ben Reynolds ph 1110, Dom Zambanini 1b 2122, Shawn Geci cr 0100, Joe Tettis p 3124, Ryan Shaffer 3b 2110, Colby Nussbaum ph 1000, Isaac Dellaquila c 0000, Ben Paul p 0000. Totals: 22-11-10-9.
Errors: Bradford 3, ECC 0. LOB: Bradford 5, ECC 3. 2B: Geci, Zambanini. 3B: Tettis. HR: Tettis. SAC: Dellaquila.
Pitching
Bradford: Nolan Roulo-2 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Michael Greenberg-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Cam Austin-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Joe Tettis-2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Ben Paul-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tettis. Losing pitcher: Roulo.